Robert Kraft Responds to Macklemores Invite to Match $1 Million to Palestinian Support Groups

Hours after Macklemore challenged Robert Kraft â€œto matchâ€ his $1 million donation to organizations supporting Palestinians, the billionaire New England Patriots owner responded. Earlier in the week, Kraft allegedly led a pressure campaign to force the Seattle rapper off of Ed Sheeran's The Loop Tour, igniting a firestorm of backlash from artists and fans accusing Kraft of censoring Macklemore's free speech.

â€œI've dedicated much of my life to building bridges between all people. I believe deeply that all lives are worth protecting,â€ Kraft said in a statement on Gillette Stadium's social media. (Kraft owns the venue.) â€œEarlier today, before Macklemore challenged me to match his donation, Ed called me and asked me to commit $2 million to match his donation to aid in the region to fight this humanitarian crisis. Ed now plans to reach out to other venue owners and our goal is to continue to work together to build bridges.â€

A rep for Sheeran did not immediately respond to Rolling Stoneâ€˜s request for comment.

Kraft continued, â€œIn addition, I'd like the people who are speaking in support of the Palestinian people to know that for decades, I have supported efforts that create opportunity for Palestinians and have brought young Palestinians and Israelis together to build businesses, create jobs, and forge relationships.â€ Kraft did not specify what efforts he supported in his statement.

On Monday, the company promoting Sheeran's tour announced that Macklemore would be dropped from the trek after several venues told Sheeran they would not allow gigs to take place if he was still on the bill. The announcement arrived after pro-Israel groups criticized Macklemore's performance at MetLife Stadium earlier this month, where he expressed solidarity with Palestinians, shouted â€œFree Palestine,â€ and shared images of the destruction from Israel's war in Gaza.Â

Kraft, for his part, confirmed he would not let Macklemore perform at Gillette and stated his decision was based on the rapper's â€œrecent actions, material shared from the stage during Ed Sheeran's shows in New Jersey, and a broader history of antisemitic rhetoric and imagery that we believe has been deeply offensive and hurtful to the Jewish community.â€ Kraft did not address Macklemore's claim that he also â€œralliedâ€ other stadium owners to follow suit.

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Numerous artists and leaders across industries have voiced their support for Macklemore following his removal from the tour including Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Kehlani, Finneas, Ms. Rachel, Rachel Chinouriri, Greta Thunberg, Pattie Gonia, and more. All artists supporting Sheeran's tour withdrew following the news.

â€œArtists must not be silenced when they speak up for the oppressed,â€ Finneas wrote on Instagram. â€œI have decided to withdraw from my upcoming tour dates with Ed Sheeran. I stand with Palestine and its people.â€