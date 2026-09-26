Interscopes Nicole Wyskoarko & Common Among Black Music Action Coalition Gala Honorees

Patti LaBelle, Common, Public Enemy and label executives Nicole Wyskoarko and Tina Davis were among the esteemed honorees feted at the Black Music Action Coalition's sixth annual BMAC Gala. Rooted in themes of pride, perseverance and purpose, the fundraiser was presented by Live Nation and hosted by radio personality/entrepreneur Kenny Burns.

Joining BMAC co-founder and president/CEO Willie â€œProphetâ€ Stiggers in welcoming guests inside the Beverly Hilton ballroom in Beverly Hills were board members Ashaunna K. Ayars, Caron Veazey, Damien Smith, Naima Cochrane, Shawn Holiday andÂ Shay M. Lawson.

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â€œTonight is bigger than a gala, we're gathering at a moment when too much is at stake for us to simply celebrate and go home,â€ said Stiggers in his opening remarks. â€œBlack music has always been more than music. It has been how we told our story when others tried to write it for us, how we held onto our humanity when this country tried to deny it. We have turned pain into purpose, struggle into sounds and survival into something the entire world would eventually call culture.â€Â Â Â Â

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA â€“ SEPTEMBER 24: Willie â€œProphetâ€ Stiggers, CEO & President, BMAC attends the 2026 Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC) Gala at The Beverly Hilton on September 24, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Getty Images

The jam-packed evening featured the following award presentations:

The BMAC Sylvia Rhone Visionary Award to Interscope Geffen A&M president/head of urban A&R Nicole Wyskoarko, presented by pioneering music industry executive Rhone

BMAC Harry Belafonte Change Agent Award to Common, presented by his mother, Dr. Mahlia Hines

BMAC Icon Award to Patti LaBelle, presented by director Lee Daniels

BMAC Founders Award to Kevin Shivers, Lee Anderson, Mallory Smith andÂ Marty DiamondÂ ofÂ THEÂ·TEAM, presented by Jamea Kollie, participant in the BMAC Music Accelerator Program at Tennessee State University

BMAC Social Impact Award to Public Enemy, presented by rapper Big Daddy Kane

BMAC Clarence Avant Trailblazer Award to EMPIRE president Tina Davis, presented by singer Montell Jordan

BMAC 365 Award to Arielle Vavasseur, Dylan Siegler, Kristin Jones, Markie Ruzzo, Sharlotte Ritchie andÂ Susan MazoÂ ofÂ Universal Music Group's Global Impact Team presented by Stiggers and FLO.

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BMAC

Upon receiving his award, Common reflected on the guidance he'd received from Belafonte over the years. â€œHe showed me that having a rebellious heart to speak up, to stand up â€¦ and putting yourself in harm's way to stand up for millions before you is God at work.â€

Chuck D and Flavor Flav were greeted with a standing ovation while accepting Public Enemy's award. Before the duo led the audience in a â€œFight the Powerâ€ chant, Chuck D declared, â€œAction means do something, coalition means we're all together. There's no â€˜I' or â€˜little you,' We turn â€˜me' into â€˜we,' and that's what it's all about.â€

In addition to her BMAC honor, the legendary LaBelle was treated to two surprises. The first was from the RIAA and BMAC: a plaque saluting her legendary career. The second was a musical tribute featuring several of her classic hits â€” including â€œThe Best Is Yet to Come,â€ â€œYou Are My Friendâ€ and â€œLove, Need and Want Youâ€ â€” performed byÂ ChantÃ© MooreÂ andÂ Le'AndriaJohnson. Also performing for the audience were Big Daddy Kane and MAJOR.

Gala proceeds will benefit BMAC's various initiatives, programs and grants. Those encompass the BMAC x America250 initiative, Music Maker grants, Music Accelerator programs, BMAC Live and BMAC Live R&B Tour Edition in collaboration with Live Nation and the BMAC Restore & Rebuild LA Program.

The evening before the gala on Wednesday (Sept. 23), BMAC and WME hosted the BMACÂ xÂ America250Â Voice of Tomorrow celebration honoring the next generation of Black artists. Â In addition to a panel discussion, the event featured musical performances fromÂ BMACÂ Voices of Tomorrow artistsÂ DJ Stussy,Â The Reasn andÂ RAHBI,Â along with Anzie Blue recording artistÂ Pynk Beard.