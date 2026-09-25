🏀 WNBA playoff preview: How all eight teams could win the title

A rematch of the 2024 WNBA Finals. Another 6-seed for the Indiana Fever. Angel Reese’s postseason debut.

The seeding for the 2026 WNBA playoffs came down to the final night of the regular season Thursday, but the matchups are finally set. Eight teams remain, with the Minnesota Lynx, Golden State Valkyries, Las Vegas Aces and Atlanta Dream earning top-four seeds for home-court advantage in the first round, which opens Sunday with four games (beginning at 2 p.m. ET on ABC).

The Lynx, the top seed for the second consecutive year, face the No. 8 seed New York Liberty in the first round; they met for the title just two seasons ago. The No. 2 Valkyries — who overcame a 16-point deficit Thursday to beat Los Angeles on the road and grab the 2-seed — will host the No. 7 seed Dallas Wings.

Reigning MVP A’ja Wilson and the defending champion Aces, the 3-seed, will meet the Fever, a No. 6 seed for the third consecutive season. And Reese and the No. 4 seed Dream will play the No. 5 seed Washington Mystics, who are back in the playoffs for the first time in three years.

We break down every team in the playoff field, from their best strengths to their potential flaws.

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First-round opponent: New York Liberty (62.7% chance of advancing)

Title chances (per ESPN’s BPI): 19.1%

What’s on the line: The Lynx, the No. 1 seed for the second consecutive season, look to become the first franchise to win five WNBA championships. Their most recent title was in 2017, and their latest appearance in the WNBA Finals was in 2024, when they lost in five games to New York.

Projected starters: G Olivia Miles (19.8 PPG, 6.0 APG, 4.7 RPG), G Kayla McBride (17.9 PPG, 2.2 APG, 3.1 RPG), G Courtney Williams (14.2 PPG, 4.9 APG, 4.2 RPG), F Napheesa Collier (18.1 PPG, 2.7 APG, 7.2 RPG), F Natasha Howard (14.9 PPG, 3.3 APG, 7.7 RPG)

Why they could win the title: Minnesota, the top team for most of the regular season, is hungry to make up for last year’s disappointing loss to Phoenix in the semifinals. The Lynx rank in the top four in the league in offensive and defensive rating. The rookie Miles is a quick learner and confident point guard. There’s no reason to think the playoffs will rattle her. McBride and Williams are veterans who have a lot of experience, which has helped Miles’ transition to the WNBA. McBride is one of the best 3-point shooters in the WNBA, setting the single-game record Aug. 9 with 10 against Dallas.

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Howard is in her second stint with the Lynx; she was part of their 2017 title team and also won championships with Seattle in 2018 and 2020. Her 59.4 shooting percentage is the best of her 13-season career. After offseason surgery on both ankles, Collier didn’t play this season until July 22. She doesn’t seem 100% yet, but she’s still one of the league’s most talented players. And Cheryl Reeve is the winningest coach in WNBA history.

Player who could swing the first round: Williams. Her energy is so important for the Lynx on offense and defense. She has adjusted well to Miles running the point but can still fill in there capably. Williams also isn’t afraid to take big shots in high-pressure situations. Her confidence never runs out, which is a good quality to have in the playoffs.

One big question for the postseason: Can Minnesota maintain its defensive mojo? The Lynx lost their last two games before the World Cup break and their first one after it. That was unexpected: They had won 16 of 17 before those three losses. Minnesota averaged just 76.0 points in the losses, with Reeve saying the offense wasn’t the problem. The defense got stagnant and wasn’t fueling the offense. Minnesota must be wary of that happening in the playoffs. — Michael Voepel

WNBA playoff bracket updateÂ ESPN photo

First-round opponent: Dallas Wings (73.7% chance of advancing)

Title chances: 32.6%

What’s on the line: A year ago, Golden State became the first WNBA expansion team to reach the playoffs in its inaugural season. Now the Valkyries are the first team in league history to make the postseason in each of its first two seasons. They were swept in the first round last year, but they have been one of the best teams in the league in 2026 and were still in the hunt for the No. 1 seed with three days left in the regular season. No longer taking the league by surprise, Golden State seeks its first playoff victory.

Projected starters: G Veronica Burton (12.1 PPG, 5.7 APG, 3.7 RPG), F Kayla Thornton (7.8 PPG, 0.7 APG, 4.6 RPG), F Gabby Williams (14.4 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 1.5 SPG), F Cecilia Zandalasini (8.9 PPG, 2.3 RPG, 1.8 APG), C Kiah Stokes (3.5 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 1.2 APG)

Why they could win the title: If the saying “defense wins championships” is true, then it could very well be the Valkyries hoisting the trophy at the end of this season. Golden State has the best defensive rating in the WNBA (98.9) and is holding opponents to a league-low 78.8 points per game — eight fewer than the next lowest. Williams is the heartbeat for Golden State’s defense, guarding players of all sizes and boasting the league’s second-best defensive player rating (99.1). Williams and Burton lead the Valkyries in steals, averaging 1.6 each.

In addition to defense, Golden State’s depth is tough to compete with. Averaging 36.0 points per game, the Valkyries’ bench is the WNBA’s all-time highest scoring in a season.

Player who could swing the first round: Stokes. As much as the focus is on the Valkyries’ defense, Stokes’ importance in that system isn’t discussed nearly enough. She leads the league in defensive rating (94.8) and is Golden State’s leading rebounder and shot blocker (1.8 BPG). Valkyries coach Natalie Nakase called Stokes the team’s “anchor,” there wherever and whenever they need her.

One big question for the postseason: Can the Valkyries produce enough offense to contend in the playoffs? Golden State has the third-lowest scoring average in the league (ahead of only Connecticut and Seattle, which won fewer than 20 games this season between them) and the second-worst field goal percentage.

Players such as Burton, Zandalasini and Janelle Salaun have been able to produce key offensive performances when needed, but whether the team will be consistent enough on offense and score sufficiently is the biggest postseason question. — Kendra Andrews

play 0:26 Gabby Williams ices the game with late 3 for Valkyries

First-round opponent: Indiana Fever (60.6% chance of advancing)

Title chances: 13.1%

What’s on the line: The Aces look to join Houston, Minnesota and Seattle as four-time WNBA champions. Las Vegas won last year’s title as the No. 2 seed, and the Aces earned back-to-back championships in 2022 and 2023.

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Projected starters: C A’ja Wilson (26.2 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 2.0 BPG), G Jackie Young (19.4 PPG, 6.6 APG, 4.3 RPG), G Chelsea Gray (11.9 PPG, 6.7 APG, 3.3 RPG), F Stephanie Talbot (3.5 PPG, 2.6 RPG), F Brianna Turner (1.6 PPG, 2.2 RPG)

Why they could win the title: Because they know how. The Aces have won three of the past four championships with the same core three players: Wilson, Young and Gray. Kelsey Plum was an important part of the first two titles, but even after she was traded, the Aces won again last year. Wilson remains the league’s best player, which goes a long way in any sport’s postseason. The most talented players find that extra gear at crunch time.

Since coach Becky Hammon took over in 2022, the Aces haven’t been beating themselves in the postseason. They’ve narrowed their focus, knowing just a couple of plays going the wrong way can be the difference in a series. Hammon is also strong strategically, a big edge in a series.

Player who could swing the first round: Cheyenne Parker-Tyus. She has had to step forward after the season-ending leg injury to NaLyssa Smith on Aug. 23. Parker-Tyus, who comes off the bench, can be particularly important on the boards for the Aces.

One big question for the postseason: Can the Aces win it all without Smith? She started 38 games, averaging 11.7 points and 6.4 rebounds, and she has become a better defender since joining Las Vegas via trade last season. The Aces are relying on the combination of forwards Parker-Tyus, Turner and Talbot to fill in for Smith. They are savvy veterans willing to do whatever is needed. Meanwhile, guard Jewell Loyd, a longtime WNBA starter, adjusted to coming off the bench last season and has continued that. It’s all working, but the Aces can’t rely entirely on Wilson and Young for scoring. — Voepel

play 1:09 Aces finish their season with a big win over the Mercury

First-round opponent: Washington Mystics (77.8% chance of advancing)

Title chances: 20.3%

What’s on the line: The Dream look to get back to the Finals for the first time since 2013. First, they must get out of the first round, where they have lost in their past three playoff appearances. The Dream, who joined the WNBA in 2008, have made three Finals appearances but seek their first championship.

Projected starters: G Allisha Gray (19.0 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 2.6 APG), G Rhyne Howard (17.7 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 2.3 SPG), G Jordin Canada (11.6 PPG, 7.3 APG, 1.9 SPG), F Naz Hillmon (9.3 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 1.6 APG), F Angel Reese (16.4 PPG, 12.1 RPG, 1.8 SPG)

Why they could win the title: The Dream are one of the best two-way teams in the league. With the fourth-best offensive rating (111.8) and fourth-best defensive rating (103.9), Atlanta is one of just two teams to rank in the top five in both categories. The Dream’s roster is built to thrive on both ends of the floor. Gray is averaging a career high in scoring on 46% shooting, and Howard is averaging career-best marks in scoring and in shooting 36.3% from 3. Howard has also taken a leap defensively, leading the league in steals (2.3 per game). Reese anchors Atlanta’s defense: She leads the WNBA in defensive win shares (3.2) and ranks fourth in defensive rating (100.4). She can rebound from pretty much anywhere.

Player who could swing the first round: Canada. Though Howard, Gray and Reese are Atlanta’s primary big three, Canada is a catalyst for the team’s balanced offense and is an underrated defender. In her ninth season, Canada is having her best year, averaging a career-high 7.3 assists per game — third in the league behind Alyssa Thomas and Caitlin Clark — and ranking second in steals (1.9). Canada can control the tempo and therefore the game.

One big question for the postseason: Will the Dream get enough production from their bench? The Dream rely on their starters more than almost any other team in the league, with four of the five averaging 30 minutes per game and double-figure scoring. Atlanta’s production sees a big drop when the starters sit. The Dream’s bench is second lowest in the WNBA in scoring. Acquiring DeWanna Bonner at the trade deadline has helped, and the rotation shortens in the playoffs, but Atlanta will need someone to step up as the X factor to make a deep run. — Andrews

play 1:09 New York Liberty vs. Atlanta Dream – Game Highlights

First-round opponent: Atlanta Dream (22.2% chance of advancing)

Title chances: 0.8%

What’s on the line: The Mystics are playing with house money. No one expected them to be playoff-bound in the second season of a rebuild as the youngest team in the league. Washington, which won the 2019 WNBA championship, is back in the playoffs for the first time since 2023.

Projected starters: G Georgia Amoore (6.8 PPG, 3.5 APG, 1.4 RPG), G Sonia Citron (16.7 PPG, 4.4 APG, 3.7 RPG), F Michaela Onyenwere (8.8 PPG, 1.7 APG, 2.6 RPG), F Kiki Iriafen (15.3 PPG, 1.5 APG, 9.5 RPG), C Shakira Austin (17.2 PPG, 2.5 APG, 9.5 RPG)

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Why they could win the title: Austin, who’s in the mix for Most Improved Player amid a breakout season, is surrounded by six first-round picks from the past two drafts. Sprinkle in veterans Onyewere and Betnijah Laney-Hamilton, and you have one of the bigger, more physical and athletic rosters in the league — and one that is still in the early stages of what the franchise hopes develops into a championship contender for years. The young group has blossomed into one of the top defensive teams in the league. The Mystics rank No. 2 in defensive rating and points allowed. The front office wanted to get bigger and more athletic after struggling defensively last season. The combination of Austin, an all-defensive team candidate, Iriafen and Lauren Betts brings loads of length to the post. Citron is one of the best perimeter defenders in the league, Laney-Hamilton is a two-time all-defensive selection and rookie Cotie McMahon brings energy and sheer strength off the bench. Offensively, Citron and Iriafen are two-time All-Stars who were selected to play on Team USA at the FIBA World Cup.

Player who could swing the first round: Georgia Amoore. The 2025 No. 6 draft pick was selected to be the point guard of the present and future, but a torn ACL in training camp eliminated her true rookie season. She started every game in 2026, but production was a bit limited as she worked back from injury and played in WNBA games for the first time. However, things have picked up recently as she has found her 3-point stroke and begun to run the offense at a higher level. If Amoore can help with the offensive production and knock down open looks, that’ll be a boon for a group that ranked No. 12 in points per game.

One big question for the postseason: The Mystics are already doing things that have never been done as the youngest team ever to make the postseason. The flip side is there’s very little playoff experience on the roster. And there’s no substitute for experience. Laney-Hamilton was brought in to help in that area, but she, Onyenwere and Austin are the only three with any playoff experience. How will Citron and Iriafen respond to their first taste of the heightened environment that is the WNBA postseason? One thing that could help is that many of the first- and second-year players come from programs that recently made deep NCAA tournament runs, so high-stakes environments aren’t completely unfamiliar. — Copeland

play 1:09 Washington Mystics vs. Chicago Sky – Game Highlights

First-round opponent: Las Vegas Aces (39.4% chance of advancing)

Title chances: 5.4%

What’s on the line: Every year with Caitlin Clark on the roster brings high expectations. Those become even higher with three All-Stars and the highest-scoring offense in the league. The team advanced to the semifinals in 2025 with an injury-riddled roster, including Clark missing the playoffs. With the squad now healthy, anything outside of a trip to the Finals will be considered a disappointment. The Fever have won one WNBA championship, in 2012.

Projected starters: G Caitlin Clark (22.8 PPG, 8.5 APG, 3.9 RPG), G Kelsey Mitchell (25.0 PPG, 2.8 APG, 1.7 RPG), G Lexie Hull (5.2 PPG, 0.7 APG, 3.0 RPG), F Makayla Timpson (5.7 PPG, 0.5 APG, 5.0 RPG), C Aliyah Boston (16.4 PPG, 3.1 APG, 8.1 RPG)

Why they could win the title: The No. 1 offense in the league has the ability to outscore anyone on any given night. Mitchell has developed into arguably the hardest perimeter player to guard. She scored at least 20 points in a WNBA-record 27 consecutive games, a streak that ended Thursday. Mitchell ranks No. 2 in the league in points per game and is having the most efficient season of her career from the field and beyond the 3-point line. Clark has been the best playmaker in the league this season, ranking No. 3 in points per game and battling Phoenix’s Alyssa Thomas for the lead in assists per game. Boston is the steady bedrock foundation in the post who anchors the defense. Timpson’s development has been a plus on both ends of the floor as she’s one of the most athletic players in the league.

Player who could swing the first round: Boston. Clark and Mitchell have been doing so much of the heavy lifting that the team continues to win, but they will need help in the postseason. Boston, the 2023 No. 1 draft pick, has been slumping a bit recently, but Indiana needs her back at her best. The team has struggled all season on the defensive end, and Boston needs to be the leader there. Coach Stephanie White specifically noted the need to get Boston going. Honorable mention: Sophie Cunningham. The sharpshooter was in the discussion for Sixth Player of the Year, but her numbers dropped significantly in August and September. Life is much easier when Cunningham spreads the floor and is a 3-point threat.

One big question for the postseason: Can the Fever get enough stops? There’s little question about their offensive prowess, but defense has been the Achilles’ heel all season. The Fever rank No. 12 in points allowed per game and held just one team under 90 points in the six games before the FIBA break. Indiana typically overwhelms opponents with its ability to throw points on the board. That’s fine during the regular season, but champions get stops against other elite teams. The Fever have to prove they can do so consistently. — Kareem Copeland

play 0:21 Fever fans erupt in MVP chants for Kelsey Mitchell

First-round opponent: Golden State Valkyries (26.3% chance of advancing)

Title chances: 3.2%

What’s on the line: The Wings are back in the playoffs after a two-year hiatus. Though the franchise, which won just 10 games last season, hopes to build toward a championship, that’s a longer-term goal than realistically expected this season. This year is about getting this younger Wings group and first-year coach Jose Fernandez crucial playoff experience. The franchise hasn’t won a title since relocating to the Dallas area in 2016; as the Detroit Shock, it won three titles (2003, 2006 and 2008).

Projected starters: G Paige Bueckers (20.9 PPG, 5.9 APG, 4.1 RPG); G Arike Ogunbowale (15.3 PPG, 3.3 APG, 3.0 RPG); F Maddy Siegrist (6.5 PPG, 2.7 RPG, 0.9 APG); F Awak Kuier (6.3 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 1.8 BPG); C Jessica Shepard (14.5 PPG, 11.1 RPG, 5.3 APG)

Why they could win the title: Weird things can happen in a three-game series, and the Wings have a collection of bucket-getters in Bueckers, Ogunbowale and Shepard who are all capable of punishing opposing defenses. Bueckers continues to shine with her efficiency and overall production, also emerging as one of the top fourth-quarter scorers in the league. Shepard, who has piled up double- and triple-doubles all year long, is averaging an unprecedented stat line, and Ogunbowale is still capable of going off for 30 points any given night. As the superstar, Bueckers will need to be brilliant to get the Wings past the first round, but given their recent injuries they’ll also need big contributions from role players such as Siegrist, Kuier and Odyssey Sims to make playoff magic happen.

Player who could swing the first round: Kuier. The Wings put in a lot of work to get her to return stateside, and those efforts have paid dividends. Though she has had a relatively limited role (18.3 minutes per game), Kuier has shined in stretches this season, including two double-doubles and outings with five, six and seven blocks. Kuier can impact the game in a variety of ways — rebounding, ability to hit 3s, facilitating — but her defense is most necessary for a Wings team that can struggle on that end of the floor.

One big question for the postseason: How much do the Wings have left in the tank? Azzi Fudd was lost for the season in early August due to a knee issue, and Dallas has missed her shooting and perimeter defense. Alanna Smith hadn’t materialized into the free agent acquisition Dallas was hoping for, particularly as a defensive anchor in the paint, and now she’s without a timetable to return as she deals with a left leg injury, impacting the Wings’ post depth. Dallas has been elite this year in beating who it is supposed to, going 20-2 against teams that missed the playoffs, but it is just 7-15 against opponents that advanced to the postseason. — Alexa Philippou

play 1:05 Seattle Storm vs. Dallas Wings – Game Highlights

First-round opponent: Minnesota Lynx (37.3% chance of advancing)

Title chances: 5.5%

What’s on the line: After a disappointing loss in the first round of the 2025 playoffs, the Liberty are looking for their third trip to the Finals in four years and second WNBA championship in the past three seasons. The Liberty won their first championship in 2024.

Projected starters: G Pauline Astier (9.3 PPG, 3.3 APG, 2.7 RPG); G Sabrina Ionescu (14.6 PPG, 4.7 APG, 3.8 RPG); F Leonie Fiebich (8.8 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 1.1 SPG); F Breanna Stewart (20.8 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 3.3 APG); C Jonquel Jones (14.5 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 1.1 BPG)

Why they could win the title: No matter the Liberty’s seed or record, they still have one of the most talented rosters in the league, headlined by their big four of Ionescu, Stewart, Jones and Fiebich, who won a championship together two seasons ago. They have played better basketball in the second half of the season, finishing 13-6 down the stretch as they’ve taken advantage of more continuity in the lineup and honing their identity under Chris DeMarco in his first year as a WNBA head coach. They also now have one of the best offenses in the league since the All-Star break. Stewart’s drive and leadership could set the tone for the group, similar to how she recently helped will USA Basketball to its fifth consecutive World Cup gold medal.

Player who could swing the first round: Marine Johannes. In victories this season, she has averaged 10.0 points on 48.7% shooting (46.9% from 3-point arc). In losses, she has averaged 6.4 points on 31.4% shooting (27.1% from 3). Especially with Ionescu’s shooting struggles this year, Johannes’ ability to hit shots from deep will be critical in the postseason. At the other end of the floor, the X factor could be Fiebich, New York’s best perimeter defender, since guarding the 3-point arc (especially when Fiebich was out) has been a Liberty weakness this year.

One big question for the postseason: Are the Liberty actually legit? Consistency from game to game, and sometimes even within a game, has been an issue, and even some of their wins haven’t been convincing. They’ve been at best middle of the pack defensively, with issues especially guarding the perimeter. Ionescu — who missed significant time earlier with injuries — hasn’t looked like herself this season, especially lately, and it’s hard to see the Liberty making a deep run if she doesn’t get going. This will be DeMarco’s first playoffs as a WNBA head coach, and lacking home-court advantage for the duration of the postseason won’t make things any easier. — Philippou