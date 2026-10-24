Red Roses suffer back-to-back defeats for first time in 10 years as Canada make statement

History-makers, era-enders, giant-slayers. Breaking England's unbeaten run was a statement for Canada last Friday but they backed it up in a 31-22 win to deal the Red Roses their first consecutive loss in a decade, sending a formidable message to the rest of world rugby.

Some may view it as too early to call but Canada are serious contenders for the World Cup trophy in 2029, especially if they progress at the same rate that their performances have improved in just a year from that World Cup final loss to England in 2025.

On a cold Ottawa night, Canada played with freedom and pace to down England once again. The captain, Sophie de Goede, laid bare why she is the reigning world player of the year with a hat-trick and some excellent defensive work, and Julie Omokhuale also stood out among a good team performance.

England were looking for a response to that record-ending defeat but it never came. A strong and confident start ebbed into a scrappy and hesitant overall outing which they will want to put right for their final WXV Global Series match against the USA next Friday. But there were some positives for the visitors, namely Meg Jones. The captain, who turned 30 on Friday, was imperious in defence and Maddie Feaunati had another good game in the hour she was given.

An Owellian atmosphere was created for those watching from home with the pitch having a grey tinge to it, a dystopian world isn't usually compared to that of the vibrant and action-packed women's rugby sphere but it may have felt like another world for England players losing back-to-back games. It was their third loss in 74 matches, so the panic won't set in, but this result will unsettle the Red Roses.

Quick Guide Canada 31-22 England teams and scorers Show CanadaÂ Bauder (Crossley 72); Corrigan, Symonds, Seumanutafa (Tessier 50); Perry, Apps; Nelson (Kassil 44), Idowu (Tuttosi 53), Menin (Rempel 80), De Goede, Royer (Buisa 53), Senft, Omokhuale, Gibson. TriesÂ Omokhuale, De Goede (3), Bauder. ConÂ De Goede (3).Â Unused subs Forteza, Pelletier. EnglandÂ Sing; Breach (Kildunne 61), Jones, Rowland, Venner; Harrison (Aitchison 51), Packer (Robinson 49); Botterman (Carson), Cokayne (Field 66), Bern (Muir 51), Talling (Short 66), Campion, Burton, Kabeya, Feaunati (Matthews 61). Tries Feaunati, Cokayne, Sing. Cons Harrison, Sing (2). Pen Harrison. RefereeÂ AurÃ©lie Groizeleau (Fra).Â Attendance 13,117 Thank you for your feedback.

Jones said she told the team in the post-match huddle that they are â€œnot broken, we just need to growâ€. The captain added: â€œWe're a high-performing team in a high-performance situation. Our mindset is our biggest asset and it always will be. I genuinely believe we have the best players in the world and when we are firing we are genuinely unstoppable.â€

The Tests between these two this autumn have been ferocious and it was an utterly brutal start. A key part of Canada's win last week was their defensive set and keeping England from scoring for a long time but that was a different story with Feaunati over in the seventh minute.

Canada's Sophie de Goede scores a try against England during the WXV rugby match in Ottawa. Photograph: Justin Tang/The Canadian Press/AP

Canada put England's defence under its first proper stress test next and the white wall was impressive with a particular focus on double tackles, but it eventually buckled as Omokhuale dotted down. But the second Canadian try came all from England's scrappy attack. A bouncing ball didn't sit well for Zoe Harrison, who knocked on as a result and Gabrielle Senft pounced. De Goede tracked her run and was on her shoulder to receive the ball to finish it off with Canada's secretary of state for sport, Adam van Koeverden, who announced new funding for Rugby Canada during the match, in the commentary box to celebrate the score and add: â€œI love it!â€

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Several knock-ons and a try being held up stifled England from hitting back and so it was Canada who held a 12-7 lead at the break. The Red Roses' need for points was made very clear when they opted to kick a penalty to start the second 40.

England reverted to their deadly rolling maul from the 22 in an impressive score by Amy Cokayne. However, captain fantastic De Goede struck twice in quick succession for her hat-trick, with Savannah Bauder putting England out of sight despite a consolation score by Emma Sing.

Head coach John Mitchell was critical post-match and said the referee AurÃ©lie Groizeleau did not have a connection to the television match official. â€œI think the game potentially needs an improved standard with TMO, there was no TMO connection tonight,â€ he said. â€œWe have got to improve that. These games are so meaningful and there are going to be situations where there are going to be major turning points and I think the girls deserve quality decision making.â€

Canada can ride the high of this victory into 2027 where their next games are slated to be in the Pacific Four tournament, while England have one more WXV match against the USA. The Americans are in form but they should heed a warning: this England team are not used to losing and they will be pursuing a big response.