LIVE – Real Madrid v Sevilla: Commentary, updates, goals and stats as Mbappe nets double after Guler opener

Real Madrid will hope to remain within touching distance of Barcelona ahead of next week's Clasico when they take on Sevilla this evening.

Barca were convincing winners at Real Betis last night and Madrid cannot afford any slip-ups.

Madrid bounced back from their 2-1 derby defeat against Atletico with a 1-0 win over Villarreal last weekend, and they have been very strong at the BernabÃ©u, winning their last four home league games. They also hit back to earn a dramatic 4-3 victory at Roma in midweek.

They will have to do it without VinÃ­cius JÃºnior, though. The Brazilian was sent off against Villarreal for pulling Nathan Saliba's hair, and he has been handed a four-match ban. Madrid's appeal has been rejected, so he will also miss the ClÃ¡sico.

Sevilla have been one of the surprise packages of the season so far. Luis GarcÃ­a Plaza's side are fifth with 14 points from eight games, just four behind Madrid, which is a huge improvement on the 2024-25 campaign, when they finished 17th and only narrowly avoided relegation. They have also had a full week to prepare, as they haven't played since a 3-3 draw at Levante on Monday night.

History is heavily against them, though. Sevilla are on a 15-game winless run against Madrid in all competitions, losing 13 of those, and they have lost the last five meetings in a row. Their last league win at the BernabÃ©u came back in December 2008.

Where to Watch Real Madrid v Sevilla: TV and online streams

Real Madrid v Sevilla kicks off atÂ 8pm BST (9pm local time) on Sunday, October 18Â at the Santiago BernabÃ©u.

In the UK, you can watch it onÂ Premier SportsÂ and stream on the Premier Sports Player.

Recent Form & Stats for Real Madrid v Sevilla