Netflix Has Chased the Best Picture Oscar for Nearly a Decade. Can La Bola Negra Finally Win It for the Streamer?

Netflix is hunting for gold.

The streaming giant has built Hollywood's most expensive awards machine. The serial billboards on the Sunset Strip, the designer screening rooms and the elite tastemaker dinners have earned Netflix a decade of best picture nominations. What it doesn't have is the big trophy. Is this the year that finally changes?

In Toronto, the streamer won the People's Choice Award for â€œLa Bola Negra,â€ the 160-minute Spanish-language epic from Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi (aka Los Javis). It's the first Netflix film to win TIFF's audience prize and the first non-English-language winner in 15 years.

Of the past 16 People's Choice winners, 14 earned best picture nominations and four won: â€œThe King's Speech,â€ â€œ12 Years a Slave,â€ â€œGreen Bookâ€ and â€œNomadland.â€ The question is no longer whether Netflix has a contender; it's whether the company has learned how to close the deal. Its near 10-year history of best picture also-rans has shown it can do almost everything right except win.

â€œRomaâ€ earned 10 nominations in 2018, with Alfonso CuarÃ³n winning director and cinematography and the film taking international feature for Mexico. It lost best picture to â€œGreen Book.â€

â€œThe Power of the Dogâ€ led the field with 12 nominations in 2021, and Jane Campion won director. But Apple's â€œCODAâ€ became the streaming era's first best picture winner; coincidentally, director SiÃ¢n Heder helmed this year's People's Choice runner-up, â€œBeing Heumann.â€

Edward Berger's German-language â€œAll Quiet on the Western Frontâ€ earned a record seven BAFTAs and four Oscars in 2022, only to lose best picture to â€œEverything Everywhere All at Once.â€

When Netflix goes international, the Academy shows genuine enthusiasm, but tends to compartmentalize it. The international feature trophy is the consolation prize, and only South Korea's â€œParasiteâ€ has ever broken through to a best picture win.

Then there's the contender Netflix wants to forget.

â€œEmilia PÃ©rezâ€ headed into the 97th Oscars with 13 noms, the most ever for a non-English-language film. Then star Karla SofÃ­a GascÃ³n's offensive social media posts resurfaced, decimating the campaign and Netflix spent the final weeks scrubbing its lead actress from For Your Consideration ads.

â€œLa Bola Negraâ€ has the chance to rewrite Netflix's Oscar history.

This is a Spanish story, told in Spanish, made by Spanish filmmakers about their own community. Drawing from Federico GarcÃ­a Lorca's unfinished play and Alberto Conejero's play â€œLa piedra oscura,â€ it follows three queer men at three points in history. Ambrossi has said the directors set out to make â€œthe gayest war movie ever.â€

Los Javis shared Cannes' director prize with â€œFatherlandâ€ helmer PaweÅ‚ Pawlikowski. Pedro AlmodÃ³var's El Deseo co-produced the epic, whose cast includes PenÃ©lope Cruz, Glenn Close and breakout Guitarricadelafuente. The film also has been selected as Spain's submission in the international feature category.

Most tellingly, Netflix is treating the movie differently than it has previous Oscar hopefuls. It opens in theaters Oct. 16 and doesn't hit the service until Dec. 2; the 47-day exclusive window is the longest in company history. For years, Netflix resisted committing to cinemas and this looks like the company conceding the point.

But none of this makes it a lock.

Subtitles and a 160-minute run time are a hurdle for voters watching screeners at home over the holidays. â€œOppenheimerâ€ proved voters would sit through three hours, but it also had the box office, the zeitgeist and the narrative that Christopher Nolan was overdue.

Some critics have said the film's ambition outpaces its execution; others have called it uneven. Remember: consensus films win best picture.

It's also worth considering that the Academy could embrace â€œLa Bola Negraâ€ across all other categories but award it international feature as a consolation, just as it did with â€œRomaâ€ and â€œAll Quiet.â€

It all depends on whether Netflix can sustain the campaign through January without peaking in September. The streamer has spent eight years chasing the statuette. Can it finally seal the deal en espaÃ±ol?

This week's updated predictions are below.

See all Academy Awards predictions

Variety Awards Circuit: Oscars LA BOLA NEGRA. in La Bola Negra. Cr. Carla Oset/Netflix Ã‚Â© 2026. Carla Oset/Netflix

Best Picture

â€œThe Debutâ€ (A24)

â€œDune: Part Threeâ€ (Warner Bros.)

â€œI Play Rockyâ€ (Amazon MGM Studios)

â€œThe Inviteâ€ (A24)

â€œLa Bola Negraâ€ (Netflix)

â€œThe Odysseyâ€ (Universal Pictures)

â€œProject Hail Maryâ€ (Amazon MGM Studios)

â€œWild Horse Nineâ€ (Searchlight Pictures)

â€œWildwoodâ€ (Laika)

â€œYou Can See Everythingâ€ (A24)

Director

Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo, â€œLa Bola Negraâ€ (Netflix)

Martin McDonagh, â€œWild Horse Nineâ€ (Searchlight Pictures)

Christopher Nolan, â€œThe Odysseyâ€ (Universal Pictures)

Denis Villeneuve, â€œDune: Part Threeâ€ (Warner Bros.)

Olivia Wilde, â€œThe Inviteâ€ (A24)

Actor

Matt Damon, â€œThe Odysseyâ€ (Universal Pictures)

John Malkovich, â€œWild Horse Nineâ€ (Searchlight Pictures)

Pedro Pascal, â€œBehemoth!â€ (Searchlight Pictures)

Andrew Scott, â€œElsinoreâ€ (Focus Features)

John Turturro, â€œThe Only Living Pickpocket in New Yorkâ€ (Sony Pictures Classics)

Actress

Marion Bailey, â€œTender Loving Careâ€ (Bleecker Street)

Sandra HÃ¼ller, â€œFatherlandâ€ (Mubi)

Julianne Moore, â€œThe Debutâ€ (A24)

Inde Navarrette, â€œObsessionâ€ (Focus Features)

Olivia Wilde, â€œThe Inviteâ€ (A24)

Supporting Actor

Andrew Garfield, â€œArtificialâ€ (Neon)

Paul Giamatti, â€œThe Debutâ€ (A24)

John Leguizamo, â€œThe Odysseyâ€ (Universal Pictures)

Robert Pattinson, â€œThe Odysseyâ€ (Universal Pictures)

Sam Rockwell, â€œWild Horse Nineâ€ (Searchlight Pictures)

Supporting Actress

PenÃ©lope Cruz, â€œThe Inviteâ€ (A24)

PenÃ©lope Cruz, â€œLa Bola Negraâ€ (Netflix)

Anne Hathaway, â€œThe Odysseyâ€ (Universal Pictures)

Samantha Morton, â€œThe Odysseyâ€ (Universal Pictures)

Kate O'Flynn, â€œTender Loving Careâ€ (Bleecker Street)

Original Screenplay

â€œThe Debutâ€ (A24) â€” Jesse Eisenberg

â€œFjordâ€ (Neon) â€” Cristian Mungiu

â€œI Play Rockyâ€ (Amazon MGM Studios) â€” Peter Gamble

â€œTender Loving Careâ€ (Bleecker Street) â€” Mike Leigh

â€œWild Horse Nineâ€ (Searchlight Pictures) â€” Martin McDonagh

Adapted Screenplay

â€œDune: Part Threeâ€ (Warner Bros.) â€” Brian K. Vaughan, Denis Villeneuve

â€œThe Inviteâ€ (A24) â€” Rashida Jones and Will McCormack

â€œLa Bola Negraâ€ (Netflix) â€” Javier Ambrossi, Javier Calvo, Alberto Conejero

â€œThe Odysseyâ€ (Universal Pictures) â€” Christopher Nolan

â€œWildwoodâ€ (Laika) â€” Chris Butler

Casting

â€œBeing Heumannâ€ (Apple Original Films)

â€œDune: Part Threeâ€ (Warner Bros.)

â€œElsinoreâ€ (Focus Features)

â€œI Play Rockyâ€ (Amazon MGM Studios)

â€œThe Odysseyâ€ (Universal Pictures)

Animated Feature

â€œForgotten Islandâ€ (DreamWorks Animation)

â€œRay Gunnâ€ (Netflix)

â€œTanglesâ€ (Independent Film Company)

â€œToy Story 5â€ (Pixar)

â€œWildwoodâ€ (Laika)

Production Design

â€œDune: Part Threeâ€ (Warner Bros.)

â€œThe Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Boothâ€ (Netflix)

â€œLa Bola Negraâ€ (Netflix)

â€œThe Odysseyâ€ (Universal Pictures)

â€œProject Hail Maryâ€ (Amazon MGM Studios)

Cinematography

â€œDiggerâ€ (Warner Bros.)

â€œDune: Part Threeâ€ (Warner Bros.)

â€œLa Bola Negraâ€ (Netflix)

â€œThe Odysseyâ€ (Universal Pictures)

â€œProject Hail Maryâ€ (Amazon MGM Studios)

Costume Design

â€œDune: Part Threeâ€ (Warner Bros.)

â€œLa Bola Negraâ€ (Netflix)

â€œMichaelâ€ (Lionsgate)

â€œThe Odysseyâ€ (Universal Pictures)

â€œSense and Sensibilityâ€ (Focus Features)

Film Editing

â€œDune: Part Threeâ€ (Warner Bros.)

â€œThe Inviteâ€ (A24)

â€œLa Bola Negraâ€ (Netflix)

â€œThe Odysseyâ€ (Universal Pictures)

â€œWild Horse Nineâ€ (Searchlight Pictures)

Makeup and Hairstyling

â€œDiggerâ€ (Warner Bros.)

â€œDune: Part Threeâ€ (Warner Bros.)

â€œMichaelâ€ (Lionsgate)

â€œThe Odysseyâ€ (Universal Pictures)

â€œWerwulfâ€ (Focus Features)

Sound

â€œBehemoth!â€ (Searchlight Pictures)

â€œDune: Part Threeâ€ (Warner Bros.)

â€œMichaelâ€ (Lionsgate)

â€œThe Odysseyâ€ (Universal Pictures)

â€œProject Hail Maryâ€ (Amazon MGM Studios)

Visual Effects

â€œDune: Part Threeâ€ (Warner Bros.)

â€œGodzilla Minus Zeroâ€ (GKids)

â€œProject Hail Maryâ€ (Amazon MGM Studios)

â€œSpider-Man: Brand New Dayâ€ (Sony Pictures)

â€œWildwoodâ€ (Laika)

Original Score

â€œBehemoth!â€ (Searchlight Pictures)

â€œDune: Part Threeâ€ (Warner Bros.)

â€œLa Bola Negraâ€ (Netflix)

â€œThe Odysseyâ€ (Universal Pictures)

â€œWildwoodâ€ (Laika)

Original Song

â€œYour God is Sleepingâ€ from â€œBehemoth!â€ (Searchlight Pictures)

â€œBy Any Meansâ€ from â€œBy Any Meansâ€ (Paramount Pictures)

â€œThis City May Have Chewed Me Up (But It Hasn't Spit Me Out)â€ from â€œThe Debutâ€ (A24)

â€œLet Me Sell You a Dreamâ€ from â€œMuskâ€ (Bleecker Street)

â€œI Knew It, I Knew Youâ€ from â€œToy Story 5â€ (Pixar)

Documentary Feature

â€œAmerican Doctorâ€ (Watermelon Pictures)

â€œEverest: The Other Sideâ€ (National Geographic)

â€œ14thâ€ (Netflix)

â€œMuskâ€ (Bleecker Street)

â€œOnce Upon a Time in Harlemâ€ (Neon)

International Feature

â€œFjordâ€ from Romania (Neon)

â€œLa Bola Negraâ€ from Spain (Netflix)

â€œMinotaurâ€ from France (Mubi)

â€œPossible Loveâ€ from South Korea (Netflix)

â€œWoman Unknownâ€ from Denmark (U.S. Distributor TBD)