Great British Bake Offs Nigella Lawson Sets the Record Straight on Paul Hollywood Feud Rumors

â€œHe often acts bad cop and does that laser stare but he's always himself, which encourages other people to be themselves, too.â€ Lawson added, â€œWe complement each other. He gets straight to the point and, as you can tell, I'm a witterer. I love talking about food and sometimes can't stop.â€

And while that skill has certainly served her well, she admitted she was â€œapprehensive at firstâ€ to fill Leith's shoes.

â€œI wasn't sure whether I was even qualified and mindful that it was a risk, both for me and the show,â€ she explained. â€œI had a big meeting with the producers and said, â€˜Look, these are the things I can't do.' They said, â€˜That's OK, that's what Paul does.'â€

â€œI didn't want them to go to the wrong shop, as it were,â€ she added. â€œI'm not a scientist, a technician or a professional baker but what I can do is talk about food, its taste, texture and why I like it.â€

Great BritishÂ Bake OffÂ season 17 premieres on the U.K.'s Channel 4 on Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. BST and on Netflix in the U.S. Sept. 25. Until then, read on for more exciting TV premiere datesâ€¦