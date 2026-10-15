DWTS Julia Stiles Reacts to Nicole Snooki Polizzis Surprising Connection to Save the Last Dance

4. Her counterpart had to put in work as well. At the time,Â Sean Patrick Thomas was a 31-year-old actor with a handful of film creditsÂ who hadÂ barely seen theÂ inside of a studio.Â “I didn’t have dance experience, except for some aerobics dance classes, and I had to dance at the final audition,” he recalled in an interview with Nitrate Online. “Usually, with any type of choreography, you have to learn it and practice it. I didn’t have that chanceâ€”they taught it to me that morning. I did the best I could.”

He continued putting in the work after he was cast. “I’m not a dancer at all, I’m just a regular person,” he explained to E! News in 2021. “And so I was anxious for the opportunity to not screw it up when it came to filming. So if they were going to come and teach me stuff, I was very eager for it because I was so afraid of looking like a complete dork. So I didn’t feel like it was extra work in the sense of, like, ‘Oh god, I gotta do this again.’ I was more like, ‘Give me more, give me more, give me more, because I can’t screw this up.'”Â