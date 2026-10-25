Chelsea v Tottenham: Premier League – live

Key events

Jacob Steinberg was at Stamford Bridge tonight. Here's his report. Thanks for reading this MBM.

Xabi Alonso's turn to speak to Sky: â€œWe are all disappointed with the result â€¦ collectively and individually we were not at our best level â€¦ the first goal went their way and with ten men it was difficult â€¦ we had to be patient and be mature â€¦ we can do better â€¦ we feel for everyone â€¦ we have to move on.â€

Roberto de Zerbi talks to Sky Sports: â€œIt was a big moment for the fans, the club and the players â€¦ they deserved this win, they prepared very well â€¦ we are improving a lot, we are improving in the mentality, in the group and the relationships â€¦ now it is a complete team â€¦ the players are playing better, we improved in the style â€¦ when we stay for dinner and stay together in the dressing room I see a different group, a different relationship and different atmosphere â€¦ if we work hard we can do something important â€¦ the atmosphere inside the dressing room is maybe more important than the tactics.â€

Post-match postbag. â€œTel's goal was Son-esque. If he does a few more of these, Spurs fans will have a season to enjoyâ€ â€“ KÃ¡ri Tulinius â€œThat Chelsea keeper should take comfort knowing that Kinsky had a terrible game at the start of his career tooâ€ â€“ Tomasz RykaÅ‚a â€œRoberto De Zerbi is an outstanding manager. Tottenham seem to understand keeping the ball is the best way to control football matches. Credit goes to De Zerbi for discovering the tactic last seen under Pochettino and to lesser extent Ange as well. There are so many positive signs to look forward to after godawful last season. Finally!â€ â€“ Yash Gupta â€œKids, did you enjoy show and Tel time at Stamford Bridge”?â€ â€“ Peter Oh

Andy Robertson, wearing a proper cat-plus-cream grin, speaks to Sky Sports. â€œIt's obviously been a bit of a difficult start to the season â€¦ since we've come back from the internationals it's been a different team â€¦ seven points out of the last nine â€¦ this team's capable of doing a lot â€¦ now you're starting to see us all click â€¦ thankfully we got the result we deserved â€¦ we had options â€¦ we were confident with the ball â€¦ moved them around â€¦ that was our most complete performance â€¦ the whole team did their job â€¦ it's now up to us to be consistent â€¦ we know we should be higher up in the league â€¦ the fans have been through a tough time â€¦ so for them to get an away day like this, fair play to them â€¦ we have to give them more to shout about â€¦ this is the standard we have set ourselves.â€

After two impressive wins in six days, Tottenham Hotspur are suddenly a mid-table concern â€¦ and under Roberto De Zerbi, look to be heading in only one direction. The signs tonight were extremely promising. Chelsea however hit some turbulence, having been throughly outplayed and outfought. They remain in fourth for now, but Liverpool, Brentford and Leeds could all leapfrog them tomorrow, and they'll lose Cole Palmer for the upcoming League Cup tie at Anfield.

Mathys Tel speaks to Sky. â€œIt is special because we came here a lot of times and didn't get a win â€¦ today we made it together â€¦ we showed a great mentality â€¦ we created a lot of chances today â€¦ the goal is something special â€¦ I am very happy â€¦ let's keep pushing now!â€ The player of the match Mateus Fernandes â€“ a new dad as well! – adds: â€œI arrived â€¦ these things take time â€¦ I was not at my best â€¦ I always believed in me and my team-mates â€¦ when we play like this, we are very happy â€¦ we deserved to win â€¦ we are here to change the mentality of the club â€¦ of the fans â€¦ we want to be the top team â€¦ we work every day â€¦ I work hard to be ready for when the manager wants me â€¦ I need to do much better.â€ Tel gives Fernandes his award, and the pair enjoy a hug. A lovely moment between two players who had started the season slowly but have emerged in some style this evening.

Tottenham Hotspur were wonderful. The best team pretty much from the get-go. Everyone put in a shift, and Mathys Tel scored a wonder goal, though it's Mateus Fernandes who leads all the stats, and is named player of the match by Gary Neville on Sky Sports. Spurs cavort on a ground where they've suffered so much misery in the past, and deserve their moment, and their flowers. Chelsea, whose second-half performance was as petulant as it was poor, have the good grace to leave the stage without further loss of temper. That's a proper statement win for Roberto De Zerbi's side, and one that takes them away from the banterzone. They've kick-started their season right here, in style. Xabi Alonso meanwhile has some thinking to do. James Maddison joins in the celebrations after the match. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

FULL TIME: Chelsea 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur Lads, it's Roberto De Zerbi's Tottenham.

90 min +6: Spurs have been magnificent this evening. But Chelsea have helped by losing their heads so spectacularly in this second half. Palmer gone, Rogers should have been sent packing too. Looks like Xabi Alonso went a bit early with these quotes yesterday: double quotation mark For me it comes a lot with emotional control, with the control of the game, If you are focused on what you have to do, you are prepared for what's going on. Normally you don't make that many mistakes and don't overreact to certain situations. This is a fundamental part of the game, to have that emotional control. The momentum is coming â€“ we keep calm, I don't lose my head and I don't get stupid yellow cards, make stupid penalties. Oh Xabi!

90 min +5: Three sides of Stamford Bridge have emptied out. Spurs fans are en fÃªte. OlÃ©s as their team continue to ping the passes. How often do they get to party at Stamford Bridge like this? Not often, is how often. Just their third league win here in 37 years!

90 min +3: Spurs stroke it around the back, their work here complete. They've done a proper number on Chelsea tonight.

90 min +1: Rogers takes a frustrated swipe at Gallagher's ankles. No intention to play the ball whatsoever. He's booked, but should be walking too, for a really unpleasant challenge. The referee has been as lenient as Chelsea have been petulant in this second half.

90 min: There will be seven additional minutes.

89 min: Spurs also send on Kulusevski for Kudus.

88 min: That's the end of Tel's evening. He can't top that! He makes way for Davies, as Spurs look to see out only their second league win at Stamford Bridge in 36 years!

GOAL! Chelsea 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur (Tel 87) Tel scores one of the great solo goals! He picks up possession inside his own half on the left touchline, holds off Acheampong, and accelerates hard. He cuts infield, leaving Acheampong in the dust, then drifts past Lacroix, before reaching the left-hand edge of the D and threading a glorious low drive into the bottom left! What a run! What a goal! Mathys Tel makes sure of the points! Photograph: John Walton/PA

85 min: â€¦ and nothing comes of the corner. But Spurs come again, through Kudus and Gallagher down the right. Gallagher's shot from a tight angle is parried by Penders, and Tonali hoicks the rebound over.

84 min: Gallagher slips Tel into space down the left. Tel breezes into the box and he's got three team-mates in the middle, but can't get a cross away. Acheampong is able to divert the ball out for a corner, but that should have been more for Spurs.

82 min: Palmer has the chutzpah to question the decision. He could easily have seen a straight red twice. As it is, he's walking for two yellows. Caicedo tries to start something with Gallagher, but Chelsea need to calm down here, because they've been outplayed, they're losing, and they're now down to ten, so it's no time to throw a tanty. Nothing comes of the resulting free kick, anyway.

RED CARD: Palmer (Chelsea) 80 min: Palmer lands his studs on Gallagher's instep. Not for the first time, Palmer has lost his head. He should already be off. That's just a second yellow â€“ it really deserved a straight red in itself. But he's off now. Cole Palmer receives his marching orders. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

79 min: Neto is booked for dragging back an in-flight Porro.

78 min: That's an absolute nightmare for the full debutant Penders, who is livid at his own mistake. He was under pressure from Van Hecke â€¦ but not that much pressure. A total howler, and Spurs have the lead their overall play this evening deserves! Can they hold on for only their second Premier League win here in 36 years?

GOAL! Chelsea 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur (Penders og 77) The corner's swung in from the left by Fernandes. Penders comes off his line to punch â€¦ but under pressure from Van Hecke, slice-punches backwards and into his own net! Chelsea's Mike Penders punches Spurs ahead! Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

76 min: Fernandes shoots; the shot's deflected wide left for a corner. And from the set piece â€¦

75 min: De Zerbi has been booked, by the way, presumably for having his say over the reluctance of the referee to send Palmer off for a fairly brazen aggressive act.

74 min: Estevao comes on for Quenda, and wastes little time in advancing down the right before ripping the side netting. â€œThere's a slightly old fashioned feel to this match I think, in keeping with the earlier Kinks reference,â€ writes Simon McMahon. â€œâ€˜I like my football on a Saturday, roast beef on Sunday, all right.' I might watch an episode of The Likely Lads later. Pint of mild, anyone?â€

72 min: Fernandes is booked for the deliberate handball, Palmer for the barge. Palmer is extremely fortunate not to be sent off for his needlessly aggressive barge on the prone Fernandes. Hip on head. England internationals always seem to get away with a little bit more. He should have been sent off.

70 min: Kudus from the right this time. Solanke thinks about a bicycle kick, but opts out. Chelsea break down the right, Fernandes falling over and reaching out for the ball. Palmer comes back at him and, with Fernandes now on his knees, barges him back to the turf. That's a really poor reaction. Cole Palmer clashes with Mateus Fernandes. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/Reuters

69 min: Porro crosses deep from the right. Tel was free at the far stick, but the delivery is all wrong. Goal kick.