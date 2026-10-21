General Motors beats Wall Streets Q3 earnings expectations, narrows full-year guidance

DETROIT â€” General Motors narrowed its 2026 earnings guidance and raised its free cash flow expectations after beating Wall Street’s third-quarter expectations.Â

The Detroit automaker also announced a new multiyear stock buyback of $20 billion after GM completed a $6 billion share repurchase program that was announced in January. GM did not disclose a specific time to complete the program.

Despite the positive news, GM stock fell nearly 7% during trading Tuesday as the company’s outlook missed Wall Street’s expectations.

Wall Street analysts were mixed before the report on whether GM would raise its guidance Tuesday amid concerns of slowing sales and rising commodity costs. Analysts’ expectations included a midpoint of $13.41 per share for the year compared with GM’s new $13.25 per share midpoint, according to LSEG.

Several analysts in investor notes Tuesday said GM’s third-quarter results were solid, but raised concerns about whether higher costs and pressures on vehicle pricing would limit earnings growth next year.

Here’s how GM performed in the third quarter, compared with average estimates compiled by LSEG:

Earnings per share: $3.70 adjusted vs. $3.63 expected

$3.70 adjusted vs. $3.63 expected Revenue: $50.02 billion vs. $48.7 billion expected

GM’s new guidance includes adjusted earnings before interest and taxes of between $14.5 billion and $15.5 billion, or $12.75 to $13.75 adjusted earnings per share, and adjusted automotive free cash flow of between $11.5 billion and $12.5 billion.

That compares with its raised guidance from July that included adjusted EBIT of between $14 billion and $16 billion, or $12 to $14 adjusted EPS, and adjusted automotive free cash flow of $9.5 billion to $11.5 billion.

“I think the market’s been pretty consistent from what we’ve said all year,” GM CFO Paul Jacobson told CNBC’s Phil LeBeau. “Our fourth quarter’s going to be down sequentially. … I think the fact that we’re able to hold our guidance in the face of that late inflationary pressure in the year is another sign of the GM team executing really well.”