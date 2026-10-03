Jimmy Barnes Pays Tribute to Angry Anderson With Rose Tattoo Cover

Jimmy Barnes has paid tribute to his late friend Angry Anderson, releasing a cover of Rose Tattoo's â€œRock 'n' Roll Is Kingâ€ following the Australian rock icon's death.

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Anderson, the longtime Rose Tattoo frontman born Gary Anderson, died on Sept. 21 at age 79, weeks after suffering a heart attack.

â€œIt is with great sadness we announce the passing of Gary â€˜Angry' Anderson on the eve of Monday 21 September 2026, surrounded by his loved ones here in Australia,â€ his family said in a statement. â€œAngry was a devoted father, and much-loved bandmate, friend, and member of the wider music and entertainment community.â€

Barnes had recorded his version of â€œRock 'n' Roll Is Kingâ€ â€” originally from Rose Tattoo's 1981 album Assault & Battery â€” before Anderson's death, having intended it for his most recent album. He decided to release it as a tribute after his friend's passing, with all proceeds going to Australian music-industry charity Support Act.

In a lengthy statement, Barnes reflected on a friendship that dated back to his early days in Cold Chisel, when the two bands crossed paths constantly.

â€œWe shared stages, we shared crew members, we even shared equipment at times. Rock'n'roll was king and we were all young, taking on the world together,â€ he wrote, calling Anderson â€œmy friend; my brother in arms.â€ He described Rose Tattoo as â€œthe ultimate rock band,â€ adding: â€œThey showed those so-called hard rock bands overseas how it was REALLY done.â€

Barnes said he had spoken to Anderson about covering the song before his death. â€œI spoke to Angry about covering that song for my last album and he was excited,â€ he wrote.

â€œI couldn't wait to sit down with Angry and play it to him because the song takes on a whole new meaning for me now, looking back through all those years and all those gigs.â€ He closed: â€œI won't keep any money it makes, I just want to tip my hat to my mateâ€¦ Turn it up fâ€”ing LOUD. Angry's gone to the Big Gig upstairs but I bet he'll be listening.â€

Anderson fronted Rose Tattoo from the band's 1976 formation in Sydney, leading them through albums including their 1978 self-titled debut and Assault & Battery.

Though never major chart forces in the U.S., the band left a lasting mark on American hard rock: Guns N' Roses covered their song â€œNice Boysâ€ on the 1986 EP Live ?!*@ Like a Suicide â€” later reissued on 1988's G N' R Lies â€” and cited Rose Tattoo as an influence.

Anderson also reached American audiences on screen, playing Ironbar, enforcer to Tina Turner's Aunty Entity, opposite Mel Gibson in 1985's Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome.

Rose Tattoo were inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 2006, and Barnes' son Jackie, a drummer, played with Anderson in the band after joining in 2018. Barnes, a dual ARIA Hall of Fame inductee with Cold Chisel and as a solo artist, holds the record for the most No. 1 albums on Australia's ARIA Albums Chart of any homegrown act.