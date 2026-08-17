Can Nigerias herder settlement plan end the long deadly conflict?

Is it sunset on the Fulani nomadic way of life in Nigeria? A herdsman at Illiea Cattle Market, Sokoto State, Nigeria. Â© Luis TATO/AFP



Published

on August 17, 2026

at

12:30 pm (GMT +1)

Livestock minister Idi Mukhtar Maiha said Nigeria's traditional system of moving herds across the country was no longer sustainable as expanding farms, urbanisation and infrastructure projects have steadily erased grazing routes.

The plan, unveiled last week, comes after years of deadly farmer-herder violence in Nigeria's Middle Belt, where competition for land and other resources has driven conflict. At least 2,347 people were killed between 2020 and 2024, with about 1,015 more deaths recorded in 2025.

â€˜We will not force the scheme'

But the proposal has revived conversations around disputes over land and ethnicity, dividing those who see ranching as a solution from those who fear it could deepen tensions.

â€œWe will not force the scheme on the states,â€ Maiha tells The Africa Report. â€œIt will follow consultations with key stakeholders, including farmers, herders, community leaders and state governors.â€

But on the outskirts of Jos, a Middle Belt city, 46-year-old farmer John Ameh sees the proposal differently. Suspected herders have killed his wife and four of his relatives. Resettling herders nearby, he said, would feel like a defeat.

â€œGod forbid,â€ he tells The Africa Report. â€œWhat happens to our lost families, farms and houses?â€

A ghost of Ruga?

This is not the first time Nigeria has sought to resettle herders.

In 2019, former president Muhammadu Buhari's government proposed Ruga (Fulani for human resettlement), a plan for dedicated settlements and ranches for nomadic, mostly Fulani herders. Buhari, himself a Fulani pastoralist, presented it as a way to curb the country's long-running farmer-herder conflict.

By then, at least 3,641 people had been killed in farmer-herder violence since 2016, according to Amnesty International. But Ruga quickly became a political flashpoint, with critics accusing the government of seeking to give Fulani herders permanent access to land nationwide.

Amid heavy backlash, Ruga was suspended in 2019. As similar concerns resurface, the livestock minister says the government has learned from the failure of Ruga.

â€œIt is the state governors who control the land of their respective states,â€ says Maiha. â€œIt is impossible for land resettled for herders to be permanently claimed by herders.â€

â€œEvery activity inside the resettled area will also be controlled by the state,â€ he adds.

We have not seen serious trials of herders' crimes

Miriam Adah, researcher at Armed Conflict Location and Event Data (ACLED), a conflict monitoring group, tells The Africa Report that the longstanding rivalry between the two groups has increasingly taken on religious and ethnic dimensions. The resettlement plan, she warned, could become a new source of conflict.

â€œIssues of distrust for both governments and non-indigenous visitors exist, and aggrieved communal militias with outstanding grievances could take the settlement as an opportunity to settle previous scores,â€ she says.

Pastoralist profiling

The resettlement plan entered the mainstream media Tuesday, when the government announced plans for grazing reserves and ranches. But many rural herders in the Middle Belt and south have barely heard of it.

50-year-old Isa Wada, a pastoralist near Lokoja, hopes the plan will provide safer grazing. In 2022, he lost more than a dozen cattle to rustling. Two years later, during a farmer-herder crisis, suspected farmers killed two relatives, both under 17, in another Middle Belt community.

â€œI think this can end the crisis,â€ he says. â€œIf cattle stop roaming farms and open land, both sides will be safer.â€

Nigeria's cattle economy relies heavily on Fulani pastoralists for meat, hides, milk and livestock distribution. But its largely informal nature, Wada says, has fuelled the profiling of Fulani as criminals.

Farmers in Middle Belt communities, meanwhile, say herders often escape prosecution after attacks. â€œWe have not seen serious trials of herders' crimes,â€ says Haruna Ikem, 36, a farmer in Jos.

Miyetti Allah, the cattle association, did not respond to requests for comment. But it has previously said herders are victims of rustling and rejected portraying pastoralists as criminals.

A political gamble

Tinubu created the ministry of livestock development in July 2024 to modernise the cattle industry and tackle farmer-herder violence, while answering a longstanding demand from Fulani livestock groups.

But the conflict has become a liability beyond Nigeria's borders. In 2025, the Trump administration designated Nigeria a Country of Particular Concern over religious-freedom concerns, amid accusations that the government had failed to protect Christians. Nigeria has since sought to reassure Washington even as security cooperation has deepened.

At home, the violence has become politically charged. Tinubu's Muslim-Muslim ticket has given opponents grounds to portray attacks on predominantly Christian communities through a religious lens, even as the conflict also reflects land disputes, communal grievances and criminality.

For ACLED, that complexity raises doubts about whether settlements can deliver the security the government promises. â€œThe resettlements could make matters worse,â€ says Adah, the research manager. They could intensify violence, create new grievances and give opportunistic criminals cover under the farmer-herder label.