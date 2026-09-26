Ween Announce Massive Box Set Revisiting Chocolate and Cheese Tour

Ween will revisit their tour in support of their classic Chocolate and Cheese in a new box set that unearths seven full gigs from the trek.

Boognish Provides, out October 16 via Rhino, captures Gene and Dean Ween â€” or Aaron Freeman and Mickey Melchiondo, respectively â€” as they embarked on the tour as a band for the first time, as the duo was augmented by drummer Claude Coleman and bassist Andrew Weiss.

The 14-CD box sets feature seven full concerts from that 1994-1995 tour: McCabe's Guitar Shop, Santa Monica, CA (10/9/94), The Metro, Chicago, IL (10/30/94), First Avenue, Minneapolis, MN (10/31/94), The 40 Watt Club, Athens, GA (2/10/95), Hof Ter Lo, Antwerp, Belgium (3/27/95), Fox Theatre, Boulder, CO (5/20/95), and Trocadero Theatre, Philadelphia, PA (6/16/95).

Each show boasts over a dozen tracks from their now-classic Chocolate and Cheese, as well as favorites from both their past and future (like White Pepper's â€œFlutes of Chiâ€ and The Mollusk's â€œThe Blarney Stoneâ€) albums.

Ahead of the arrival of Boognish Provides â€” which will also be released as a 2LP vinyl featuring highlights from across the seven shows â€” Ween have shared a 24-minute rendition of their metal freakout â€œVallejoâ€ from Athens, Georgia's 40 Watt Club:

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Ween sound engineer Kirk Miller remembered of the performance in a statement, â€œFrom the start, the band and crowd were hyped, and the show ended with Mickey diving over the drum kit into Claude, and the two of them rolling down the couple of stairs into the dressing room, locking the door behind them.â€ Boognish Provides is available to preorder now.

While Ween have been on hiatus since 2022, reissues and archival releases for the duo's music have kicked into overdrive in recent years, including deluxe reissues of Chocolate and Cheese and recently 12 Golden Country Greats as well as a string of digital-only live releases.