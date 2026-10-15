Six Flags Over Georgia to reopen as planned Friday as Goliath coaster remains closed after fatal fall

Six Flags Over Georgia will reopen as planned on Friday, days after a man fatally fell from its Goliath roller coaster, as the ride remains temporarily closed, the park said.

The Atlanta-area amusement park is currently on weekend operations.

“Goliath remains temporarily closed,” a park spokesperson told ABC News on Wednesday. “We do not have an anticipated reopening date at this time.”

Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem, 42, of Atlanta, was found dead after being “ejected” from the Goliath roller coaster Monday afternoon, according to the Cobb County Police Department.

“Preliminary information gathered through witness and employee interviews indicates Kariem was ejected from the ride and struck other patrons before falling beneath the attraction,” the Cobb County Police Department said in a statement.

The victim was found on a building inside the park and had “sustained fatal injuries,” according to a Cobb County Police incident report.

Four juveniles were injured in the incident, police said. They were all transported by ambulance to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, Cobb County Police said Wednesday, noting that no additional details are being released because they are minors.

Attractions are seen at Six Flags Over Georgia, Oct. 13, 2026. Mike Stewart/AP Photo

Kariem was at the Six Flags park with several family members to celebrate his niece’s birthday and was sitting beside his niece when he was ejected from the roller coaster, a relative told ABC News.

He worked for the Atlanta Public Schools and was a “cherished member” at Wesley International Academy, the school district said. He was the IT manager, a technology teacher and robotics coach at the school, where he had worked for over 12 years, Wesley International Academy said.

The Cobb County Police Department said Tuesday that its investigators “continue to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

The state’s Office of the Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire, which is responsible for the safety of amusement park rides in Georgia, also said it is “actively investigating” the incident.

“Our investigative team is conducting an inâ€‘depth and comprehensive review to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident and to ensure full compliance with all applicable policies and procedures,” Garrison Bennett, the agency’s press secretary, said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Goliath roller coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia in Cobb County, Georgia, is seen on Oct. 12, 2026. WSB

A Six Flags spokesperson said that the “park team and local authorities responded immediately, and we are cooperating fully with local authorities as they complete their investigation.”

“We are deeply saddened by the guest incident at our park today,” the spokesperson said in a statement on Monday. “Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with the guest’s family, friends, and loved ones. We are also providing support to the guests and team members affected.”

The Goliath roller coaster reaches an elevation of 200 feet and speeds up to 70 mph, according to the amusement park’s website. The ride first opened in 2006 at the amusement park, located west of Atlanta in Austell.

The Six Flags spokesperson said that “out of an abundance of caution,” the theme park company has “temporarily closed similar attractions across our parks.”

In addition to the Goliath roller coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia, nine similar hypercoasters in six theme parks across North America are temporarily closed.

ABC News’ Ahmad Hemingway contributed to this report.