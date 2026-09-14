Justin Bieber Celebrates 8th Wedding Anniversary With Hailey Bieber: New Beginnings

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are celebrating eight years of marriage.

The couple marked their wedding anniversary Sunday (Sept. 13), with Justin sharing a sweet Instagram tribute to his wife.

â€œ8 years until infinity â¤ï¸ NEW BEGINNINGS,â€ Justin, 32, captioned the post. â€œI love you baby Happy Anniversary.â€

The â€œStayâ€ singer's post included several photos of the couple shooting pool together at what appears to be a local bar on Saturday, with the Texas-Ohio State football game playing on a television in the background.

Hailey, 29, playfully chimed in with a comment of her own, writing, â€œ8 years of me being horrendous at playing pool,â€ accompanied by a pair of smiling face with heart-eyes emojis.

The Rhode founder also took to her Instagram Stories to share a cute snapshot of the couple sharing a kiss during their billiards-themed date night.

Justin and Hailey officially wed in September 2018 at a New York City courthouse after years of on-and-off dating. A year later, they celebrated with a more traditional wedding ceremony and star-studded party at the Montage Palmetto Bluff hotel in South Carolina, surrounded by friends and family.

In August 2024, the singer and model welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Jack Blues Bieber.

In recent weeks, the couple was among the celebrity guests celebrating the wedding of Finneas and Claudia Sulewski. The nuptials were held at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California, with Finneas' younger sister, Billie Eilish, taking on the special role of officiating the ceremony.

Justin later shared a glimpse of the occasion on Instagram, posting several photos from the outdoor celebration on Aug. 30. The images included close-up selfies with Hailey as the pair sat together in front of a scenic mountain backdrop.

Justin also made headlines earlier this year when he headlined Coachella for the first time, performing songs from hisÂ SwagÂ albums alongside some of his biggest hits. The singer later releasedÂ Swag Live From Coachella (Weekend I)Â through Def Jam Recordings, a 22-track live album featuring guest appearances by The Kid LAROI, Tems, Wizkid, Dijon and Mk.gee.