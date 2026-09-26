Olivia Rodrigos Unraveled Tour 2026 Setlist: Every Song Played at the First Show

Olivia Rodrigo unveiled her Unraveled Tour setlist Friday night (Sept. 25) in Hartford, Connecticut, where she performed nearly her entire you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love album, plus songs from GUTS and SOUR, on a stage full of wildflowers.

Billboard was on site for the sold-out tour's kickoff date at Hartford's PeoplesBank Arena (formerly the XL Center), where the â€œStupid Songâ€ songstress was slated to headline two nights in a row.

The first date of Rodrigo's Unraveled Tour went off without a hitch. A dreamy â€œDrop Deadâ€ opened the door to a two-hour show with something to delight every kind of fan, from casual listeners there for sing-along chart-toppers, like â€œDrivers Licenseâ€ and â€œDeja Vu,â€ to Liv loyalists ready to hear their favorite sad or so-in-love song live in person for the very first time.

Now that Rodrigo's got three full-length studio albums in her collection, two hours isn't enough to pack in everything. There were a couple songs absent from the setlist that might come as a surprise.

The show puts Rodrigo's 2026 album in the spotlight. Only one song from you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love was left off on opening night (â€œWhat's Wrong With Me,â€ one of the album's highest points) â€” and it's missed, but fair enough. It wouldn't hit the same without Robert Smith.

Though there's no room for covers, one non-album release made the cut: â€œSerena Joy.â€

â€œThe Cureâ€ is a standout moment in the set, and â€œExpectationsâ€ is a killer closer.

See the full setlist for Olivia Rodrigo's Unraveled Tour below.