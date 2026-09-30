J-Hope Shouts Out ARMY After BTS Score 3 New VMA Wins: Its All Thanks to You Guys

BTS might not have been in the room when the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards handed out their Moon Person trophies on Sunday night, but j-hope made sure ARMY knew he was celebrating the wins.

Following BTS' three wins at Sunday's VMAs, j-hope took to Weverse to thank fans for helping the group bring home some awards during its long-awaited comeback year.

â€œARMY!! I heard the news that we won a big award. It's all thanks to you guys, I love you,â€ the rapper wrote in his translated message, followed by a purple heart emoji. He went on to remember how significant 2026 was for himself and the group, calling it a â€œmeaningful yearâ€ because BTS reunited and spent time with ARMY again.

The group took home song of the year and best K-pop for â€œSWIM,â€ as well as best group, giving BTS a clean sweep of all three categories in which they were nominated.

The song of the year victory was pretty historic: â€œSWIM,â€ the lead single from BTS' fifth studio album ARIRANG, made the septet the first K-pop group to win in the category. Additionally, the win for best group was their fifth win in the category, extending their record of previous victories in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022.

And, as j-hope so humbly mentioned, the awards are just another milestone to add to what has already been a massive year for the group. ARIRANG, released in March as BTS' first full-length album in six years, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. â€œSWIMâ€ has also made plenty of noise on the charts on its own, reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 upon its release.

j-hope made sure to recognize the wins, in the literal sense and in the figurative sense. â€œSince it's a meaningful year where we made a comeback as BTS and spent time with you ARMYs, this year feels even more precious!!â€ he wrote. â€œI will wrap it up well until the very end!!â€

And there's still a lot to look forward to with BTS, as they are currently in the midst of their ARIRANG World Tour, with j-hope teasing that he'll show fans â€œmany great thingsâ€ during the upcoming South American dates.

He signed off simply: â€œLuv you,â€ with a heart-sealed envelope emoji.