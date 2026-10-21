US has resumed sharing intelligence with Ukraine about Russian strikes, says Zelenskyy

The US has resumed sharing intelligence with Kyiv about Russian missile strikes, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday after a meeting with the US envoy Steve Witkoff in Norway.

He said Ukraine was again receiving advance warnings of ballistic missile attacks, which were seemingly suspended last week by the White House. â€œNow it works. It's great,â€ he said, adding that the US move would save lives.

The Ukrainian president said: â€œIt's very important for our people, for children, adults, civilians, because we can hear when ballistic [missiles] is coming. So we are thankful to the American side.â€

Witkoff will on Wednesday meet Russian president Vladimir Putin after what a US official called â€œconstructiveâ€ talks with Zelenskyy in Norway. The US envoy would aim to â€œcreate a pathway toward direct trilateral and broader multilateral negotiationsâ€, a US official told Reuters.

The talks in Oslo took place amid the worst crisis in US-Ukraine relations since Putin's full-scale invasion nearly five years ago. Donald Trump has bitterly accused Zelenskyy of failing to end the war and has said Ukraine needs a new leader.

On Tuesday Trump again suggested Zelenskyy was the main obstacle to an agreement. â€œWe want Zelensky to make a deal. He can make a deal. He could have made a deal two years ago when we had our little chat in the Oval Office,â€ he said.

Trump also said he had asked Putin to release Stephen Hubbard â€“ an American taken prisoner by Russian forces in occupied Ukraine â€“ in a further sign of his growing public alliance with Moscow.

The US president's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, joined Witkoff and Zelenskyy by video for the talks. Norway's prime minister, Jonas Gahr StÃ¸re, and the Finnish president, Alexander Stubb, also took part, alongside EU and British security officials.

Zelenskyy said he had held a â€œpositiveâ€ phone call earlier with the US secretary of state, Marco Rubio. Asked if Ukraine was now losing the war, after recent hostile US actions, Zelenskyy replied: â€œOf course we are not losing. But we are losing people because of Russian attacks and time. It's a pity.â€

He said he had raised with Rubio restrictions imposed last week on Starshield, the military-grade version of Elon Musk's satellite internet service. The slowdown has crippled Ukraine's ability to launch mid-range drone strikes on Russian battlefield positions.

Zelenskyy said he had offered to stop Ukraine's long-range attacks on Russian oil refineries â€“ a key Trump demand â€“ if the US provided Kyiv with Patriot missile interceptors. The Pentagon has blocked the delivery of Patriots to Kyiv paid for by other countries, leaving Kyiv more vulnerable than ever to air attacks.

Speaking on Tuesday, Zelenskyy also said he opposed a trilateral summit floated by Putin, which would see the Russian leader, Trump and China's president, Xi Jinping, meet next month to strike a Ukraine deal. Zelenskyy would be shut out, the Wall Street Journal reported.

â€œThere can be nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine,â€ Zelenskyy said in Oslo. He added: â€œIf it's about Ukraine and our future it can only be acceptable when we are at the table of negotiations.â€

The Washington-Kyiv crisis began 10 days ago when Trump announced he was lifting US sanctions on Russian diesel, in an attempt to lower fuel prices ahead of the US midterm elections. He then announced an energy ceasefire, which Kyiv implemented for several days but Russia ignored.

Despite this, Trump has bitterly rounded on Zelenskyy. He has effectively positioned the US as Russia's ally, favouring Moscow over Kyiv, to the dismay of America's pro-Ukrainian European and British backers. The US's peace proposals have largely echoed Russia's maximalist demands.

The EU's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, on Tuesday questioned whether US negotiators had been honest brokers in the peace efforts. Witkoff has held numerous meetings with Putin in Moscow, while so far visiting Kyiv only once.

â€œAlthough American negotiators have been trying to push Ukraine into surrender for â€¦ one and a half years now,â€ Ukraine has not surrendered on Putin's terms â€œbecause Europe has been supporting Ukraineâ€, Kallas said.

Tuesday's talks came after Zelenskyy told a bipartisan group of US politicians that he believed â€œsome political decision has been made to slow down â€¦ support for usâ€.

US officials have denied this but have failed to explain convincingly why satellite communication services were curtailed or intelligence sharing temporarily cut off.

Speaking to reporters in India, Rubio insisted nothing had changed. He said Patriot interceptors were in short supply and were needed in other parts of the world, as well as for the US's own defence. â€œThere has not been some deliberate political directive to go out and harm Ukraine,â€ he insisted.

At least nine people were killed in Ukraine on Tuesday. They included passengers who were travelling on the Kyiv to Odesa highway. A Russian drone struck two vehicles, killing three people and injuring four. One of the victims was the driver of a shuttle bus, which was on its way from the capital to a military cemetery.