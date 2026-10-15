The Celebrity Traitors: episode five – live

And that's that. Saints be praised, a good episode! Admittedly it wasn't an episode that compels you to watch tomorrow â€“ no big cliffhanger, no surprises at breakfast â€“ but it will hopefully set things up to have a bit more momentum in the long run. Thanks for all your comments, as ever. See you back here tomorrow night, unless the Death Parade comes for us in the meantime.

â€¦KING KENNY! A risk for Maya, because he has been an open supporter of her. But less of a risk for the producers, because now he will actually start playing an active role on the show. He accepts. And immediately has so much more fun than any of the other traitors combined. He can't believe that James and Maya are traitors. You know what? This might actually kick the series up a gear.

And it will beâ€¦

The recruitment possibilities are Joanne (which would be bananas), King Kenny (which would be fine) and Joe (which would be a kindness to him). But it will be one of the three.

Here comes Claudia. The typical choice comes: murder someone or recruit someone. Maya moots a recruitment. Acaster tries to back out of all responsibility.

Time for everyone to head back to the airport â€“ including Jerry Hall, who insists that everyone calls her â€˜granny' to their open disgruntlement â€“ while the traitors have to make a hard choice.

Joanne worries that voting for Bash makes her look suspicious. Meanwhile Joe Lycett just openly asks the traitors to recruit him. It might be a bluff. It might be a double bluff. It might be a 4D triple bluff. Or maybe he's sick of the show and just wants to be voted off as soon as possible.

This means that, of four banishments, the faithfuls have got rid of two traitors. This is a 50% success rate. Compare this to the abject uselessness of last year's clutch and they look like geniuses.

Everyone else votes Hannah too, and Hannah is gone. She reveals that she is a traitor, and everyone hugs each other. Privately, she doesn't condemn the other traitors for voting for her. What a good egg. Happily, this time Ross Kemp doesn't react by making a noise like an ox stubbing his toe on the wide end of a tuba.

Anyway, voting time. Romesh votes BLUNT. Michael votes HANNAH. Hannah (after saying that traitors always vote for wildcards) votes JERRY HALL Ross votes HANNAH Blunt votes HANNAH King Kenny votes HANNAH Maya votes HANNAH, and wooooooah she is RUTHLESS Miranda votes HANNAH Joanne votes BASH (wrong! Who knew!) Sharon and Jerry both vote HANNAH Leigh-Anne votes HANNAH And Acaster votes HANNAH too. Traitor on Traitor violence!