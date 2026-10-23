Prince William makes surprise appearance on Graham Norton show

The Prince of Wales has braved the chatshow sofa, making a surprise appearance on The Graham Norton Show.

In the pre-recorded show, to be aired on Friday on BBC One, William made a surprise appearance in a special Earthshot prize edition to promote his environmental initiative, which has an annual awards ceremony due to be staged in Mumbai, India, next month.

The prince revealed his family's love for The Celebrity Traitors show, saying: â€œI love it, the family love it. Charlotte and Louis are obsessed with it. It's really good telly.â€

Prince William, Cate Blanchett, Hannah Waddingham and Robert Irwin on the Graham Norton Show. Photograph: Matt Crossick/PA

Speaking of the EastEnders star Ross Kemp's fear of being murdered by touch in plain sight on the Traitors show, he joked: â€œI saw Ross Kemp the day after the first episode and I couldn't help but try â€“ in the most appropriate way â€“ to touch him to see what reaction I got from him. Turns out he was really jumpy!â€

William, the first royal to appear on the chatshow, also revealed he switches off through music and film. â€œI love getting immersed in deep-thinking films. I like action films too, but I like something a bit different. I'm a big fan of everything Christopher Nolan does. His films are fantastic â€“ The Dark Knight series is psychologically dark and deep and I absolutely love that.

â€œHe takes concepts that are completely out there and makes them incredibly entertaining.â€

Joining him on the sofa were the actors Cate Blanchett and Hannah Waddingham, and the environmentalist Robert Irwin, who are all connected to the Earthshot prize which was founded by William in 2020 to recognise and reward issues and ideas to help save the planet.

William told Norton and the other guests about the origins of the prize and its role in identifying and supporting innovators around the world. He said: â€œFor many years I was hearing stories about environment issues, and one thing that struck me was the negativity and doom, which got me down.

â€œI thought we could do something more powerful and more optimistic and the idea of an awards' ceremony came about and we could talk about urgency and optimism together.

â€œIt's all about getting excited.â€