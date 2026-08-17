The Beatles: A Four-Film Cinematic Event Stars Recreate Iconic Abbey Road Album Cover Shot For Upcoming Biopics

It is the most iconic walk in rock history. And over the weekend, the four actors lined up to portray The Beatles in the upcoming four-part Beatles biopic series, The Beatles â€”Â A Four-Film Cinematic Event, took that not-so-long, not-so-winding stroll across Abbey Road.

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In footage posted by fans of what appears to be the film's recreation of the iconic Abbey Road album cover, you can see John Lennon (Harris Dickinson), Paul McCartney (Paul Mescal), George Harrison (Joseph Quinn) and Ringo Starr (Barry Keoghan), taking that stroll and then headed back across the street for another take.

The real Fab Four originally walked across the road outside the EMI Studios in London on the street that helped name their eleventh studio album â€”Â and the last one they recorded together, though Let It Be was released afterward â€”Â on Aug. 8, 1969.

The four-part project, with each film focusing on a particular member, is slated to release in April 2028. So far, director Sam Mendes has not revealed any of the plot points for the ambitious project that will be the first-ever movie to be granted the rights to the Beatles' discography.

The rest of the star-studded cast will include Leanne Best (Star Wars: The Force Awakens), niece of original Beatles drummer Pete Best, who will play John Lennon's Aunt Mimi Smith; Walking DeadÂ star David Morrissey as McCartney's father, Jim McCartney; James Norton (Bob Marley: One Love) as manager Brian Epstein; Harry Lloyd (Game of Thrones) as â€œfifth Beatleâ€ producer George Martin; Bobby Schofield (Cherry) as the band's road manager and McCartney and Harrison's lifelong friend, music biz executive Neil Aspinall; Daniel Hoffman-Gill as road manager and personal assistant Mal Evans; Arthur Darvill (And Mrs) as journalist/publicist and producer Derek Taylor and Adam Pally (Sonic the Hedgehog 3) as music manager, Allen Klein.

In addition, Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird) will appear as McCartney's wife, Linda McCartney,Â Shogunâ€˜s Anna Sawai as Lennon's wife, Yoko Ono,Â The White Lotusâ€˜ Aimee Lou Wood as Harrison's wife, Pattie Boyd andÂ How to Have Sexâ€˜s Mia McKenna-Bruce as Starr's wife, Maureen Starkey.