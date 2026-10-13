Taylor Swifts Patient Zero Spends Second Week at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100

Taylor Swift's â€œPatient Zeroâ€ tops the Billboard Hot 100 for a second week, a week after it launched at No. 1, becoming her 16th career leader.
The single is one of four new cuts on the deluxe version, released Sept. 25, of Swift's 2025 album, The Life of a Showgirl.
Meanwhile, two songs enter the Hot 100's top 10, led by Drake and Don Toliver's â€œSolar Eclipse,â€ which debuts at No. 5. One of four tracks added to the Oct. 2 reissue of Drake's album HABIBTI (originally released in May), the collab is Drake's record-extending 91st top 10 and Toliver's second, and his first in a lead role.
Notably, â€œSolar Eclipseâ€ interpolates Ella Langley's â€œChoosin' Texas,â€ which holds at No. 2 on the Hot 100 following its record 24 weeks at No. 1.
Plus, Slovak singer-songwriter ADÃ‰LA achieves her first Hot 100 top 10 as â€œNicole Kidmanâ€ climbs three spots to No. 9.
Read on for details of the entire top 10 on this week's Hot 100.
The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S. streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay and sales data, the lattermost metric reflecting purchases of physical singles and digital tracks from full-service digital music retailers; digital singles sales from direct-to-consumer (D2C) sites are excluded from chart calculations. All charts dated Oct. 17, 2026, will update on Billboard.com tomorrow, Oct. 13. For all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both X, formerly known as Twitter, and Instagram. Plus, for all chart rules and explanations, click here.
Luminate, the independent data provider to the Billboard charts, completes a thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling the weekly chart rankings. Luminate reviews and authenticates data. In partnership with Billboard, data deemed suspicious or unverifiable is removed, using established criteria, before final chart calculations are made and published.
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â€˜Patient Zero' Streams, Airplay & Sales
â€œPatient Zero,â€ on Republic Records, totaled 17.4 million official streams (down 50% week over week), 26.1 million radio airplay audience impressions (down 9%), 8,000 downloads sold (down 88%) and 134,000 first-week copies sold on CD in the U.S. Oct. 2-8.
The track dips to No. 2 in its second week on the Streaming Songs chart; rises 16-15 on Radio Songs; and adds a second week at No. 1 on Digital Song Sales.
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5th-Most Weeks at No. 1 All-Time
â€œPatient Zeroâ€ gives Swift a 51st week career week atop the Hot 100, combining all her chart-toppers. She solely claims the fifth-highest total in the chart's 68-year history.
Most Weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100:
- 101, Mariah Carey
- 60, Rihanna
- 59, The Beatles
- 58, Drake
- 51, Taylor Swift
- 50, Boyz II Men
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One of 4 Acts With 10-Plus Multiweek No. 1s
â€œPatient Zeroâ€ also marks Swift's 10th Hot 100 No. 1 to reign for double-digit weeks. She's just the fourth artist with at least that many such leaders.
Most Multiweek No. 1s on the Billboard Hot 100:
Multiweek No. 1s, Artist, Total No. 1s
- 17, Mariah Carey (19)
- 15, The Beatles (20)
- 10, Rihanna (14)
- 10, Taylor Swift (16)
Here is a rundown of Swift's 10 titles that have led the Hot 100 for two or more weeks each:
- â€œThe Fate of Ophelia,â€ 10 weeks at No. 1, beginning Oct. 18, 2025
- â€œAnti-Hero,â€ eight, Nov. 5, 2022
- â€œBlank Space,â€ seven, Nov. 29, 2014
- â€œCruel Summer,â€ four, Oct. 28, 2023
- â€œShake It Off,â€ four, Sept. 6, 2014
- â€œLook What You Made Me Do,â€ three, Sept. 16, 2017
- â€œWe Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,â€ three, Sept. 1, 2012
- â€œPatient Zero,â€ two to date, Oct. 10, 2026
- â€œI Knew It, I Knew You,â€ two weeks, beginning June 20, 2026
- â€œFortnight,â€ feat. Post Malone, two, May 4, 2024
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â€˜Eclipse' Shines
Drake and Don Toliver's â€œSolar Eclipseâ€ debuts at No. 5 on the Hot 100 with 15.1 million streams, 712,000 in airplay audience and 1,000 sold in its first week.
The track marks Drake's record-extending 91st career top 10, dating to his first, â€œBest I Ever Had,â€ in 2009.
Most Billboard Hot 100 Top 10s:
- 91, Drake
- 74, Taylor Swift
- 38, Madonna
- 35, The Beatles
- 32, Rihanna
- 30, Michael Jackson
- 29, Elton John
- 28, Mariah Carey
- 28, Stevie Wonder
- 27, Justin Bieber
- 27, Janet Jackson
- 26, Lil Wayne
- 25, Elvis Presley (whose career start predated the Hot 100's inception)
Toliver notches his second Hot 100 top 10, and first as a lead artist. Internet Money and Gunna's â€œLemonade,â€ featuring Toliver and NAV, hit No. 6 in November 2020.
Concurrently, â€œSolar Eclipseâ€ arrives as Drake's record-extending 33rd No. 1 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and his 10th on Hot R&B Songs, both of which use the same multimetric methodology as the Hot 100.
Toliver tops both Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot R&B Songs for the first time.
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ADÃ‰LA & â€˜Nicole Kidman' Co-Star in Top 10
ADÃ‰LA ascends to her first Hot 100 top 10 as â€œNicole Kidmanâ€ rolls 12-9. The song tallied 13.6 million streams (up 2%), 3 million in radio reach (up 100%) and 1,000 sold (up 3%) in the tracking week.
In September, the song became the rising singer-songwriter and dancer's first Hot 100 entry; her â€œAin't in LAâ€ continues in the top 30, after reaching No. 27. Both are from her first LP, PRIMA, which last month debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200.
ADÃ‰LA recently told Pop Crave that she sought â€” and received â€” Nicole Kidman's permission to use the revered actress' name in the song. â€œI can't believe Nicole Kidman knows who I am,â€ she marveled. â€œTo get the recognition from the person that you wrote the song about, and it being not just any person â€¦ it's Nicole Kidman. Like, she's a legend.â€
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Rest of Top 10: â€˜Choosin' Texas' & More
Ella Langley's â€œChoosin' Texasâ€ holds at No. 2 following its record 24 weeks atop the Hot 100. It rules the multimetric Hot Country Songs chart for a 44th week.
Stella Lefty's â€œBostonâ€ rebounds 6-3 on the Hot 100 and Morgan Wallen's â€œBeen by Nowâ€ bumps 7-4, with both having hit No. 2.
Tame Impala and JENNIE's â€œDraculaâ€ is up 10-6 on the Hot 100 after reaching No. 5. It leads the multimetric Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart for a 40th week and Hot Rock & Alternative Songs for a 22nd week, as it tops Radio Songs for a fourth week (62.5 million, essentially even).
Ariana Grande's â€œHate That I Made You Love Meâ€ lifts a spot (8-7) on the Hot 100, after it led in its debut week in June, as does Olivia Rodrigo's â€œStupid Songâ€ (9-8), after peaking at No. 3.
Rounding out the Hot 100's top 10, Karol G's â€œBbY WOW,â€ with Judeline and rusowsky, returns to the region (11-10), after reaching No. 6. It's No. 1 on the multimetric Hot Latin Songs chart for an eighth week.
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