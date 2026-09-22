Taylor Swift to Receive Inaugural Artist Director Honors at 2026 MTV VMAs

Taylor Swift will receive the first MTV VMA Artist Director Honors at the 2026 Video Music Awards on Sunday.

MTV announced the inaugural award and its recipient today, adding that â€œthe MTV VMA Artist Director Honors celebrates a sustained and influential body of work from artists who have pushed creative boundaries and developed a clear directorial voice.â€

Swift has been nominated for Best Direction at the VMAs eight times, winning four Moon Persons in the category for â€œThe Man,â€ All Too Well: The Short Film, â€œAnti-Hero,â€ and â€œFortnightâ€; Swift is again nominated in the category this year for â€œOpalite.â€ Swift's four Best Direction VMA wins holds the record, ahead of David Fincher's three.

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The singer earned nine nominations at the 2026 MTV VMAs, including for Artist of the Year, while the video for her Life of a Showgirl hit â€œThe Fate of Opheliaâ€ is nominated for Video of the Year, Best Pop, and numerous creative prizes.

The Snoop Dogg-hosted 2026 MTV Video Music Awards will air live Sunday from Los Angeles' Peacock Theater on CBS, MTV, and Paramount+. Madonna, Lisa, Raye, and Shaboozey are among the confirmed VMA performers, while Nirvana will receive this year's Video Vanguard award.