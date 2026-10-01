Macklemore Says Free Palestine Tour Sold Out Immediately: Art Will Always Be a Form of Resistance

Less than a week after announcing dates for hisÂ Free Palestine Tour, Macklemore took to social media to announce that all three dates in Dublin, Paris, and London have â€œsold out immediately.â€

The Seattle rapper announced his own headlining dates following the fallout of hisÂ removal from Ed Sheeran's stadium tourÂ for voicing support of the Palestinian people onstage. â€œI'm honestly blown away,â€ Macklemore began in his post shared on Wednesday. â€œWe put these shows together fast and in community, believing that musicians can stand in solidarity with Palestine, use the stage to raise funds and show what collective action can look like. When those in power try to silence our calls for liberation, art will always be a form of resistance.â€

Macklmore thanked fans in Dublin, Paris, and London â€œfor showing up the way you did.â€ He added, â€œThe response to these shows is another reminder of how many people across the world are standing together for a free Palestine. Lineups coming soon. Can't wait to be together.â€

His Free Palestine Tour will open in Dublin on Oct. 26, followed by Paris on the 29th, and London a day later. U.S. dates will be announced in the future.

Earlier this month, Macklemore took to the stage at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The rapperÂ addressedÂ the thousands in the crowd. â€œA big part of the reason why I wanted to do this tour in the first place is so I could stand up in stadiums like this and say two words that are very near and dear to my heart: Free Palestine,â€ Macklemore said. â€œI want those words to be loud and clear, so that people all the way in Gaza to the occupied West Bank know that we have not forgotten about them.â€ His speech was met with cheers from the crowd while others reportedly walked out during his performance.

In a statement later shared on Instagram, Macklemore claimed he was dropped from the tour after Robert Kraft â€” the billionaire owner of the New England Patriots and Gillette Stadium â€” mounted a pressure campaign against Sheeran. Kraft, in his own statement, confirmed he made the decision to bar Macklemore from performing at Gillette, saying it was based on his â€œrecent actions, material shared from the stage during Ed Sheeran's shows in New Jersey, and a broader history of antisemitic rhetoric and imagery that we believe has been deeply offensive and hurtful to the Jewish community.â€

Editor's picks

Sheeran continued his tour without support acts in Philadelphia earlier this month, following every opener dropping off the bill in support of Macklemore.

Trending Stories

In Macklemore's announcement of the three-show run, the rapper said, he's reached out to â€œartists who have shown up and used their stages to stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people, regardless of the consequences.â€ He continued, â€œArtists who understand that our platforms mean very little if we're only willing to use them when it's safe.â€

Macklemore didn't name any of these support artists because, as he said, he's still working out the details. He wrote, â€œAll proceeds will benefit organizations supporting the Palestinian people and movement.â€