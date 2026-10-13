One dead and more injured after incident on Six Flags rollercoaster in US

One person has died and several others were injured in an incident involving a Six Flags rollercoaster on Monday afternoon in Georgia, according to police.

The incident took place a Six Flags Over Georgia, about 15 miles (25km) north-west of Atlanta, according to the Cobb county police department.

Officials did not confirm how the person died or what caused the others to be injured. However, multiple outlets reported a person had fallen from the park's Goliath rollercoaster, citing eyewitnesses and anonymous local officials.

The rollercoaster, which was introduced at the park in 2006, has a top speed of 70mph (110km/h) and a 175ft drop.

A Six Flags spokesperson said the park and local authorities responded immediately and that they are fully cooperating with local authorities as they investigate the incident.

â€œWe are deeply saddened by the guest incident at our park today,â€ the spokesperson said.

Late last month, Six Flags Magic Mountain, in southern California, announced that it was retiring its famous X2 rollercoaster amid lawsuits alleging serious brain injury caused by the ride. Six Flags recently settled a wrongful-death lawsuit from the family of a 22-year-old man who died after riding the coaster in 2022, and three more lawsuits alleging traumatic brain injuries were filed last week.