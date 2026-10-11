See Sombr Bring Out Lindsey Buckingham for Go Your Own Way at Los Angeles Show

Sombr brought out surprise guest Lindsey Buckingham to perform a Fleetwood Mac classic during the singer's Los Angeles concert Saturday.

â€œI'd like to welcome to the stage someone I look up to so much,â€ Sombr said in his introduction. â€œThis man's music is one of my biggest influences. I grew up on this guy, I think we all grew up on this guy, everyoneâ€¦ He's just been a great mentor, a great person. Please, give it up for the fucking legend, Lindsey Buckingham of Fleetwood Mac.â€

Buckingham then led Sombr and his band through a rendition of the Rumours classic â€œGo Your Own Wayâ€:

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Buckingham wasn't the only special guest on tap for Sombr's gig at Kia Forum: Earlier in the night, the Neighbourhood's Jesse Rutherford joined Sombr onstage to perform â€œSweater Weather.â€ â€œI'm gonna bring somebody very special out on this stage, and you better fucking bring it,â€ Sombr told the crowd:

Sombr's You Are the Reason Tour will keep the singer on the road through July 2027: After completing the North American leg in late November with a pair of Madison Square Garden gigs, Sombr will guest at four Jingle Balls in December before heading to Mexico and South America in January 2027. After that, it's long jaunts through Australia and Europe before the trek ends, for now, July 17, 2027 at Lollapalooza Berlin.