Dolly Partons Estate Faces Crisis After Nephew Is Fired, Accused of Threats

Dolly Parton's estate has been thrown into legal turmoil less than a month after the legendary singer's death.

On Tuesday, She's Alive â€” a corporation tasked with managing Parton's sprawling business ventures â€” filed a restraining order in Nashville's Davidson County Chancery Court against the singer's nephew Bryan Seaver, who served as the Parton's head of security and announced her death in a video. According to The New York Times, Seaver is accused of launching â€œan obscene, deliberate and escalating campaign of threatsâ€ to extract money from the Parton estate.

The filing states that Seaver's operation â€œwas not a conventional office-security operation; it was a heavily armed, paramilitary-style force,â€ adding that it possessed military-grade weaponry and had dozens of employees.

In text messages attached to the court papers, The Times reported that someone identified as Seaver issued a threat against a Dollywood business partner and said that he would become â€œthe hand of retribution for my entire family.â€ According to the complaint, Seaver allegedly described himself as a â€œkillerâ€ in a Sept. 3 message to one of Parton's attorneys.

Seaver also reportedly told She's Alive's manager, Danny Nozell, via text message that he would create a podcast â€œdedicated to ruining Dolly's brand partnerships and telling the violations these people have done on us.â€

Nozell, fired Seaver, who runs Squadron Augmented Protection Services, LLC (SAPS), on Sept. 15, according to Variety.

According to the lawsuit, â€œit was important to [Dolly Parton] to employ her family members when they had skill sets compatible with her business needs.â€ The complaint claims that a lawyer for Parton's estate and trust resigned after Seaver made â€œharassing and ominous threatsâ€ during a phone call and that some staff members have quit, while some have hired private security.

In the filing by She's Alive, Seaver allegedly threatened the corporation's â€œpersonnel, counsel, and business partnersâ€ and in writing, â€œvowed to â€˜destroy the entire brand,' threatened to â€˜ratfuck every [business party] entity' that helps operate Dollywood,â€ per Variety.

In a statement to TMZ on Tuesday, Seaver defended his position. â€œI am a career soldier and military contractor and do conduct arms deals for foreign governments. I am a security professional and I am a killer,â€ he said. â€œHowever, nothing in this lawsuit were threats and most of the comments I stand by,â€ he added, claiming the allegations were taken out of context.

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â€œI was talking frankly in a private way with Danny who I thought was my friend and he fancies himself a gangster,â€ he continued. â€œA lot of these messages are two guys having rage talk and crying on the phone together while we were grieving.â€

Seaver and a representative for Squadron Augmented Protection Services, LLC, did not immediately respond to Rolling Stoneâ€˜s request for comment. A lawyer for She's Alive did not immediately respond to a request for comment.