American Airlines flight blows tire while landing at Chicago OHare: FAA

An American Airlines flight blew a tire while landing at Chicago O’Hare International Airport on Tuesday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The American Airlines Flight 41 crew “reported a brake issue and then a blown tire” after landing safely, the FAA said in a statement.

On Air Traffic Control audio obtained from ATC.com, a pilot can be heard telling controllers, “We’ve got a right brake that might be dragging.” The pilots declared an emergency and stopped on the runway.

An American Airlines flight blew a tire while landing at Chicago O’Hare International Airport on Oct. 20, 2026. John Abbate

Passengers deplaned via stairs on the tarmac and were bused to the terminal.

No injuries were reported, according to the airline.

The FAA said it is investigating the incident.

There were 234 passengers and 11 crew members on board the Boeing 787-800, which had arrived from Barcelona, according to the airline.

“Theâ€„aircraft has been taken outâ€„ofâ€„serviceâ€„toâ€„beâ€„inspectedâ€„by ourâ€„maintenanceâ€„team,” American Airlines said in a statement.â€„”Weâ€„thankâ€„our team membersâ€„forâ€„theirâ€„professionalism and weâ€„apologize to our customers forâ€„theirâ€„experience.”

Passengers deplane an American Airlines flight after it blew a tire upon landing at Chicago O’Hare International Airport on Oct. 20, 2026. John Abbate

A passenger on the flight said there was a “really big boom when we landed.”

“It was real rough,” the passenger, John Abbate, told ABC News. “They stopped at the end of the runway and just stood there for a while, we’re wondering why we weren’t moving. And then the captain announced that there were some blown tires on the port side of the plane.”

ABC News’ Chris Looft contributed to this report.