Airlines urge action after UK flights delayed and cancelled again

Airlines have called for â€œaction and accountabilityâ€ over the UK's air traffic control services after a technical issue led to flights being disrupted for the second time in a fortnight.

Dozens were cancelled and others severely delayed after a fault on Monday morning at National Air Traffic Services (Nats), this time at its second control centre at Prestwick in South Ayrshire.

The fault, predominantly affecting Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England, was fixed by about 10.30am, but only after airlines including British Airways and easyJet were forced to make cancellations.

A Nats spokesperson said it had been â€œworking with airports and airlines to safely lift air traffic regulations as quickly as we can to minimise any further disruptionâ€, and apologised for the disruption. They said the problem was â€œunrelated to the issue two weeks agoâ€.

Despite the relatively quick fix, at least 200 flights in and out of UK airports were expected to be cancelled by the end of Monday, according to the analysts Cirium.

The transport secretary, Heidi Alexander, posted on X just after 10.30am, notifying that the latest technical issue had been resolved.

She wrote: â€œI know this will be deeply frustrating for passengers after the previous issue. There may be some delays as things reset.â€

The incident came less than two weeks after a serious problem at the Nats control centre in England disrupted travel for hundreds of thousands of passengers, and only three days after the company released an initial report that promised to â€œcontinually improve the critical service we provideâ€.

Nats said Monday's incident had been caused by a connectivity issue at its Prestwick centre.

Among the stranded passengers at Glasgow were a bride and groom who had expected to fly to their Las Vegas wedding with family and friends. Their BA flight to Heathrow was cancelled, meaning they would miss their connection to the US on Monday, and they rebooked for Tuesday.

The bride-to-be, Barbara Ann Stoddart, said: â€œI'm completely stressed out. I have still to go to the county court in Vegas to go and get the marriage licence, and I've got to be there three days in advance â€¦ If there's any hiccups I might not be getting married on Saturday now.â€

Barbara Ann Stoddart and her fiance, Andrew Lithgow. Photograph: Lucinda Cameron/PA

The Civil Aviation Authority said it had reminded airlines of their responsibilities to look after passengers whose flights were delayed or cancelled, but that passengers were unlikely to receive compensation for delayed or cancelled flights.

â€œWe consider that disruption caused by the technical issue at Nats Prestwick centre in Scotland on 21 September is likely to be considered the result of â€˜extraordinary circumstances' under passenger rights rules.

â€œThis means that although passengers should be looked after by airlines, they are unlikely to be entitled to compensation for delays or cancellations that were directly caused by the incident,â€ a CAA spokesperson said.

Airlines called for action to address repeated failures, with Ryanair reiterating its calls for the Nats chief executive, Martin Rolfe, to resign.

EasyJet, one of the most-affected airlines on Monday, said the latest flight disruption â€œonce again calls into question the resilience of Nats's systems and demonstrates the need for firm actions to prevent these repeated failuresâ€.

BA described it as â€œyet another technical fault with Natsâ€ and said it was disappointing.

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Jet2's chief executive, Steve Heapy, said it was â€œsimply not good enough for this critical national infrastructure to keep letting customers downâ€.

â€œWhat customers and airlines need now is action, accountability and proper resilience, and we need it urgently,â€ he said.

Ryanair's chief operations officer, Neal McMahon, said: â€œJust three days after Nats assured airlines and passengers that it had introduced robust â€˜mitigation plans', its flight data processing system has failed again.

â€œMore than 25,000 Ryanair passengers have already suffered disruption, with more than 140 Ryanair flights delayed.

â€œEnough is enough. Martin Rolfe should resign today.â€

Rolfe, who was paid Â£1.4m last year including bonuses, has come under increasing pressure since the major outage on 8 September, the third high-profile incident in just over three years. Rolfe apologised and said he took full responsibility, but Nats has denied that the incidents are related.

A â€œradar-related issueâ€ in July 2025 a caused an air traffic control failure that disrupted the journeys of thousands of passengers and forced the cancellation of more than 160 flights.

The biggest incident, in August 2023, affected more than 700,000 passengers when flights were grounded across the UK after a â€œrogue flight planâ€ sparked a system failure.

Alexander has commissioned the CAA to conduct an independent review of Nats and check the findings of its initial report into the 8 September breakdown. She said the government still needed â€œto urgently understand why this issue was not discovered and fixed before it caused chaosâ€.

Andy Burnham, asked whether the head of Nats should be sacked, said Alexander would have to â€œget to the bottomâ€ of the problems.

â€œThese are clearly serious issues and they need to be fully investigated, and I know the transport secretary is taking these issues extremely seriously,â€ said the prime minister.

â€œFurther issues today do cause even greater concern, but initially this is a matter for the transport secretary to get to the bottom of what is behind this and why there has been a recurrence.â€