Taylor Swifts Patient Zero Spends Second Week at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100

Taylor Swift's â€œPatient Zeroâ€ tops the Billboard Hot 100 for a second week, a week after it launched at No. 1, becoming her 16th career leader.

The single is one of four new cuts on the deluxe version, released Sept. 25, of Swift's 2025 album, The Life of a Showgirl.

Meanwhile, two songs enter the Hot 100's top 10, led by Drake and Don Toliver's â€œSolar Eclipse,â€ which debuts at No. 5. One of four tracks added to the Oct. 2 reissue of Drake's album HABIBTI (originally released in May), the collab is Drake's record-extending 91st top 10 and Toliver's second, and his first in a lead role.

Notably, â€œSolar Eclipseâ€ interpolates Ella Langley's â€œChoosin' Texas,â€ which holds at No. 2 on the Hot 100 following its record 24 weeks at No. 1.

Plus, Slovak singer-songwriter ADÃ‰LA achieves her first Hot 100 top 10 as â€œNicole Kidmanâ€ climbs three spots to No. 9.

Read on for details of the entire top 10 on this week's Hot 100.

The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S. streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay and sales data, the lattermost metric reflecting purchases of physical singles and digital tracks from full-service digital music retailers; digital singles sales from direct-to-consumer (D2C) sites are excluded from chart calculations. All charts dated Oct. 17, 2026, will update on Billboard.com tomorrow, Oct. 13. For all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both X, formerly known as Twitter, and Instagram. Plus, for all chart rules and explanations, click here.

Luminate, the independent data provider to the Billboard charts, completes a thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling the weekly chart rankings. Luminate reviews and authenticates data. In partnership with Billboard, data deemed suspicious or unverifiable is removed, using established criteria, before final chart calculations are made and published.