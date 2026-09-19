Lea Michele Remembers Duncan Sheik: This One Hurts and Does Not Seem Real

Lea Michele has paid tribute to Duncan Sheik, the songwriter-composer who worked with Michele and died on Thursday at age 56. The actress starred in Spring Awakening, which was composed by Sheik who won two Tonys in 2007 â€” Best Original Score, alongside Steven Sater, and Best Orchestrations â€” for the musical.

â€œI met Duncan when I was 14 years old,â€ the Glee star wrote, captioning a photo of them together on her Instagram story. â€œI listened to a demo on tape of him singing songs from Spring Awakening outside of my middle school before my first audition.â€

She added: â€œI'm at a loss for words. This one hurts and does not seem real. Thank you for everything you gave us. And for the time we had together. Sending all my love and prayers now to Nora, Ines, and Duncan's family.â€ Her Instagram story also featured her singing â€œMama Who Bore Meâ€ from the musical, alongside him playing guitar in a rehearsal space.

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Sheik's mother, Suzanne, confirmed the singer's death toÂ The New York Times, adding that the cause was organ failure. Earlier this week, the singer-composer was inÂ â€œcritical but stableâ€Â condition in a hospital and â€œreceiving medical careâ€ following an unspecified health issue.

â€œIt is with profound sadness that we confirm the passing of Duncan Sheik. The world has a lost a singular talent, and deeply influential voice in music and theater,â€ Sheik's social media account posted Friday. â€œDuncan was a father, husband, son, brother, and friend. He will be remembered for his sensitivity, wit, intelligence, and depth of spirit he brought to those who knew and loved him.â€