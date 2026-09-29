Miley Hits Number One on Albums Chart With Bass Persuades

Miley's 10th studio album, Bass Persuades, finds the singer topping the Billboard 200 for the first time in more than a decade. It debuts with 61,000 equivalent album units earned in the United States, the week ending Sept. 24, according to Luminate as Billboard reports.

Bass Persuades is her sixth album to top the albums chart, and the first to hit Number One since 2013's Bangerz. In all, she's had 16 Top 10 albums comprising her work as Miley Cyrus (she's now working under the mononym Miley), and her soundtrack releases as Disney character Hannah Montana.

Bass Persuades arrived on Sept. 18, preceded by its title track on Sept. 3. The song bowed at Number 35 on the Billboard Hot 100. The album is the follow-up to Something Beautiful, which peaked at Number Four on the June 14, 2025 albums chart.

Of the 61,000 units earned, 47,000 of them are made up of Bass Persuades' albums sales; and streaming equivalent albums (SEA) comprise 14,000, which equates to 14.22 million on-demand official streams of the LP's songs. The album's opening week was boosted by sales across 16 vinyl variants, with one including a bonus track; nine CD versions, with one also having a bonus track; six download variants with bonus offerings; and a cassette.

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Elsewhere on the charts, Ella Langley's previously chart-topping Dandelion, is at Number Two, with just under 61,000 equivalent units. Also, a couple of newcomers to the Top 10 made splashes. Riley Green's That's Just Me debuted at Number Three, with 60,000 equivalent album units earned. Beabadoobee scored her first Top 10 album with Pylon, which bows at Number Seven. It earned 35,000 equivalent album units.

Rounding out the Top Five, Morgan Wallen's I'm the Problem is at Number Four, and Olivia Rodrigo's You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl so in LoveÂ falls to Number Five from the previous week's Number Three spot.