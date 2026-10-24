Strictly Come Dancing week five – live

Key events

Finally, on Delta Goodrem, ButterflyBlu says: â€œEveryone loves Delta. She is head and shoulders above the others. Reminds me of Layton from a previous season who was so technically good.â€ Lidoswimmer says: â€œAs usual, I can't tell if a rumba is technically good or not, so just have to go on whether it keeps my attention. Afraid that left me a bit cold, even with Kai in a mesh shirt.â€ joanieloves says: â€œAnton's scoring this week has gone mad. Rumba wasn't bad but it's never gonna be my favourite.â€ ACSCD1 adds: â€œPremature evaluation from Anton!â€

On Shaun Wright-Phillips, YodaknowsAll says: â€œI really like SWP, but that jive was pretty bad in the little bit of dancing that he did.â€ G1adys says: â€œIf I could vote, I'd vote for Shaun now. He's not a great dancer but the judges need to prepare something positive to say in encouragement, otherwise they just come across as mean. Strictly is not about being mean.â€ LoveAretha30 adds: â€œOh dear, Shaun, I think he struggled with this jive. The energy wasn't there at all and he was out of time, unfortunately. Well done, Motsi, for emphasising how this is a different world from football.â€

On Lacey Turner, diamondcat says: â€œI love the tango and really enjoyed that from Lacey. The speed! No wonder, at the end, there was a moment where she looked as if she was thinking, â€˜You know, it's quite nice here on the floor. Do I have to get up?'â€ TallulahBankhead says: â€œLacey and Vito went at such speed, I ended up holding my breath. It seems to me there was a mix of fierce and fear in her expression, but the dancing looked good to me.â€ whistledownthewind says: â€œThat was really good from Lacey. She was quite timid in her early dances but under Vito's expert tutoring and her obvious commitment, she's come on in leaps and bounds. If she keeps it up, she'll be a finalist.â€ styletraveller adds: â€œTango on some first-class amphetamines. Blimey, I'm knackered.â€

On Bethany Antonia, davidargile says: â€œAre the judges harsh on Bethany on purpose? I feel they have gone in her a little. I feel sorry for her, she's good.â€ acanthe says: â€œI enjoyed that Argentine tango very much but admit I'm biased because I really love this partnership.â€ YodaknowsAll says: â€œTake a bow, Bethany and Nancy, that AT was superb. I loved the intensity, unlike Craig.â€ ACSCD1 adds: â€œFrom what I could see, that was a good AT. However the camerawork and lighting did not make it easy to see all the footwork.â€

On Tabby Stoecker, VelvetinaB says: â€œJoyful! And Tabby has great core strength. All her movement is so sure!â€ joanieloves says: â€œTabby has become one of my favourites. She's a joy to watch and has taken to every style of dance. Mark is also a great addition to the pros.â€ fihema says: â€œIf I switched on right now and didn't know the couple, I'm not sure I'd be able to guess which of Tabby and Mark is the pro and which is the celeb.â€ YodaknowsAll says: â€œI can honestly say that CC really moved me. Beautifully synchronised with such feeling. Dance of the night for me.â€ Haigin88 adds: â€œTabby's natural warmth when talking and total application when performing will keep her in all the way.â€

Shazza2704 says: â€œI have no idea who Cach Mercer is or what he does, but I didn't like the way the feedback was delivered to him, especially Shirley and her creepy shoes. I thought he did well and I will be voting for him later.â€ irreverentnurse says: â€œCach has presence on the floor and all the moves, always looks good.â€ Gardener_Maidhc says: â€œThe judges are right. Cach is a great freestyle dancer but he doesn't seem to do the actual dances and just comes out and does the same thing each week.â€ acanthe adds: â€œCach needs more snap in his legs for cha-cha but he's so beautifully loose0limbed when he moves that it's impossible. I still love to watch him dance.â€

styletraveller says: â€œJaime Winstone is graceful and fluid in that foxtrot.â€ SparklingDormouse says: â€œLovely, floaty foxtrot. Thoroughly enjoyed that. A lot of spinning from Jamie!â€ fihema says: â€œI love the fact Carlos looks as if he's genuinely enjoying this, which suggests trust in Jaime. Trust that she'll bring her top game, and he has no need to worry. I *think* he was singing along, not giving instructions?â€ emilyscatnaps adds: â€œâ€˜The body parts are in the right position' instantly makes me want to add â€˜But not necessarily in the right order'.â€

Strictlylounging says of Will Best's jive: â€œI already hate this buggy prop idea. There's no need for all the gimmicks. I must be grumpy today!â€ shazza2704 says: â€œThose babies are the worst props in the history of SCD. Just such a weird distraction.â€ Emilyscatnaps says: â€œFrom the outfits when they came out, I wasn't expecting something QUITE so camp as this. Lol. Vicc says: â€œIf, and it's a big if, I could get past the baby stuff, I really don't think that dance deserved those scores. What were you thinking Craig? And the others. Over marked!â€ diamondcat adds: â€œThere seemed to be feet all over the place in that cha-cha. It was like watching someone doing a Scottish sword dance whilst wearing a blindfold.â€

YodaknowsAll says: â€œI absolutely loved that tango from Graeme Hall. He had real drive across the floor and the performance was on target.â€ neko99 says: â€œLauren really gets the best out of Graeme. Her frock is fab too!â€ Lidoswimmer says: â€œNot perfect but loved that tango. Although Graeme needs to stand up tall! It's always great to see someone who doesn't look like a dancer but turns out to be light on their feet with a physical ease. Thinking of Hamza too.â€ Phoebe adds: â€œWow! I was spellbound. Loved that from Graeme and he took control, leading Lauren very well. And Anton declares it the best ballroom dance of the series. Bravo.â€

whistledownthewind says: â€œHasn't anyone told Lawrence Robb that any VT visitors need to be cute and under 5, or sparky and over 80? A spouse/partner impresses no-one on Strictly.â€ Pengolina123 says: â€œI can't help thinking Pam and Jowita might have performed a better jive, if there was an option you could get a family member to stand in for you.â€ LoveAretha30 says: â€œA fun and fast jive, good choreography from Jowita. Unfortunately, Lawrence couldn't get the kicks and flicks right, it was a bit loose. I have to agree with Craig.â€ IvanTiger says: â€œLawrence has wrong posture in this. Seems crouching, but maybe because his partner is too short for him? Not convinced.â€ wtrukus adds: â€œI love Lawrence but it looked like he was trying to get something off his shoeâ€

Lidoswimmer says: I really like watching John Nellis. A complete beginner and doesn't look like a dancer, yet moves across the floor with some welly and clearly loving the whole thing. A vote from me tonight.â€ IvanTiger says: â€œJohn's quickstep was good but needs frame-work. He's nicely light on his feet for a big fella. Good stuff.â€ dmr95 adds: â€œNicest guy with best partner. No need for babies, nans, ghosts or my mute button. Take my 5 votes.â€