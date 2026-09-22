Ninajirachi Adds 12 North American Dates to I Love My Computer Tour

Ninajirachi is expanding her North American touring, adding 12 new dates to the I Love My Computer and It Loves Me tour that push the run into early 2027.

The additional shows follow the Australian producer's initial seven-date North American leg and reflect what promoters have described as surging demand. The new dates open Nov. 19 in San Francisco before a January run through Portland, Seattle, Minneapolis, Chicago, Cincinnati, Atlanta, Charlotte, Washington, D.C., New York, Toronto and Montreal. Rising producer IKEDA will open all the new shows. A presale begins Wednesday (Sept. 24), followed by the general on-sale Thursday (Sept. 25), both at 10 a.m. local time.

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The expansion caps a breakout stretch for the 26-year-old, born Nina Wilson. Her 2025 debut album I Love My Computer â€” a concept record about her relationship with computers and the internet â€” peaked at No. 12 on the ARIA Albums Chart and drew the most nominations of any artist at the 2025 ARIA Awards, winning three, including Best Solo Artist. The album also took the 2025 Australian Music Prize for Album of the Year and triple j's Album of the Year, cementing her as one of the country's fastest-rising electronic exports.

This year she made her Coachella debut and appeared at Primavera Sound, Lollapalooza and other major festivals, and returned to Australia to support Tame Impala on the local leg of his Deadbeat tour. The run also delivered a full-circle moment: her single â€œWannaCryâ€ with electro-pop innovator Porter Robinson, released in July, traces back to her teenage years â€” the first concert she ever attended was a Porter Robinson show at Sydney's Enmore Theatre. The pair debuted the track together at Coachella, more than a decade later, before Ninajirachi returned to that same Enmore stage in 2026 to headline her own sold-out show.

NINAJIRACHI â€” I LOVE MY COMPUTER AND IT LOVES ME TOUR (New North American Dates)

Nov. 19 â€” San Francisco, CA

Jan. 5 â€” Portland, OR â€” Crystal Ballroom

Jan. 7 â€” Seattle, WA â€” Showbox SoDo

Jan. 9 â€” Minneapolis, MN â€” The Fillmore

Jan. 10 â€” Chicago, IL â€” Radius

Jan. 12 â€” Cincinnati, OH â€” Megacorp Pavilion

Jan. 14 â€” Atlanta, GA â€” The Eastern

Jan. 15 â€” Charlotte, NC â€” The Fillmore

Jan. 16 â€” Washington, DC â€” The Anthem

Jan. 18 â€” New York, NY â€” Terminal 5

Jan. 22 â€” Toronto, ON â€” History

Jan. 23 â€” Montreal, QC â€” Igloofest