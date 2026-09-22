Maguire says under-fire Man Utd must ignore the noise

Harry Maguire has urged his Manchester United team-mates to “ignore the noise” amid their difficult start to the season, insisting the Red Devils are “not far away”.

United have just five points on the board in the Premier League following Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Fulham, having also drawn with Everton and suffered defeats against Hull City and Manchester City.

It is their joint-worst record at this stage of any Premier League season, having also accumulated five points from five matches in 2014-15, with Ipswich Town the only side they have beaten so far.

And, when comparing all Premier League teams’ results in 2026-27 to those they earned in the same fixtures in 2025-26, United have shown the joint-worst regression of any side, taking eight points fewer than they did last term (level with Aston Villa, when promoted clubs’ results are replaced by last season’s relegated teams).Â

Head coach Michael Carrick faced fierce criticism after Sunday’s game, with former right-back Gary Neville describing United’s performance as “pathetic” and comparing their players to “mannequins” when out of possession.

Carrick’s decision to withdraw England midfielder Kobbie Mainoo was also met with boos from United’s travelling fans, but Maguire says the external noise cannot be allowed to affect the mood in their camp.

“You have got to ignore the noise and really believe and think about what we have done this year, along with what we need to work on and improve on,” he told the club’s website.Â

“We are not far away.”

4 â€“ After the first five matchdays of the Premier League campaign, Leeds United are four points better off against the same opposition they faced last season. Those four points are the most of any side in the competition so far in 2026-27. Progress. pic.twitter.com/G2ykDYPYcO â€” OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 21, 2026

United have taken just five Premier League points this season, having averaged 2.3Â in their 17 matches under Carrick last term.

They fired off 29 shots at Craven Cottage, their second-most in any away Premier League game on record (since 2003-04, 30 versus Burnley this January), though they only hit the target with six of those attempts â€“ the same amount as Fulham managed.

And Maguire felt a lack of cutting edge in attack was ultimately what cost United, saying: “We have got to take our chances and take our moments.

“When you come away in the Premier League, it is tough, and you have seen that in the results this year.

“When we had those moments in that first half, they are big moments in the Premier League, and you have really got to take them.”

Following a three-week international break, United will face bottom club Tottenham in their next Premier League fixture on October 10.