Pope Leo leads prayer at Vatican on Sunday following discharge from hospital

ROME and LONDON — Pope Leo XIV appeared on Sunday at the window of his Vatican residence, drawing cheers from a gathered crowd before leading them in a prayer, marking a return to his public papal routine days after undergoing surgery for lung cancer.

“I wish to thank all those who have prayed for me these past few days; I have truly felt your support,” he said. “Thank you.”

His appearance on Sunday for the Angelus prayer came a week after he announced that doctors had found a nodule on his lung.

Pope Leo XIV waves from the window of the apostolic palace overlooking St. Peter’s square on October 18, 2026. Tiziana Fabi/AFP via Getty Images

Leo, 71, was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli Hospital on Tuesday. He underwent surgery to have the lower lobe of his right lung removed and was diagnosed with lung cancer, the Vatican said.

By Thursday, the pope had resumed his work activities, just days after undergoing the operation, the Vatican said. He was discharged from the hospital on Saturday.

Faithful wait in St. Peter’s Square before Pope Leo leads the Angelus prayer from a window of the Apostolic Palace, following his discharge from hospital after surgery for lung cancer, at the Vatican, October 18, 2026. Matteo Minnella/Reuters

Leo on Sunday said he wished to express “special gratitude” to the medical staff at Gemelli, saying, “This experience has made me feel, in a special way, the closeness to all those who are going through illness and a medical condition.”

“Now that I have overcome this delicate phase, as you know, I will gradually resume my activities, always with God's help and your prayers,” he said. ” Thank you again. Thank you all and have a blessed Sunday!”