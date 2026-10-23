Carrick delivers near six-minute monologue defending United; Dortmund take on the influencers: football – live

Key events

Chelsea v Tottenham (Saturday, 5.30pm) Mike Penders, the 21-year-old Belgium goalkeeper, will start for Chelsea in the absence of Emi Martinez. Xabi Alonso is clearly a big fan and did not attempt to play down comparisons with the great Thibaut Courtois. double quotation mark There are a lot [of similiarities], not just the nationality. The stature, both left-footed, both dominant in the air. I spoke with Thibaut when he was at the World Cup, I asked him about Mike. He said himself he could see a resemblance. We need to help him, support him. He's a keeper for the present and for the future.

Maddison doubtful for Chelsea trip Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi says the talismanic James Maddison is a doubt for their match at Stamford Bridge tomorrow. On the plus side, Pedro Porro, Andy Robertson and Omar Marmoush are all available for selection. double quotation mark In the first three days [after the win over Coventry on Monday], Maddison didn't work with us. I don't know â€‹if he's ready for tomorrow. I don't â€Œwant to take risks because if you analyse this period of football you can see many â€Œinjuries, not just for Tottenham. We can also play with Mathys Tel, with Omar Marmoush inside, with [Conor] Gallagher. We have more solutions considering Pedro Porro can â€Œplay.

Ed Aarons Mikel Arteta has expressed concern over Bukayo Saka's robustness after a series of injuries to the forward in the past year and as he awaits further news on how long he will be out for with a thigh issue. Saka is set for an MRI scan after limping off in the 2-2 draw with Bayern Munich in the Champions League, with Arteta revealing the 25-year-old had â€œquite a lot of fluid in the area so it was difficult to understand the extent of the injuryâ€. Saka will definitely miss Saturday's game against Evertonand, it is understood, Arsenal fear it could be a grade-two tear that could potentially keep him out for up to six weeks. Saka missed a large portion of last season due to hamstring, hip and achilles tendon injuries having also been sidelined by another hamstring issue in 2024-25. In total, he has had 11 different injuries since September 2023 and Arteta insisted that he has been trying to ease his workload as a result. â€œIt's certainly been different in the last year or so,â€ the Spaniard said when asked if Saka remains robust enough to start every match. â€œThe demands that we are putting on every player are immense. The amount of games, the intensity of those matches, the international competitions, the times as well between games are getting narrower.â€

Jonathan Liew Look, cards on the table: I don't know for certain, and nor do you, whether FlÃ¡vio Bolsonaro â€“ the man widely tipped to become the next president of Brazil after Sunday night's election â€“ really did steal an island from Richarlison. There are lawyers involved, claims and counter-claims, and in any case, adjudicating land ownership disputes between right-wing strongmen and Tottenham reserve-team strikers lies very much beyond this column's spectrum of expertise. It's why, for example, this newspaper took no official position on the well-publicised battle between Rodrigo Duterte and Vincent Janssen over that Polynesian isthmus. According to Richarlison, a few years ago he purchased an island off the southern coast of Rio de Janeiro, and has the documentation to prove it. Richarlison says Bolsonaro tried to buy it from him, and when he refused a lawyer named Willer Tomaz simply turned up and annexed it. â€œThese guys took the island without spending a penny, as far as I know,â€ Richarlison claimed in an Instagram video that has been viewed more than 31 million times. Tomaz has accused Richarlison of lying, arguing that he has a public deed registered at the notary's office. Bolsonaro, for his part, has denied any connection with the island in question and described Richarlison's intervention as â€œpolitically motivatedâ€. All of which offers just the tiniest sliver of insight into an election that â€“ in common with most modern Brazilian elections â€“ has by turns been rancorous, divisive, wildly surreal and littered with contested facts, where the fake news sounds real and the real news often sounds fake. â€œBrazil is now a dystopian place,â€ said Renan Santos, one of the presidential candidates defeated in the first round of voting. â€œPeople do not talk about public policy. They just create entertainment content about politics.â€ And this being Brazil, of course, it has been an election indelibly inflected by the ultimate entertainment content: football, its symbols and tropes, its ability both to explain and reflect a country torn along multiple planes. As president, FlÃ¡vio's father Jair â€“ a deeply weird ex-military man who refers to his four sons by number â€“ made a concerted effort to politicise the yellow national team shirt, appropriating it as an emblem of his campaign and wearing it at rallies. Numerous footballers â€“ Neymar, Ronaldinho, Rivaldo, Dani Alves, Thiago Silva, Lucas Moura â€“ allied themselves explicitly or tacitly to his cause.

Here's some more from Michael Carrick's monologue double quotation mark The foundation of this football club and the values of this this football club have been put down and etched for many, many years. And I get every single one of them. It comes down to humility. It comes down to being hardworking and being really proud to work hard and being proud to live up to those values. There's a resilience about this football club that runs very, very deep. Going back to Sir Matt [Busby], Sir Bobby [Charlton], the resilience they showed, and the way they rebuilt this football club [after the Munich air disaster], was beyond belief. It was based on humility and hard work. We can never lose that, and I won't let us lose that. We've had it for a spell. I feel very strongly about that. We've shown we're capable of it. We're in a moment where it's not gone well, so we need to show exactly what it means and, you know, respect this football club. Respect what it takes to be here, respect what it takes to win, what you have to do to win. I'm not entitled to be here. Entitlement cannot be at this football club. We've won in the past, we've got an incredible history, but that doesn't mean that you're entitled to just win. I'm fully aware of that. We've kind of lost our way a little bit, if I'm totally honest, and we'll get it back. I'm totally convinced we'll get it back. It is my responsibility whatever goes on the pitch, what we are as a group, what we look like and what we feel like. I'll hold that umbrella for me to get wet and for everyone else to stay dry. That's the position I'm in, and it's a privileged position.

Chelsea v Tottenham (Saturday, 5.30pm) Spurs have an abysmal record at Stamford Bridge â€“ they've won only of the last 41 games there â€“ but Roberto De Zerbi is up for a bit of staticide. double quotation mark What is the problem? We didn't play in the past for Tottenham and I was not the Tottenham coach in other seasons. It is not a problem. We have already many problems and this is not a problem. I want this negative record to give the players more motivation, more mentality, more energy to play a good game, because we have the qualities to win. Yes, it's a derby against a very good team with a very good coach. They have a clear style of play, great players, but the Tottenham players are also very good. The level of the players is high. We have to show together as a team, not as individuals.

Injured Saka to miss Everton game Bukayo Saka is having tests on a thigh injury and will miss Arsenal's match at home to Everton tomorrow. â€œHe's going for â an MRI this afternoon because he had a lot â€‹of fluid in the â€Œarea, so it â€Œwas difficult to understand the severity of the â€Œinjury,â€ said Mikel Arteta at a press conference. â€œWe will know tomorrow. â€œWe need a few more scans and opinions from the specialists. When a player is struggling to walk off the pitch and he's restricted in â€Œhis movement, they are not good signs.â€

Jack Snape In Australia's most populous city, the A-Leagues derby between Melbourne Victory and Melbourne City will have more than a tinge of Manchester on Saturday night. Former United player Juan Mata, now a part-owner at Victory, will be farewelled after he chose not to play on with the A-League foundation club this season. The match is also City's first at home since their parent club was found to have breached the Premier League's financial rules. These storylines are both peripheral to the main event, however. The marquee fixture is both a â€œshop windowâ€ for the A-League Men and the competition's footballing â€œshowpieceâ€, according to Melbourne Victory chief executive Caroline Carnegie, who is not shy about her ambitions to sell out the derby. â€œAnything less than full will be less than what we would like to see,â€ she says.

Liverpool v Brighton (Sunday, 2pm) If we forget the Old Trafford psychodrama, the most interesting Premier League fixture of the weekend is probably at Anfield, where Liverpool meet in-form Brighton. Here's what Andoni Iraola had to say at his press conference. double quotation mark [On whether Liverpool need to lower their intensity to avoid injuries] No, with the way we want to play, we cannot allow ourselves. I would like to say we are good enough to play 70% and win games but we are not. Give everything for 60 minutes, 65, 70, 72, then someone will do the 18, 35, whatever because we need to play full gas. We have to play our very best because the teams we have in front of us are very good. [On Bradley Barcola] Bradley has trained today normally. He's fine, no problem. [On Victor Munoz] Victor has the knock he sustained at Brentford. He is dealing with some pain and it was too early against Villarreal. I think it's going to be difficult [for him to play on Sunday] but I don't really know. [On Dominik Szoboszlai] Dom is going to be out this weekend. I don't think he's far away but he hasn't trained with the group yet.

Hull v Brentford (Sunday, 2pm) Brentford manager Keith Andrews has been full of praise for Hull's Ireland defender John Egan, a man he knows well. double quotation mark He's someone that I really like as a man. I coached him at international level and I also coached him at Sheffield United, so I know John pretty well. I'm so happy for him that he's made that move to Hull, got the promotion back, playing at the highest level and still playing a really important role for our country. He's a player you would go into the trenches with. He's been a magnificent player. He's a man that I really admire and like.

Crystal Palace v Newcastle (Sunday, 2pm) Pierre Sage and Matthias Jaissle were appointed this summer and good form has been elusive, with injuries and tactics as factors. Ed Aarons and Louise Taylor preview their meeting at Selhurst Park.

This weekend’s Women’s Super League fixtures Saturday Tottenham v Arsenal (12.45pm)

Brighton v West Ham (5.15pm) Sunday (2pm unless stated) Crystal Palace v Chelsea (12pm)

Birmingham v Charlton

Everton v Aston Villa

Liverpool v London City Lionesses

Man Utd v Man City (6pm)

This weekend’s Premier League fixtures Friday Ipswich v Nottm Forest (8pm) Saturday (3pm unless stated) Aston Villa v Man City (12.30pm)

Arsenal v Everton

Coventry v Fulham

Chelsea v Tottenham (5.30pm) Sunday (2pm unless stated) Crystal Palace v Newcastle

Hull v Brentford

Liverpool v Brighton

Man Utd v Bournemouth

Sunderland v Leeds (4.30pm)

Have you done our sports quiz of the week? I asked you a question.

Ligue 1 As Tom mentioned earlier, Paris Saint-Germain's match against Lyon, which was scheduled for Sunday, has been pushed back to Monday. With more civil unrest expected in Paris over the weekend, the police asked for the match to be moved so that they could allocate their resources accordingly. The switch means that, for the second year in a row, PSG will be playing a match during the Ballon d'Or ceremony. A number of PSG's nominated players are injured, including Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, so they will still be able to attend.

A good Copa Libertadores story from the Associated Press Fernando Muslera saved three penalties to help Estudiantes de La Plata overcome a second-half red card to eliminate defending champions Flamengo and reach the Copa Libertadores final. Following two goalless draws, the 40-year-old Muslera â€” who played in five World Cups for Uruguay â€” saved penalties from Jorginho, Lucas PaquetÃ¡, and Bruno Henrique to lead the Argentine side to a 3-2 shootout victory. Estudiantes, reduced to 10 men in the 50th minute when Baltasar RodrÃ­guez was sent off, will now face Palmeiras in the final at Uruguay's Centenario Stadium on 28 November. The Argentine club will aim to break a seven-year streak of consecutive tournament victories by Brazilian teams in South America's premier club competition. The last non-Brazilian club to lift the trophy was Argentina's River Plate in 2018. Estudiantes will be pursuing their fifth Copa Libertadores title, and their first since 2009, against a Palmeiras side that last won the tournament during their back-to-back title runs in 2020â€“21.

A few more quotes from Michael Carrick double quotation mark Recently we haven't had a good time. I totally accept that. We had five months of relative success in a spell where I was happy with a lot of things we were doing as a team. We haven't done well enough lately. We've had a spell we're really not happy with. Como was a bad night. It hurt me. It was really unacceptable.

Ipswich v Nottm Forest (8pm) The Premier League weekend kicks off at Portman Road tonight. Ipswich have started the season well under the impressive Gary O'Neil, winning three of their seven games, and will fancy their chances against a Forest side who have made a false start under Oliver Glasner. Ipswich are in 10th, nine places above Forest. But the Premier League table is a game of snakes and ladders, particularly at this early stage of the season. If Forest win tonight they will jump to 11th, one place and one point behind Ipswich. At least until tomorrow's games take place.

Cheers Tom, afternoon everyone. Let's start with some exclusive footage from Michael Carrick's press conference.

I need a lie down after that Carrick performance. Luckily, Rob Smyth is here to take over.

That monologue at the start of Carrick's press conference was six minutes and very impassioned. Since then Carrick has done an excellent of job giving very limited answers.

Asked if the dressing room is divided, Carrick says: â€œNo, it's not divided. We just need to get back to doing what they do best.â€

We're now in the questions from the media. Asked if can be the man to lead the club back, Carrick replies: â€œ100%â€

â€¦Carrick says that he needs to push the values of the Manchester United as he feels like they have gone away from that. He reinforces that the club is bigger than one person, they are not entitled to win and that everyone needs to work hard.

Carrick delivers near six-minute monologue defending Man Utd He starts with a statement: â€œWe had five months of relative successâ€¦ we haven't done well enough lately and that's pretty obvious. â€œMy responsibility is to get a team on the pitch that represents this football club and the supporters and the identity that we show. We have gone away from that just recently in certain games, which I'm totally aware of and definitely doing something about.â€ Carrick adds that he wants to get back to the feeling that he had when he first came in as interim manager and the second half of the season.

Some Ligue 1 news amid the ongoing unrest in France, the fixture between Paris Saint â Germain and Olympique â€‹Lyon has been pushed â back to Monday evening from â its original scheduled â€‹date â€Œof Sunday â€Œnight. LFP added that its decision â€Œfollowed an order from the â€‹Paris police department, which had earlier raised â concerns the match could â€‹be â€‹a security â€‹risk, as â€‹the French capital â€Œbraces for â€‹another â€‹weekend of protests.

‘Unfounded’: Conte clarifies reports linking him with Manchester United Antonio Conte has released a statement on his Instagram story denying reports linking him with an immediate return to management. Without naming Manchester United, the Italian says he is not in â€˜advanced negotiations' with any club and any reports of demands on wages or terms are â€˜unfounded'. Here is the statement in full: double quotation mark Following recent media reports in Italy and abroad, I feel it is appropriate to clarify my position. My name has been linked with numerous clubs, but there are currently no negotiations at an advanced stage. Following a wonderful and successful spell in charge of Napoli, I will take the time I need to consider how and when to return to management. It will be a carefully considered decision, one I will make when I believe the conditions are right. I have read reports of financial demands and requests for full control that I have supposedly already made to the clubs mentioned, as well as reservations about what has been described as my â€œstrong personalityâ€. These reports are unfounded, as there is currently no concrete basis for such assessments. Should a concrete opportunity arise, that will be the time to hold discussions with the club concerned and jointly consider the terms of a potential agreement, with due regard for both parties' needs and the qualities and approach that define my work as a manager. Until then, any assumptions about my demands and my professional future remain speculation and cannot be treated as fact.

Hurzeler on Manchester United links: ‘No time to think about rumours’ Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler insists he remains fully focused on his own job and has the utmost respect for the work â€œgreat human beingâ€ Michael Carrick is doing at Manchester United. A humiliating 4-1 loss away to Como in the Champions League on Wednesday night and the criticism from captain Bruno Fernandes which followed has put further scrutiny on Carrick's position. Following the Seagulls' fine start to the new campaign, Hurzeler is one of the names touted as a possible replacement for Carrick at Old Trafford should the club decide to make another managerial change. The German coach, though, maintains he is only thinking about how to keep Brighton moving forward into this weekend's game at Liverpool, with his side held to a goalless draw in the Conference League away to Czech minnows Jablonec on Thursday night. â€œI am really focused on my job here,â€ Hurzeler said at a press conference. â€œI have no time to think about these rumours because we play every three days. â€œBeside that, I have a lot of respect for Michael Carrick, for what he has done with Manchester United at the end of last season. He is a great human being, he is a great personality. Every time we meet each other, we have a really good relationship, so therefore I really respect him and there is nothing more to say about that.â€ Press Association

Ed Aarons Pascal Gross: the obsessive runner keeping Brighton â€˜one step ahead' after fast start Most footballers like to spend their summers unwinding after a long season but not Pascal Gross. Having been part of the Germany squad eliminated in the quarter-finals of Euro 2024, the midfielder entered â€“ and won â€“ a running race. Gross completed the 8.4km course on Juist, in the East Frisian islands, in 31 minutes and 35 seconds. He is not known as someone who courts attention, and his victory by more than a minute came to light only when a video was posted on social media by a competitor. Gross was moving from Brighton to Borussia Dortmund after seven years in the Premier League and reported to his boyhood club for pre-season training days later. Running is an obsession for Gross, as it is for his former teammate James Milner, who revealed last month he was training for a marathon after finally hanging up his boots, and that has shown since he returned for a second spell at the Amex in January for a bargain Â£1.2m. Read Ed Aarons' feature on Brighton's hard-working midfielder: Pascal Gross was the Premier League's player of the month for September. Photograph: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Bundesliga fighting back against influencers Borussia Dortmund fans get behind their team at Signal Iduna Park before their Bundesliiga fixture against Werder Bremen. Photograph: Hesham Elsherif/NurPhoto/Shutterstock A stadium selfie could soon cost fans of German giants Borussia Dortmund after the club announced plans to reward those who leave their phones alone during the game. Dortmund are offering signed jerseys and gift cards for club merchandise to fans who use an app which measures how often they unlock their phones at its stadium. Arguing that â€œmore and more fans are annoyed by selfies, streaming, and social media in the stands,â€ Dortmund say supporters can opt to use a â€œfan modeâ€ in the club's app, starting Saturday with a home game against Eintracht Frankfurt. The rewards scheme and app are entirely voluntary and there's no ban on fans using their phones. Fan mode will measure how often the phone is unlocked during the game â€” not counting the halftime break â€” and award points to people based on how little they use the device, with prizes on offer for those with the most points. Each time the phone is unlocked, the user loses points. â€œOver 81,000 people in the stadium, singing, cheering, and holding their breath together: this here and now is irreplaceable,â€ said Dortmund chief executive Carsten Cramer. The club's stance is part of a backlash in German football against attempts to turn its stadium atmosphere into social media content, especially by influencers using professional camera equipment. Hertha Berlin said this month it was banning â€œcommercially produced and monetizedâ€ video productions from its games, while allowing fans to take photos and videos for personal use. Another club, Dynamo Dresden, said in August it would ban commercial filming for social media, saying it wanted to ensure fans felt comfortable at the game and to protect the club's TV rights deals. Agence France-Presse

The ongoing security situation in Saudi Arabia makes it â difficult for the country to host next year's Asian Cup as scheduled, according to Tsuneyasu â€‹Miyamoto, president of the Japanese â Football Association. Several major sporting events in Saudi Arabia have been cancelled or â postponed amid escalating attacks by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis, raising doubts over whether the continental soccer â tournament can take place as scheduled in January and February â€Œnext year. â€œBased on â€Œwhat I've learnt from the news, the situation is â€Œstill unsafe, so at this point, I don't think it would be easy to hold the AFC (Asian) Cup there,â€ Miyamoto told reporters at the Asian Football Confederation's (AFC) extraordinary congress in Tokyo. â€œI just had a meeting â€Œwith the Saudi side and they said that their top priority is the safety â€‹of the players, the fans, and everyone who would be attending the tournament. â€œThey said they would work with the AFC to decide whether the tournament can go ahead, â so they did mention that it would take â€‹some time (to â€‹make that decision).â€œ AFC â€‹chief Salman bin Ibrahim Al-Khalifa said last â€‹week a â€Œpostponement until 2028 â€‹remained â€‹a possibility if necessary, but the local organising committee later said it was sticking to the original schedule. Reuters

Frank Lampard has been talking about Frank Lampard's Coventry ahead of the Sky Blues early-season basement battle with Fulham. Namely, Lampard has been talking up the work ethic of Gus Hamer after the 29-year-old rejoined Coventry from Sheffield United in the summer for a reported Â£6million. So far, fan-favourite Hamer been restricted to four appearances off the bench on his return to the Premier League. Following his latest cameo role in Monday night's 3-1 defeat at Tottenham, Hamer asked to play for the under-21s on Tuesday lunch-time and Lampard was impressed. â€œHe wanted to play. It was a personal decision and I like that,â€ Lampard said at his pre-match press conference. â€œHe wanted to play and get minutes because Gus has been used to playing minutes regularly, pretty much. â€œAnd these days at Coventry from his days at Sheffield United we've got a competitive squad now and his area of the pitch is competitive. â€œBut Gus has been very, very good to work with since he's come back to us. Myself and my staff have been really, really impressed by his approach, his training, his ethic and what he wants to do. And Gus is going to help us. â€œWe all know, everyone in the building and at the CBS knows that he's a really talented player who's going to help us. So he's just staying ready, and I'm very pleased with how Gus has been. He's a good example.â€

Hello, happy Friday. Have we had football every day this week? I think we haveâ€¦ Monday night football, three nights of European games and now Friday night at Portman Road. What a world.

Right, that's my stint done. Time to hand over to Tom Bassam for the next wee while. Bye.

â€œSurely the most popular request for Uniteds new stadium will be â€˜seats facing the other way'?â€ honks Tim Woods. I have to say, as a stadium nerd and stadium aesthete, that were I given a vote I'd opt to mothball the whole thing as it's quite the ugliest new arena design I've seen in a while.



Ãlvaro Arbeloa's been talking ahead of Fulham's trip to Coventry on Saturday, and buoyed up by last weekend's much needed win over Hull. â€œNothing has changed for us,â€ insisted the manager, â€œwe were not winning games but we believed in ourselves, we were doing so many things well, â€œThe most important thing [about the Hull win] is we were in same situation against Manchester United and Ipswich but didn't win but now we had to improve in our transition and did. We controlled the ball in their half better than before.â€ As for that first win lifting pressure off him, Arbeloa said: â€œIt's not about me, it's about my players and the supporters because they were behind us and the players because of the work they've done.â€

In Spain, it's the ClÃ¡sico on Sunday at the Camp Nou, with leaders Barcelona having made the better start to the season, though Real Madrid â€“ six points behind â€“ have begun to hit their straps. But is it still the world's biggest match? Here's Graham Ruthven: double quotation mark As the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry faded, though, so too did the clÃ¡sico's relevance. This isn't to say matches between Barcelona and Real Madrid no longer matter. They always have and always will. In 2026, however, it's difficult to measure a clÃ¡sico's standing. Is it still the sport's biggest fixture? Sunday's match at Camp Nou will be watched by hundreds of millions of viewers all over the world. A clÃ¡sico always carries significance, but this weekend's edition will be especially significant. A BarÃ§a win would move them nine points clear of their rivals at the top of La Liga. A Real Madrid victory could be a catalyst for the rest of their season.

At the risk of sucking all the air out of the room with more Manchester United chat, Marco Rose has inevitably been asked for his two pennorth given his Bournemouth side visit Old Trafford on Sunday. And he reckons his buoyant side will face â€œangry and intenseâ€ opponents. â€œI'm quite sure [Michael Carrick] will tell his players it's all about mentality, effort and attitude,â€ said Rose. â€œYou hear all the voices and noises but I don't know it helps us and it's up to us to go there and be focused, react well. They're going to be angry and intense and we have to face it.â€ Three games ago we were talking about Bournemouth possibly having a bit of a hangover season â€“ and they're still lowly placed in the Premier League â€“ but they're pretty perky right now.

Jamie Jackson Manchester United are inviting fans to offer their views via a survey on the design of the proposed new 100,000-seat stadium. Colette Roche, United's CEO New Stadium Development, said: â€œOur proposed new stadium is one of the most significant projects Manchester United will undertake in the next 100 years, and it is vital that we shape it together with our fans. Above all else, this is a football stadium built for them, so getting the details right matters.â€ Supporters have until 6 November to take the survey, with subjects including: â€œcreating a world-class football stadium and match-day experience for all fansâ€; â€œheritage and legacyâ€; â€œatmosphereâ€; â€œthe wider campusâ€; and â€œgetting to and from the stadium.â€ The survey will be sent to season ticket holders, cup season ticket holders, executive club members, official members, supporters who have purchased hospitality at Old Trafford within the past three years and season ticket waiting list members, a press release stated.

It's north London derby day in the Women's Super League tomorrow, with Arsenal arriving at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium under considerable pressure after their poor start. Derby passions will run high with Spurs' Cathinka Tandberg, for one, bang up for it, as she explains in this interview with Sophie Downey: double quotation mark â€œIt means more than just three points. It's for the whole club. It's for the whole place. It's for the whole of Tottenham.â€ One only needs to be in the presence of Tottenham Hotspur's Cathinka Tandberg for a few minutes to feel the passion that emanates from her when it comes to this weekend's north London derby. As a lifelong Spurs fan, the forward understands more than most the intensity of the rivalry that exists between her side and Arsenal, one that she cannot wait to experience once again on Saturday. â€œIt will just be an incredible feeling,â€ she tells Moving the Goalposts. â€œI think you will feel a few nerves that you maybe don't feel in a normal game but that's good.â€ â€œAll the Spurs fans hate Arsenal and Arsenal hate Spurs. That's how it is. You want to show that you're the best team. Simple as that. You just want to fight for the club, the badge and for the people around you.â€

Wilcox wants Howe if Manchester United replace Carrick Jamie Jackson double quotation mark The noise continues. Eddie Howe is the under-fire Jason Wilcox's choice as next cab off the rank should Michael Carrick be binned. Jamie Jackson has all the latest: Eddie Howe is the current preferred candidate of Jason Wilcox to replace Michael Carrick should Manchester United decide to change manager, with the director of football believing Howe's extensive Premier League experience places him ahead of other potential targets. Howe left Newcastle in late July to take a break from the game but would seriously consider a return for the United role, it is understood, should this be offered.

In Manchester City on-field news, Erling Haaland is back fit to face Aston Villa at Villa Park tomorrow, PA reports. The Norway striker was not risked in City's Champions League victory over AEK Athens in midweek after a blow to the foot in the previous game against Ipswich. City will continue to assess Nico O'Reilly, Mateo Kovacic and Matheus Nunes, who also suffered knocks in the same game. The manager, Enzo Maresca, said: â€œThey could all be available or not. There are still doubts. Erling is the only one who is 100 per cent available and for the other three we need to wait.â€

Jonathan Liew's column on how Brazil's footballing and political dysfunction feed each other is a good read: double quotation mark We hear a lot about football's power to unite a nation. Perhaps we underestimate the extent to which it can also divide; the way it can reflect the very worst of ourselves, our greed and vindictiveness, our lust for feuds and, petty entertainment. There is a Women's World Cup being hosted in Brazil next summer and while Lula has sought to fast-track the professionalisation of women's football, Bolsonaro's only public utterances in the field of women's sport have been to assert his opposition to trans athletes playing it.

Asian confederation backs Infantino In courage of their convictions news, the Asian Football Confederation has decided to endorse Gianni Infantino's Fifa presidential re-election bid. The AFC president, Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim al-Khalifa, speaking at the body's extraordinary congress in Tokyo on Friday, embraced Infantino with a large hug in front of the membership as he delivered his endorsement. â€œWe affirm our full commitment to supporting you and your leadership as you seek a new mandate as the Fifa president.â€ Sheikh Salman said. â€œYou've visited a lot of countries in Asia. I've spoken to a lot of members within this continent. I know your feeling and I think your commitment is clear as well.â€