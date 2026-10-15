TV tonight: can a breakup in a flatshare ever end well?

Break Clause

10.05pm, Channel 4

Can a breakup in a flatshare end well? In the closing double bill, Ben (Samuel Bottomley) and Lil (Lara Ricote) are single and mingling â€“ but they also find themselves back in each other's arms, gallivanting around London â€¦ before reality hits again. With their six-month break clause in the lease coming up, they need to decide whether to get back together or move on for good. Hollie Richardson

The Celebrity Traitors

8pm, BBC One

Myha'la and Julie are banished, while Hannah is still â€“ somehow â€“ in the game. Does this mean that, after a rocky start with Richard E Grant, the traitors are starting to get good? Tonight we find out how the game of hide and seek turns out, and whether Leigh-Anne Pinnock's shield means that no one gets murdered. HR

Our Tiny Islands

8pm, Channel 4

This series, looking at more than 400 small isles round the UK coast, visits a sheep farmer on Iona in the Hebrides with a unique wool product, and the Lundy Company, which allows residents of the Bristol Channel island to keep living there. Plus, a look at the gardening upkeep of a 3.8 hectare (9.5 acre) croft in North Uist â€“ so brace for a bucolic watch that might inspire a digital detox. Alexi Duggins

The Yorkshire Vet

8pm, Channel 5

Old blue eyes â€¦ Frank Sinatra the cat is ready for his makeover. Photograph: Daisybeck Studios



Peter faces a desperate case when a newborn lamb arrives with a rare birth defect: â€œIt hasn't got a bottom.â€ Meanwhile, Shona treats Grace, a shire horse with a uterine infection; Rohin rescues an injured pheasant; and Julian and Lucy give Frank Sinatra, a ragdoll cat, a much-needed makeover: â€œWhat do you think about a mohawk?â€ Ali Catterall

Classic Movies: The Story of a Matter of Life and Death

8pm, Sky Arts

With its tragically romantic opening scene â€“ a second world war pilot chatting up a radio operator as his broken plane plummets â€“ Powell and Pressburger's strange, celestial wartime drama is a beloved classic. Here, critics gleefully dig into exactly why that is. HR

All Creatures Great and Small

9.05pm, Channel 5

Another testosterone-filled, action-packed episode of the veterinary period drama: Tristan has a bargain haircut from Josh for his final date with Charlotte before she heads off to New York. Good idea or not? Then absolute calamity: a dog named Venus and a pet rat called Bunthorne both go walkabout. And there's a disagreement at Heston over a cow. Cripes. AC