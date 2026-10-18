New York City police seek suspect in fatal subway station shooting

An image of the suspect provided by the NYPD. Photograph: Courtesy of NYPD

An image of the suspect provided by the NYPD. Photograph: Courtesy of NYPD

A man was shot and killed in a New York City subway station Saturday afternoon, and the New York police department is searching for the suspect.

The suspect fatally shot a man in his 30s on the E train platform of the 53rd Street-7th Avenue subway station, according to a statement from the NYPD.

â€œOn Saturday, October 17, 2026, at approximately 12:21 PM, on the northbound E train platform of the 53rd Streetâ€“7th Avenue subway station in Manhattan, this individual shot and killed a man in his 30s,â€ the NYPD's statement said.

According to the NYPD, the suspect displayed a firearm and discharged it, striking the victim once in the chest. EMS responded and transported the victim to NYC health + hospitals/Bellevue, where he was pronounced deceased.

The identity of the victim is not known at this time.

The suspect is wanted for homicide within the confines of the Midtown North Precinct/Transit District 1.

The NYPD released surveillance photos of the suspect, who fled on foot and headed northbound on 7th Avenue.

The images show the suspect dressed in a red tracksuit, a black vest and a black face mask and carrying a backpack.

Authorities are urging individuals with information regarding the incident to reach out to its tip line at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or submit tips online at the Crime Stoppers website or via X @NYPDTips.

The investigation remains ongoing.