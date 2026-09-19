Madonna Leads 2026 MTV VMA Nominations: Full Updated List

UPDATE (Sept. 18): CBS and MTV announced nominations in four social categories on Friday (Sept. 18) â€“ best long-form video, best group, best album and song of summer. All voting will be hosted on MTV's Instagram Stories.
Adding in those categories, the top nominees for the 2026 VMAs are Madonna (13), Taylor Swift (11), Sabrina Carpenter (nine), Ariana Grande (eight), Bruno Mars (six, making him the year's top male nominee), PinkPantheress and Zara Larsson (five each), and Charli xcx, Ella Langley, GENER8ION, KATSEYE, LISA, Olivia Rodrigo and Yung Lean (four each).
PREVIOUSLY (Aug. 18): Madonna, who stole the show at the first MTV Video Music Awards in 1984 with a jaw-dropping performance of â€œLike a Virgin,â€ is the leading nominee for the 2026 VMAs with 11 nods. It's the first time Madonna has been the leading nominee since 1998, the year she won video of the year for the first time with â€œRay of Light.â€ She was also the leading nominee in 1990, the year she was nominated for the top award with â€œVogue.â€ In both of those years, she had nine nominations. This year's tally of 11 nods represents a personal best for the legendary star.
Madonna's 14-minute â€œConfessions II â€“ The Filmâ€ is nominated for video of the year. Two recent winners in that category were likewise longer-form pieces: Taylor Swift's 15-minute â€œAll Too Well: The Short Film,â€ which won in 2022, and Ariana Grande's 26-minute â€œBrighter Days Ahead,â€ which won last year.
Swift, who has won a record 30 Moon Persons, is second on the leaderboard with nine nominations. Other top contenders include Grande and Sabrina Carpenter (seven nods each); Bruno Mars, PinkPantheress and Zara Larsson (five each); and LISA (four). You'll notice that seven of the eight artists with the most nominations this year are women.
Three past winners for video of the year are nominated in that marquee category again this year: Grande (â€œhate that i made you love meâ€), Madonna (â€œConfessions II â€“ The Filmâ€) and Swift (The Fate of Ophelia).â€ The three other nominees, vying for their first win in the category, are Mars (â€œI Just Mightâ€), Carpenter (â€œTearsâ€) and GENER8ION (â€œStormâ€), starring Yung Lean.
The latter video may be the least known of this year's video of the year nominees and thus stands to gain the most by the nomination. Gener8ion is an audiovisual collaboration between French DJ Surkin and director Romain Gavras. â€œStormâ€ stars Swedish rapper Yung Lean, who plays a disruptive and aggressive student at an all-boys British boarding school.
Grande is nominated for artist of the year for a record-extending sixth time. Swift is a beat behind, landing her fifth nomination in the category. Morgan Wallen is nominated for the second year in a row, giving country representation in a high-profile category. The other nominees in the category are Mars (his third), Carpenter (her second) and Madonna (her first). For the first time since the category was introduced in 2017, no hip-hop artists were nominated in the category. For the first time in five years, no Latin artists were nominated in the category.
The nominees for best new artist are Bella Kay, CORTIS, Magnus Ferrell, Malcolm Todd, Myles Smith, Sienna Spiro and Stella Lefty. Spiro is considered a leading candidate for the Grammy for best new artist, along with Ella Langley, who was nominated in this category at last year's VMAs (though she didn't advance to the final three).
First-time nominees receiving multiple nods are GENER8ION and Yung Lean (three each) and CORTIS and Lefty (two each). Don Toliver, Kali Uchis, Noah Kahan, Olivia Dean and Tucker Wetmore are also among those competing for their first Moon Persons.
The best dance category returns for the first time in seven years. Madonna has yet to win in the category, which was first presented in 1989. She may well win this year for â€œConfessions II â€“the Film.â€ The other nominees in the category are Bebe Rexha & Faithless' â€œNew Religion,â€ Harry Styles' â€œAperture,â€ Lady Gaga & Doechii's â€œRUNWAY,â€ PinkPantheress + Zara Larsson's â€œStateside,â€ Slayyyter's â€œDANCEâ€¦â€ Â and Tate McRae's â€œNobody's Girl.â€
Two genre categories that were presented on last year's show, best rock and best Afrobeats, were not in the initial announcement of nominees. Also missing, for now at least, are these categories that were presented last year: best pop artist, Push performance of the year, best album, video for good, best long-form video, best group and song of summer.
All of the lead nominees for best pop are women, though a few male artists who might have been nominated in that category wound up in different genre categories instead. Bruno Mars (â€œI Just Waitâ€) and Justin Bieber (â€œYUKONâ€) are nominated for best R&B; Harry Styles (â€œApertureâ€) for best dance.
Fan voting is now open for 13 categories by visiting vote.MTV.com through Sept. 25 at 6 p.m. ET, except best new artist, which remains active into the show. Fans can get double the votes per category every day during â€œPower Hour,â€ running daily 1-2 p.m. ET from Aug. 20 through Sept. 24.
The VMAs will broadcast live from the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 27 (7:30-9:30 p.m. ET/4:30-6:30 p.m. PT) on CBS. The show will simulcast on MTV and stream on Paramount+ in the U.S. The show will also be available globally the next day on Paramount+ and MTV.
This will be the first time the show has been held in the Los Angeles area since 2017, when Katy Perry hosted the show from The Forum in Inglewood. This will be the second year in a row that the show has aired on CBS. It will be the first time the VMAs have been held in the fall. Previous shows were all held in late summer.
The 2026 VMAs are produced by Gunpowder & Sky. Van Toffler serves as producer for the second year in a row. Jesse Ignjatovic of Den of Thieves, Barbara Bialkowski and Bruce Gillmer serve as executive producers, alongside Barry Barclay and Floris Bauer. Melanie Block serves as co-executive producer and Gary Lanvy as co-producer.
Here's the full list of nominees for the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards. (Nominees are listed in alphabetical order by first name.)
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Genre-Neutral Categories
Video of the Year
Ariana Grande â€“ â€œhate that i made you love meâ€ â€“ Republic Records
Bruno Mars â€“ â€œI Just Mightâ€ â€“ Atlantic Records
GENER8ION â€“ â€œSTORMâ€ starring Yung Lean â€“ Iconoclast Music
Madonna â€“ â€œConfessions II â€“ The Filmâ€ â€“ Warner Records
Sabrina Carpenter â€“ â€œTearsâ€- Island
Taylor Swift â€“ â€œThe Fate of Opheliaâ€ â€“ Republic Records
Artist of the Year
Ariana Grande â€“ Republic Records
Bruno Mars â€“ Atlantic Records
Madonna â€“ Warner Records
Morgan Wallen â€“ Big Loud/Mercury Records
Sabrina Carpenter â€“ Island
Taylor Swift â€“ Republic Records
Song of the Year
BTS â€“ â€œSwimâ€ â€“ BIGHIT MUSIC
Ella Langley â€“ â€œChoosin' Texasâ€ â€“ Columbia Records
HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI â€“ â€œGoldenâ€ â€“ Republic Records/Visva Records
Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter â€“ â€œBring Your Loveâ€ â€“ Warner Records
Olivia Dean â€“ â€œMan I Needâ€ â€“ Island
PinkPantheress + Zara Larsson â€“ â€œStatesideâ€ â€“ Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records
RAYE â€“ â€œWHERE IS MY HUSBAND!â€ â€“ Human Re Sources
Best New Artist
Bella Kay â€“ Atlantic Records
CORTIS â€“ BIGHIT MUSIC
Magnus Ferrell -Visva Records/Republic Records
Malcolm Todd â€“ Columbia Records
Myles Smith â€“ RCA Records
Sienna Spiro â€“ Capitol Records
Stella Lefty â€“ Sandlot/Atlantic Outpost
Best Collaboration
Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T, Malice â€“ â€œChains & Whipsâ€ â€“ Roc Nation Distribution
French Montana x Max B â€“ â€œEver Since U Left Meâ€ â€“ Coke Boys Records
Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter â€“ â€œBring Your Loveâ€ â€“ Warner Records
PinkPantheress + Zara Larsson â€“ â€œStatesideâ€ â€“ Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records
Shakira & Burna Boy â€“ â€œDai Daiâ€ â€“ Sony Music US Latin
Teyana Taylor & Lucky Daye â€“ â€œHard Partâ€ â€“ Def Jam Recordings
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Genre-Specific Categories
Best Pop
Ariana Grande â€“ â€œhate that i made you love meâ€ â€“ Republic Records
Charli xcx â€“ â€œSS26â€ â€“ Atlantic Records
LISA â€“ â€œDreamâ€ feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi â€“ Lloud Co./RCA Records
Olivia Rodrigo â€“ â€œdrop deadâ€ â€“ Geffen Records
Sabrina Carpenter â€“ â€œHouse Tourâ€ â€“ Island
Tate McRae â€“ â€œNobody's Girlâ€ â€“ RCA Records
Taylor Swift â€“ â€œThe Fate of Opheliaâ€ â€“ Republic Records
Best Hip-Hop
Cardi B feat. Kehlani â€“ â€œSafeâ€ â€“ Atlantic Records
Don Toliver â€“ â€œE85â€ â€“ Cactus Jack/ Atlantic Records
Drake â€“ â€œJanice STFUâ€ â€“ OVO/Republic Records
Megan Thee Stallion â€“ â€œLOVER GIRLâ€ â€“ Hot Girl Productions
Travis Scott â€“ â€œDUMBOâ€ â€“ Cactus Jack/Epic Records
Tyler, The Creator- â€œSUGAR ON MY TONGUEâ€ â€“ Columbia Records
Best R&B
Bruno Mars â€“ â€œI Just Mightâ€ â€“ Atlantic Records
Chris Brown â€“ â€œIt Depends/Obviousâ€ â€“ RCA Records
Dave & Tems â€“ â€œRaindanceâ€ â€“ Neighbourhood Recordings/Capitol Records
Justin Bieber â€“ â€œYUKONâ€ â€“ Def Jam Recordings
Kehlani â€“ â€œFoldedâ€ â€“ Atlantic Records
Mariah the Scientist & Kali Uchis â€“ â€œIs It a Crimeâ€ â€“ Epic Records
Best Alternative
Geese â€“ â€œTaxesâ€ â€“ Partisan Records/Play It Again Sam
mgk & Fred Durst â€“ â€œFIX UR FACEâ€ â€“ EST 19XX LLC/Interscope Records
Noah Kahan â€“ â€œThe Great Divideâ€ â€“ Mercury Records
Olivia Rodrigo â€“ â€œthe cureâ€ â€“ Geffen Records
SOMBR â€“ â€œHomewreckerâ€ â€“ SMB Music/Warner Records
Tame Impala â€“ â€œDraculaâ€ â€“ Columbia Records
twenty one pilots â€“ â€œDrag Pathâ€ â€“ Fueled By Ramen
Best Dance
Bebe Rexha & Faithless â€“ â€œNew Religionâ€ â€“ Bebe Rexha Music LLC/EMPIRE
Harry Styles â€“ â€œApertureâ€ â€“ Columbia Records
Lady Gaga & Doechii â€“ â€œRUNWAYâ€ â€“ Lil Monsters/Top Dawg Entertainment/Interscope Records/Capitol Records
Madonna â€“ â€œConfessions II â€“ The Filmâ€ â€“ Warner Records
PinkPantheress + Zara Larsson â€“ â€œStatesideâ€ â€“ Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records
Slayyyter â€“ â€œDANCEâ€¦â€ â€“ RECORDS/Columbia Records
Tate McRae â€“ â€œNobody's Girlâ€ â€“ RCA Records
Best Latin
Anitta with Shakira â€“ â€œChoka Chokaâ€ â€“ Republic Records/UMLE
Bad Bunny â€“ â€œNUEVAYoLâ€ â€“ Rimas Entertainment
Fuerza Regida â€“ â€œTU SANCHOâ€ â€“ Rancho Humilde/Street Mob Records/Sony Music US Latin
KAROL G â€“ â€œPapasitoâ€ â€“ Bichota Records/Interscope Records
RosalÃa ft. Yahritza Y Su Esencia â€“ â€œLa Perlaâ€ â€“ Columbia Records
Ryan Castro, Kapo & GANGSTA â€“ â€œLA VILLAâ€ â€“ AWOO Corp./ Sony Music US Latin
Shakira & Burna Boy â€“ â€œDai Daiâ€ â€“ Sony Music US Latin
Best K-Pop
BLACKPINK â€“ â€œJUMPâ€ â€“ YG Entertainment
BTS â€“ â€œSWIMâ€ â€“ BIGHIT MUSIC
CORTIS â€“ â€œREDREDâ€ â€“ BIGHIT MUSIC
KATSEYE â€“ â€œPINKY UPâ€ â€“ HYBE x Geffen Records
LE SSERAFIM (feat. j-hope of BTS) â€“ â€œSPAGHETTIâ€ â€“ SOURCE MUSIC
LISA â€“ â€œDream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchiâ€ â€“ Lloud Co./ RCA Records
Best Country
Ella Langley â€“ â€œChoosin' Texasâ€ â€“ Columbia Records
Kacey Musgraves â€“ â€œDry Spellâ€ â€“ Lost Highway/Interscope Records
Lainey Wilson â€“ â€œSomewhere Over Laredoâ€ â€“ Broken Bow Records
Luke Combs â€“ â€œBack in the Saddleâ€ â€“ Columbia Nashville
Shaboozey â€“ â€œCowgirlâ€ â€“ American Dogwood/EMPIRE
Stella Lefty â€“ â€œBostonâ€ â€“ Sandlot/Atlantic Outpost
Tucker Wetmore â€“ â€œBrunetteâ€ â€“ Back Blocks Music/MCA/Mercury Records
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Technical Categories
Best Direction
Ariana Grande â€“ â€œhate that i made you love meâ€ â€“ Republic Records
Bruno Mars â€“ â€œI Just Mightâ€ â€“ Atlantic Records
GENER8ION â€“ â€œSTORM starring Yung Leanâ€ â€“ Iconoclast Music
Madonna â€“ â€œConfessions II â€“ The Filmâ€ â€“ Warner Records
Sabrina Carpenter â€“ â€œHouse Tourâ€- Island
Taylor Swift â€“ â€œOpaliteâ€ â€“ Republic Records
Best Art Direction
Charli xcx â€“ â€œSS26â€ â€“ Atlantic Records
Lady Gaga & Doechii â€“ â€œRUNWAYâ€ â€“ Lil Monsters/Top Dawg Entertainment/Interscope Records/Capitol Records
Madonna â€“ â€œConfessions II â€“ The Filmâ€ â€“ Warner Records
PinkPantheress â€“ â€œStateside + Zara Larssonâ€ â€“ Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records
SOMBR â€“ â€œMy Body Isn't Readyâ€ â€“ SMB Music/Warner Records
Taylor Swift â€“ â€œThe Fate of Opheliaâ€ â€“ Republic Records
Best Cinematography
A$AP Rocky â€“ â€œPUNK ROCKYâ€ â€“ A$AP Worldwide/RCA Records
Ariana Grande â€“ â€œhate that i made you love meâ€ â€“ Republic Records
LISA â€“ â€œDream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchiâ€ â€“ Lloud Co./ RCA Records
Madonna â€“ â€œConfessions II â€“ The Filmâ€ â€“ Warner Records
Shaboozey â€“ â€œCowgirlâ€ â€“ American Dogwood/EMPIRE
Taylor Swift â€“ â€œThe Fate of Opheliaâ€ â€“ Republic Records
Best Editing
Ariana Grande â€“ â€œhate that i made you love meâ€ â€“ Republic Records
Bruno Mars â€“ â€œI Just Mightâ€ â€“ Atlantic Records
LISA â€“ â€œDream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchiâ€ â€“ Lloud Co./ RCA Records
Madonna â€“ â€œConfessions II â€“ The Filmâ€ â€“ Warner Records
Sabrina Carpenter â€“ â€œHouse Tourâ€- Island
Taylor Swift â€“ â€œThe Fate of Opheliaâ€ â€“ Republic Records
Best Choreography
GENER8ION â€“ â€œSTORM starring Yung Leanâ€ â€“ Iconoclast Music
Harry Styles â€“ â€œDance No Moreâ€ â€“ Columbia Records
KATSEYE â€“ â€œPINKY UPâ€ â€“ HYBE x Geffen Records
Madonna â€“ â€œConfessions II â€“ The Filmâ€ â€“ Warner Records
Tate McRae â€“ â€œNobody's Girlâ€ â€“ RCA Records
Taylor Swift â€“ â€œThe Fate of Opheliaâ€ â€“ Republic Records
Best Visual Effects
Ariana Grande â€“ â€œhate that i made you love meâ€ â€“ Republic Records
JISOO X ZAYN â€“ â€œEyes Closedâ€ â€“ Warner Records
Madonna â€“ â€œConfessions II â€“ The Filmâ€ â€“ Warner Records
PinkPantheress â€“ â€œStateside + Zara Larssonâ€ â€“ Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records
RAYE ft. Hans Zimmer â€“ â€œClick Clack Symphony.â€ â€“ Human Re Sources
Taylor Swift â€“ â€œThe Fate of Opheliaâ€ â€“ Republic Records
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Artists with two or more nominations
(First-time nominees denoted by asterisks)
Madonna, 11
Taylor Swift, 9
Ariana Grande, 7
Sabrina Carpenter, 7
Bruno Mars, 5
PinkPantheress, 5
Zara Larsson, 5
LISA, 4
GENER8ION, 3*
Shakira, 3
Tate McRae, 3
Yung Lean, 3*
BTS, 2
Burna Boy, 2
Charli xcx, 2
CORTIS, 2*
Doechii, 2
Ella Langley, 2
Harry Styles, 2
KATSEYE, 2
Kehlani, 2
Lady Gaga, 2
Olivia Rodrigo, 2
RAYE, 2
Shaboozey, 2
SOMBR, 2
Stella Lefty, 2*