Rob Lowe Says St. Elmos Fire Sequel Is Still In the Works, Confirms Theres a Script: All of Us Actors Want to Do It

Rob Lowe finally has an update on the long-discussed â€œSt. Elmo's Fireâ€ sequel.

â€œIt is definitely in the works, for sure,â€ the actor said when asked about the project's current status during a â€œWatch What Happens Liveâ€ appearance on Sunday. â€œAll of us actors want to do it, and we're supposed to get a draft of the script the first week of October.â€

While Lowe didn't give much away, the news that the sequel is making progress is the latest update fans of the 1985 classic have been waiting on since the film was first announced in 2024. The â€œParks and Recreationâ€ actor told Entertainment Tonight that he'd â€œmet with the studioâ€ and had â€œbeen talking about doing it for about four months.â€ â€œBut it's very, very, very, very, very early stages,â€ he added. â€œSo we will see.â€

That same year, Lowe's â€œSt. Elmo's Fireâ€ co-star Demi Moore said that â€œconversations are happeningâ€ around the sequel and revealed that discussions were underway with Sony, the same studio behind the original film. She also said the studio was â€œreally behind [and] driving this,â€ though they were still â€œlooking for the right partnerâ€ to write it.

Variety previously reported that NBC was developing a series adaptation of the film back in 2019, though it never materialized. Josh Berman had been attached to write and executive produce along with Chris King. At the time, the series was described as a modern adaptation of the film that showcases a group of close friends struggling with career, commitment and the responsibilities of adulthood.

Released in 1985, â€œSt. Elmo's Fireâ€ starred Lowe, Moore, Emilio Estevez, Andrew McCarthy, Ally Sheedy, Judd Nelson and others. Joel Schumacher directed and co-wrote the script with Carl Kurlander.