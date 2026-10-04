Paul McCartney Reveals Why He Performed at Taylor Swifts Wedding: She Asked Me to Do It

Paul McCartney talked for the first time about performing at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding during his appearance Friday on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

It was previously confirmed that McCartney performed the Beatles' â€œI Want to Hold Your Handâ€ at Swift's Madison Square Garden wedding. Guests have been pretty tight-lipped about the ceremony in the months since, but McCartney did reveal why he sang at the wedding.

â€œShe asked me to do it,â€ McCartney told Kimmel, adding that Swift herself requested â€œI Want to Hold Your Hand,â€ which he hadn't played live since performing it with the Beatles back in 1964.

Swift was onstage with McCartney during the performance â€” â€œI said, â€˜You should sing along, and you should sing it to your man,’â€ he told Kimmel â€” but it's unclear if the pair duet on what Rolling Stone called â€œthe perfect Beatles wedding song.â€

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Elsewhere during the interview, McCartney talked about his upcoming special edition of The Boys of Dungeon Lane, duetting with Ringo Starr for the first time, his recent Wings documentary Man on the Run, and the time Larry David refused to sing along to â€œHey Judeâ€ at a McCartney concert. (â€œYou think I'm gonna â€˜Na na na'? What kind of person do you think I am,â€ David told Kimmel in a June 2026 interview.

â€œI talked to him about it afterward. I said, â€˜How come Larry?' He said, â€˜I didn't want to do it.' So he didn't do it,â€ McCartney said of the incident. When asked if he would ever invite David to another one of his shows, McCartney said, â€œNever.â€