The New Eminem: Rapper Luke Taleno Lights It Up With Original Song For AGT Semifinals

Luke Taleno is still living the dream. The American Dream, that is.

Born in Cuba, and a cancer survivor, Taleno shone when he auditioned for NBCâ€˜s America's Got Talent back in June. Under the bright lights of the AGT stage, Taleno performed an original number, â€œFrom Seat to Stage,â€ a gift from his heart to the rest of us. It was a Golden Buzzer-worthy performance, earning that highest of praise from judge Howie Mandel. Â

Taleno never had it easy. He relocated with his family to the United States at the age of just three. Before he could communicate in English, he understood the language of music and its power to connect people.

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At 13, he was diagnosed with leukemia. Now, aged 28, he's in the semifinals of AGT season 21. And he's there as a new U.S. citizen, having sworn his oath prior to his most recent performance.

Taleno didn't waste his chance. Strutting out to the stage under the stars and stripes of the Cuban flag, and wearing a patriotic jacket, Taleno performed another original song, â€œAmerican Dream,â€ carrying the energy, swagger and confidence of a guy who could go the distance. Â

â€œYou are the American dream, you really are,â€ Mandel said of his protÃ©gÃ©. â€œYou have had to battle your whole life with your health. And then you've manifested yourself last year, backstage, telling Simon (Cowell) you were going to end up on that stage. You got the Golden Buzzer. You are making your dream come true.â€ For Mandel, Taleno is â€œthe new Eminem.â€

Taleno wrote the song in the past week. â€œYou sung it with so much passion, and heart. And you interpreted every single word,â€ remarked Spice Girls' Mel B. â€œYou're going to go very far, you are.â€

SofÃ­a Vergara reckons Taleno is a â€œsuperstar already,â€ an artist that is â€œso, so good.â€

As he finished his moment on stage, Taleno doubled down. â€œMost people chase one dream,â€ he enthused. â€œAnd I'm getting to live both dreams. Let's keep the dream alive.â€

Will Taleno score a place in the final? The result lies with America's vote. Wednesday's AGT results special will feature Season 20 runner-up Chris Turner, who returns to the talent show with his signature freestyle rap.

Watch Taleno's semifinal performance below.