What Taylor Swift Has Written About Travis Kelce, Kim Kardashian, Harry Styles and More Stars

As for how Travis feels about the track? Although it's a tough competition as a Swiftie, it's his all-time favorite.Â

â€œI'm not gonna lie,â€ he joked of the choice to Access Hollywood in 2024. â€œI might be a little biased.â€

But now that Taylor has found the guy who can call her honey, he’s the one she most wants to pay tribute to in verse.Â

On The Life of a Showgirl, she sang about her now-husband topping her “Wi$h Li$t,” serving as her “forever night stand” in “Honey,” and turning her sky “Opalite.”Â

And, forgive her, it sounds cocky, but in “Wood,” her raciest song yet, she shared how Travis’ love was the key that opened her thighs.Â

Fortunately, Taylor’s mom Andrea Swift, “thinks that the song is about superstitions, which it absolutely is,” Taylor joked on SiriusXM's Morning Mash Up after the album’s October 2025 release. “That's the joy of the double entendre. You can read that song for people, and it just goes right over their heads.”Â

But it wasn’t hard to grasp who she was calling “the love of my life” on the Encore track “Cleveland!,” the title itself an overt nod to Travis’ hometown.Â