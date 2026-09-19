Dropkick Murphys Ken Casey Says Ed Sheeran Took the Knee With Macklemore: Doesnt Sit Right With Me

Dropkick Murphysâ€˜ frontman Ken Casey has spoken up about Macklemore being forced off Ed Sheeran's Loop Tour after the rapper made onstage comments in support of Palestinians and criticized Israel's war in Gaza.

In an interview with Boston Public Radio, Casey said, â€œI know that, as a musician for 30 years, anytime we've gone on tour we've selected the bands that have opened for us â€” that's brotherhood, sisterhood, that's family. You live or die with the people you bring on the road. They're your people.â€

He added: â€œAnd the fact that Ed Sheeran took the knee, no matter what the cause is, and not stood with his fellow tour partner, just doesn't, you know, sit right with me. And that's not how Dropkick Murphys would operate.â€ Casey comments garnered applause during the taping.

Casey said that the promoter is not the entity that should dictate what happens at a show. â€œThe promoter is not what the people come to see.â€ (Sheeran said the decision to remove Macklemore was not his, but that of the promoter Messina Touring Group, combined with pressure from venues. As well, New England Patriots owner, Robert Kraft, allegedly led a pressure campaign to force the off The Loop Tour).

Casey gave an example: the band has long been outspoken about the Trump administration and during the Rocklahoma Festival in Oklahoma, he said, â€œwe said what we have to say onstage every night, and probably about 50 percent of the audience walked away.â€

â€œAnd I was told immediately afterwards that angered the owner of the site, and I'm sure we won't get invited back,â€ Casey continued.

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Casey insisted it's important to stand up for your beliefs. â€œAll the artists I loved as a kid, no matter what, it was that they stand by what they sing about,â€ he said. â€œOnce you let that go, then you don't have any worth in your music if you ask me.â€

Macklemore appears to hold a similar mindset; he doubled down on his stance after his removal from the tour,Â pledging to donate $1 millionÂ to Palestinian support groups and challenged Kraft â€œto matchâ€ him.Â Kraft responded with a statement, claiming that Sheeran called him and asked him to â€œto commit $2 million to match his donation to aid in the region to fight this humanitarian crisis.â€ A rep for Sheeran did not immediately respond toÂ Rolling Stone's request for comment about the statement.