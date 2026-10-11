Jaguars stun Eagles in wild finish; Packers thrash Bears; 49ers v Seahawks: NFL week five – live

Key events

It's GOOD! 49ers 14-13 Seahawks 1:45, 2nd quarter J Myers 50 yard field goal Seattle make the long field goal and draw within one point. Meanwhile the 49ers are back on the ball and Brock Purdy finds Mike Evans with a 23-yard pass. Niners already at Seattle's 40-yard line.

TOUCHDOWN! Lions 21-7 Cardinals 4:50, 2nd quarter J Goff to J Williams for eight yards Detroit in total control after scoring three unanswered touchdowns.

SACK(S)! 49ers 14-10 Seahawks 2:00, 2nd quarter The Seattle sloppiness continues but they survive. George Holani drops for no reason as he is running for what might have been a touchdown. He is able to jump on the fumble but a very strange fumble with no defenders around him. The 49ers then drop Darnold TWICE for losses of nine and seven yards. The Seahawks are 3rd and 26 now. Field goal attempt on the way after a short run. What a stand by the Niners in response to Greenlaw being thrown from the game.

Dre Greenlaw ejected 49ers 14-10 Seahawks 5:46, 2nd quarter FIGHT! Sam Darnold gets nudged out on a keeper a little bit late by Dre Greenlaw and he is swamped by a sea of errr Seahawks. Greenlaw is ejected for a bone headed attack on Ernest Jones. One of the pillars of SF's defense is now missing. How will the 49ers cope?

TOUCHDOWN! Lions 14-7 Cardinals 9:31, 2nd quarter J Goff to S LaPorta for 38 yards Detroit take the lead in Arizona after a very slow start.

TOUCHDOWN! 49ers 14-10 Seahawks 8:17, 2nd quarter C McCaffrey 11 yard rush. Oh my! No it isn't a Seattle touchdown. The 49ers defense show up again with a second turnover. On the first play of Seattle's drive Fred Warner punches the ball out and the 49ers recover. Christian McCaffrey takes over with an 11-yard rush. San Francisco retake the lead in one play.

It's GOOD! Broncos 10-3 Chargers 1:48, 2nd quarter W Lutz 34 yard field goal

SACK! 49ers 7-10 Seahawks 9:06, 2nd quarter Second sack of the day for Byron Murphy who drags Brock Purdy down. And the second sack of Purdy on the whole season as it happens. Purdy misses his target on 2nd and 18 bringing up 3rd and very, very long. Good luck. 4th down. Punt.

49ers 7-10 Seahawks 11:57, 2nd quarter Christian McCaffrey is just a monster. He carries three Seattle defenders on his back as he drives for the 1st down at midfield.

TOUCHDOWN! Lions 7-7 Cardinals 12:22, 2nd quarter J Gibbs one yard rush Detroit find some life and level it up after three drives and three punts in the first quarter.

It's GOOD! 49ers 7-10 Seahawks 13:27, 2nd quarter J Myers 49 yard field goal A bit up and down here from Darnold. He gets an easy 16-yard gain on a short pass to Smith-Njigba but then throws one into the end zone that should have been picked. 3rd down after another incompletion and Rashid Shaheed can't hang on after a HUGE hit from Malick Mustapha. Seattle settle for the field goal and take the lead.

49ers 7-7 Seahawks 15:00, 2nd quarter Fireworks to start the drive for Seattle as Sam Darnold spots his wide receiver streaking down field. He throws a peach to Jaxon Smith-Njigba who gathers for the 38-yard gain. Almost at midfield in one play. Nice.

SACK! 49ers 7-7 Seahawks 0:39, 1st quarter The Seahawks get home on 3rd and 1 after Brock Purdy can't see an open receiver. 49ers punt. Fair catch for Seattle inside the 10.

It's GOOD! Broncos 7-3 Chargers 8:18, 2nd quarter C Dicker 42 yard field goal Chargers on the board as they bid to end their winless start to the season.

SACK! 49ers 7-7 Seahawks 3:17, 1st quarter Sam Darnold holds the ball for an age and is swallowed up for a four-yard loss by Sebastian Valdez. 49ers take over after the punt at their 36-yard line.

(3-1-1) New York Giants 27-27 Washington Commanders (1-3-1) The records of these NFC East rivals proving that draws are stupid in the NFL. A defeat for both teams realistically after both had chances to win in overtime.

TIE GAME!!!! Final score: Giants 27-27 Commanders What on Earth just happened. Washington run the ball with no timeouts and the recievers don't realise they need to get back for Daniels to spike the ball to stop the clock. Time runs out for Washington with the ball deep in field goal range. They had the W on a plate and throw it away. Ridiculously poor game management.

TOUCHDOWN! 49ers 7-7 Seahawks 9:34, 1st quarter E Wilson two yard rush Seattle finish off their own short drive after recovering a muffed punt recovery by the 49ers.

Giants 27-27 Commanders 0:55, overtime Cracking start to the drive for the Commanders as Terry McLaurin shoots up the sideline for 16 yards. Antonio Williams adds another six. Here we go then! Jayden Daniels scrambles out to the right and evades the linebacker for a 16-yard gain. The QB follows it up with a 13-yard throw to Treylon Burks. Washington sit at New York's 26-yard line.

FUMBLE! Giants 27-27 Commanders 2:00, overtime Is this going to end in a tie? Cam Skattebo fumbles!!! And Washington recover. Unbelievable. The mega rookie Sonny Styles attacks the ball and knocks it loose!

Giants 27-27 Commanders 2:00, overtime Cam Skattebo dives for a 1st down leaving around 25 yards for a game-winning touchdown. They would be wise to go for the score with their kicker only making two boots from five attempts today.

Giants 27-27 Commanders 2:51, overtime Huge play for the Giants as Winston finds Nabers for a 28-yard gain. Well into field goal range. The veteran QB has been handy today: 33/54 for 326 yards and three touchdowns. Fairly miserable six yards per attempt but he is doing enough.

TOUCHDOWN! 49ers 7-0 Seahawks 11:12, 1st quarter B Purdy to M Evans for two yards First blood to San Francisco! The 49ers picked Sam Darnold off and only needed 18 yards on the drive to take the early lead.

Giants 27-27 Commanders 5:43, overtime Washington only need a field goal and are knocking on the door at midfield. Seriously big win for the Commanders if they can pull it off. They would tie Dallas and Philly at 2-3 while New York stay top at 3-2 in the NFC East. Meanwhile Washington fumble but recover it. Very close call. They are going for it on 4th and 5. Or are they? No just a vain attempt to draw the Giants offside. Punt.

It's NO GOOD! Giants 27-27 Commanders 7:57, overtime Dominic Zvada misses hooks it wide from 46 yards. The rookie is 2/5 on the day. Ouch.

A quick look at the records of the late matches: (2-2) Denver Broncos v Los Angeles Chargers (0-4)

(2-2) Detroit Lions v Arizona Cardinals (1-3)

(4-0) San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks (3-1) What a treat to get such a big game early in the season from the NFC West. Who is your money on? I am thinking the 49ers roll on and stay unbeaten.

Giants 27-27 Commanders 8:30, overtime The G-Men are on the ball just over midfield. Close to field goal range. Two incomplete passes brings up a critical 3rd down. Winston keeps it and runs for the 1st down and deep into field goal territory. Quality from the veteran backup to see the open field and go straight for it. TOUCHDOWN! Broncos 7-0 Chargers 6:53, 1st quarter JK Dobbins two yard rush

Final scores (2-3) Philadelphia Eagles 17-19 Jacksonville Jaguars (4-1)

(3-2) Chicago Bears 7-31 Green Bay Packers (3-2)

(3-2) Cincinnati Bengals 31-24 Miami Dolphins (0-5)

(3-2) Las Vegas Raiders 17-45 New England Patriots (3-2)

(5-0) Minnesota Vikings 23-13 New Orleans Saints (1-4)

(3-2) Cleveland Browns 12-17 New York Jets (2-3)

(2-3) Indianapolis Colts 22-34 Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2)

(1-4) Houston Texans 26-3 Tennessee Titans (0-5) Broncos v Chargers is underway by the way in the AFC West.

Giants 27-27 Commanders, overtime Washington punt and get a beautiful stop at the five-yard line as this heads to overtime. Vintage NFC East action in the driving rain.

Final scores: Bears 7-31 Packers, Raiders 16-45 Patriots, Colts 22-34 Steelers, Browns 12-17 Jets Packers rumble the Bears who sorely missed Caleb Williams while the Patriots deliver an unbelievable beat down of the Raiders. Meanwhile Washington are at midfield but are on 3rd down with 18 seconds remaining.