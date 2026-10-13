White House says it has asked Kimberly Guilfoyle to resign as US ambassador to Greece Katie Zacharia said today the administration has asked Kimberley Guilfoyle, the US ambassador to Greece, to resign. â€œShe has been a wonderful asset to the team, and we wish her well,â€ the new press secretary said at her first media briefing, without providing any further details. A reminder that Guilfoyle, who was once engaged to Donald Trump Jr, the president's son, was under immense scrutiny after the Wall Street Journal reported on a series of questionable acts prior to securing her role in Athens. This included an alleged threat to a host country official, accepting improper gifts and services and offering to wield influence inside the administration in return for the payment of a $100,000 credit card bill.

Key events

President Trump claimed that the Houthis are â€œpurposefully trying to drive up oil prices,â€ in a Truth Social post. â€œThe Houthis are behaving very badly. I thought they learned their lesson a year ago when we bombed the HELL out of them and, at their request, stopped,â€ Trump said. â€œThey've been silent for a long time, but now they've emerged again, probably at the behest of Iran, which is a Failing Nation, with No Navy, No Airforce, the World's Worst Economy, and 301% Inflation, in a very nasty way, hitting Saudi Arabia, and purposefully trying to drive up Oil Prices, probably prior to the U.S. Elections â€” NOT NICE,â€ the president continued.

Kimberly Guilfoyle denies allegations of misconduct in statement announcing resignation Kimberly Guilfoyle, who White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia said earlier was asked to resign as the US ambassador to Greece, denied allegations of engaging in misconduct in a statement announcing her resignation. â€œThese allegations are false, and I intend to vigorously defend my name, my reputation, and my integrity. I have dedicated my professional life to fighting for justice, standing up for what is right, and defending the values that make America exceptional,â€ Guilfoyle said in a post shared to X. â€œI will not allow false accusations to define my decades of public service,â€ her statement continued. Despite the call for her resignation earlier today, Guilfoyle remained steadfast in her support of President Trump. â€œMy gratitude and respect for President Trump and Secretary Rubio remain unwavering. I am proud of what we accomplished together, and I will always be a loyal supporter of President Trump and his mission to Make America Great Again.â€

Trump also teased, again, the possibility of helping Saudi Arabia in its ongoing conflict against Iran-backed Houthi rebels, after an attack over the weekend at Riyadh's main international airport killed 13 people. â€œThe Houthis have acted very badly,â€ Trump said, noting that he wouldn't reveal if he had made a decision. He also said that he â€œmightâ€ encourage President Recep Tayyip ErdoÄŸan of Turkey to help the operation in Yemen. â€œHe's a great friend of mine,â€ Trump said.

It wasn't immediately clear what Katie Zacharia answered when reporters asked her today when and where she passed the bar exam to practice law. The State Bar of California doesn't yield any results for Zacharia, or her maiden name â€“Â Black. The new press secretary will now travel with the president over the coming days for several campaign rallies in Alaska, Arizona and Montana.

Trump says that US is still sharing intelligence with Ukraine Speaking to reporters outside the White House, with the new press secretary waiting in the background, Donald Trump said the US is still sharing intelligence with Ukraine, after the president and Volodymyr Zelenskyy feuded this weekend, following the announcement that the US would lift diesel sanctions on Russia. â€œWe are helping them, and we are sharing intel. We want the war to end. So we're working with them and with Russia on getting the war to end,â€ Trump said, after Katie Zacharia was unable to answer the question in the briefing room earlier. â€œHonestly, they both want it to end, and they don't know how to get to that point. There's a lot of hatred there between the two of them,â€ the president added.

And as the midterms come sharply into view, my colleague Rachel Leingang has compiled a list of the 10 under-the-radar races in this election that are worth watching. From Senate competitions to House races that have now caught our attention in this final sprint, here are the ones we're keeping an eye on:

While speaking to reporters, JD Vance also addressed the reports that top Republican donor groups are pulling support from certain races throughout the country, particularly key House races they once saw as competitive. One of those is for New Jersey's seventh congressional district, where Republican incumbent Tom Kean Jr is facing Democrat Rebecca Bennett, a former US navy helicopter pilot. A reminder that Kean was absent from Congress for several months this year, which led to immense speculation, before he revealed that he was being treated for depression. â€œLook, New Jersey is a very blue state. It was always going to be a really, really big thing for us to win in New Jersey,â€ Vance said, when discussing the GOP's chances at holding on to the lower chamber. â€œI think there are a number of races, for example, in Minnesota, in traditionally blue areas, where we think we have a real chance. So I think the nature of a midterm election is sometimes these races have more of an individual rather than a national character. I feel good about where we are.â€

Vance says he ‘did not have advance notice’ about Omar house raid Vance also said today that he â€œdid not have advance noticeâ€ that Ilhan Omar's Washington home was being raided by federal agents. â€œWe try to let the law follow the facts rather than creating facts just to prosecute people we don't like. And because of that, I think the president and I largely try to stay out of Department of Justice investigations and other prosecutions,â€ the vice-president claimed. â€œNow, I do know that there are some serious allegations against Ilhan Omar. We're going to look into those. And again, if there's a real case there, we're going to follow the facts. If there's not a real case there, then we won't.â€

While Trump prepares to head to Wasilla, Alaska today, vice-president JD Vance will be in Tyler, Texas to campaign for Ken Paxton, the beleaguered Republican attorney general in a competitive Senate race against Democratic state legislator James Talarico. Speaking to reporters Vance said acknowledged that Paxton, who is trailing Talarico in recent polling, is in a â€œtight raceâ€. â€œI think he's ultimately going to win,â€ the vice-president said. â€œI know from personal history, when a lot of money comes against you, that can have an effect even in the red state.â€ Republican aligned groups, however, have spent more than $170m to boost Paxton's chances, outpacing the amount Democratic groups have spent supporting Talarico's bid.

Supreme court agrees to hear watchdog lawsuit seeking records on Elon Musk's Doge Ariana Baio The Supreme Court agreed Tuesday to hear a case that could decide whether the Department of Government Efficiency (Doge) must release information that is requested under the Freedom of Information Act (Foia). The Trump administration had asked the high court to intervene in the dispute between Doge and a government watchdog group called Citizens of Responsibility and Ethics. The group had requested internal communications between Doge leaders, Doge employees and government officials. Doge, a government initiative led by Elon Musk, played a key role in mass firings of government employees, restructuring federal agencies and widespread cancelation of government contracts. Administration officials have argued Doge is not required to comply with Foia requests because it is not an official agency; rather, it is a presidential advisory group.

Overall, Zacharia kept her briefing short, and only took five questions from three reporters. On foreign policy, Zacharia was unable to answer whether the US had stopped sharing intel with Ukraine, after Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy feuded over the US president's decision to lift sanction on Russian diesel imports.

White House says it has asked Kimberly Guilfoyle to resign as US ambassador to Greece Katie Zacharia said today the administration has asked Kimberley Guilfoyle, the US ambassador to Greece, to resign. â€œShe has been a wonderful asset to the team, and we wish her well,â€ the new press secretary said at her first media briefing, without providing any further details. A reminder that Guilfoyle, who was once engaged to Donald Trump Jr, the president's son, was under immense scrutiny after the Wall Street Journal reported on a series of questionable acts prior to securing her role in Athens. This included an alleged threat to a host country official, accepting improper gifts and services and offering to wield influence inside the administration in return for the payment of a $100,000 credit card bill.

Zacharia also said she would travel with the president for his upcoming allies in Alaska, Arizona and Montana, in the final three-week sprint until the midterm elections. She has also run through many of the White House talking points touting the administration's self-proclaimed achievements. â€œReal wages are up 1.2% since President Trump took office, with average annual earnings outpacing inflation by $800,â€ Zacharia said. However, according to the latest figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), inflation, which sits at 3.4%, is still outpacing wage growth, currently at 3.1%.

Katie Zacharia has just stepped up to the podium as she kicks off her tenure as White House press secretary. â€œI want to thank President Trump for his trust that he has placed in me. I have wanted to work for him for a very long time,â€ Zacharia told a briefing room packed with reporters. â€œI'm looking forward to working with each of you as well, especially as we are in the middle of the midterm blitz, with energy and excitement never seen before.â€