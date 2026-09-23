Angry Anderson, Rose Tattoo Frontman, Dies at 79

Gary â€œAngryâ€ Anderson, the feisty frontman of Rose Tattoo, one of the hardest-rocking bands to emerge from Australia in the 1970s, has died at the age of 79.

â€œIt is with great sadness we announce the passing of Gary â€˜Angry' Anderson on the eve of Monday 21 September 2026, surrounded by his loved ones here in Australia,â€ reads a statement from Rose Tattoo.

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Anderson had suffered a heart attack in August while Rose Tattoo was on tour in Europe. The rocker was hospitalized in Germany and the remainder of the group's 50th anniversary tour was scrapped, including planned shows in Australia.

With Anderson at the mic, Rose Tattoo enjoyed a string of hits in â€˜70s and â€˜80s including â€œBad Boy for Love,â€ â€œRock â€˜n' Roll Outlawâ€ and â€œWe Can't Be Beaten.â€Â Rose Tattoo was the quintessential Aussie pub rock band, and induction into the ARIA Hall of Fame came in Rose Tattoo was in 2006, in a class that included Helen Reddy.

Born in Melbourne on Aug. 5, 1947, Anderson spoke of his troublesome relationship with his father and was targeted at school by bullies due to his diminutive stature. Rock â€˜n' roll found him.

Anderson formed Buster Brown 1973 and released an album through Michael Gudinski's Mushroom Records. Two years later, Buster Brown split. Anderson formed Rose Tattoo in 1976 and promptly signed with Alberts, joining a roster that included AC/DC. Although the group disbanded and reunited on several occasions with different lineups, Anderson was always the frontman.

Often clad in leather or a simple singlet, revealing his arms-length collection of tattoos, Angry Anderson always looked hard as nails and as angry as his nickname. But he was a softy at heart. Raised in the school of hard knocks, Anderson was a passionate advocate for disadvantaged young Australians, his work recognized with Anderson made a Member of the Order of Australia in 1993 for services to the community.

Anderson had several movie roles, including a spot alongside Tina Turner in 1985's Max Mad 3: Beyond Thunderdome, and was a familiar face on Australian TV. Â When Anderson was bashing the lights out of Rose Tattoo's catalog, he could hardly have imagined that his biggest international hit would be a solo ballad, which would be synced to one of the most-watched soap opera weddings of all time. Truth can be stranger than fiction. Anderson's 1986 solo recording â€œSuddenlyâ€ was the soundtrack to the Neighbours episode where Scott and Charlene, played by Jason Donovan and Kylie Minogue, respectively, got hitched.

According to the Australian Film and Sound Archive, the show was viewed by more than 20 million people across Australia and the United Kingdom, and the song would power into the U.K. top 10, peaking at No. 3. Other solo cuts included the inspirational â€œBound for Glory,â€ which Anderson performed during the pre-game entertainment spot for the 1991 AFL Grand Final.

Later in life, Anderson dabbled in politics and courted controversy when he ran as a Senate candidate for the Australian Liberty Alliance, a political party whose platform included placing strict limits on Muslim migration.

Anderson endured the tragedy of losing a son, Liam Anderson, who was fatally beaten in 2018 by a man who was high on drugs at the time. During the court case that followed, Angry Anderson remarked that his family's life had â€œchanged forever â€“ torn apart, never to be repaired, never to be the same again.â€

Fellow ARIA Hall of Fame inductee Marcia Hines led tributes. â€œI'm saddened to hear of the passing of Angry Anderson. He was one of the most kind and thoughtful guys in Rock and Roll. My deepest condolences to his family and to the guys in Rose Tattoo. Rest in power,â€â€˜ she writes on social media.

Ex-Skid Row singer Sebastian Bach remembers Anderson as a one-off. â€œWell you've lost a true one. They don't make them like Angry Anderson anymore,â€ he recounts. â€œYou're not gonna see the likes of Angry anymore. You left us too soon but that's because you was too good for us. The most gifted vocalist lyricist performer up until the day you fâ€”ing died.â€

Jimmy Barnes, the legendary Cold Chisel frontman, remembers Anderson as a â€œgood manâ€ who was unbeatable in the business of rock â€˜n' roll. â€œAngry Anderson sang from his heart with power and conviction. But don't let that tough outside fool you. He was a caring soul who loved his family, cared for his friends and stood up for the downtrodden. As a rock' n' roll singer, he was as good as it gets.â€

Angry â€œwas a devoted father, and much-loved member of his friends, bandmates and the wider music and entertainment community. His loss will be deeply felt by all those who knew and loved him both here in Australia and overseas,â€ the Rose Tattoo statement continues.

â€œThe family and band members are asking for privacy at this difficult time and will not be giving interviews. We kindly ask that their wishes are respected as they come to terms with this devastating loss and take time they need to grieve.

â€œWe thank everyone for their prays and messages of love and continued support. With love, The Anderson family and Rose Tattoo Band. Â Stay young, grow strong.â€