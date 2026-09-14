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Fans Choose Dove Camerons When in Rome as This Weeks Favorite New Music

By
Valentina Moreno
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â€œWhen in Rome,â€ Dove Cameron's new single, tops this week's new music poll.

Listeners voted in a poll published Friday (Sept. 11)Â onÂ Billboard, choosing the singer's whimsical love song as their favorite new music.

Bringing in more than 71% of the vote, â€œWhen in Romeâ€ rose above new tunes streaming in from JhenÃ© Aiko, Slayyyter, Bleachers and more artists.

Dove Cameron's a very familiar name â€” besides building a career in television, where she flourished as a young Disney star (Liv and Maddie, The Descendants), she's been recording music for several years as part of her solo endeavors â€” but her new single is the first listen off of what will actually be her long-awaited, debut full-length studio album.

The sunny sound of â€œWhen in Romeâ€ likely has some in-love-in-real-life inspiration. Cameron's engaged to MÃ¥neskin frontman Damiano David, who's Italian and happens to have â€œjet black hair,â€ much like the muse of the feel-good new track.

â€œWe should fall in love when in Rome,â€ Cameron sings in bliss. â€œWhy don't we get married, build a home?/ Something in the summertime/ Maybe all the cherry wine/ Makes me wanna take off my clothes/ And fall in love when in Rome.â€

â€œWhen in Romeâ€ arrived Friday with a playful music video celebrating romance, directed by Hannah De Vries. Cameron gushed about the co-stars featured in the sweet visual, writing on Instagram, â€œeveryone showed UP and played with us, they were performerssss, they wanted to improv/dance/bring ideas and it made the whole 2 days a genuine joy. thank you also to the town cats, who played themselves. love creates alternate realities.â€

She has yet to announce a title or release date for her upcoming album.

Trailing behind â€œWhen in Romeâ€ on this week's poll are JhenÃ© Aiko's Westside Whimsy album, with 11% of the vote. Slayyyter's â€œCrank 2â€ and Bleachers' â€œCaught Myself Believingâ€ came in next on the ranking.

See the final results of this week's poll below.

Fans Choose Dove Camerons When in Rome as This Weeks Favorite New Music

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