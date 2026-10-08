Crazy Rich Asians TV Show Will Reunite Constance Wu, Henry Golding and More Costars on HBO

What Has Caused the Delay of a Crazy Rich Asians Sequel?

Word ofÂ Jon M. Chu returning to direct Crazy Rich Asians 2 first spread in 2018 after the success of the first film. But as time went on, there were reports of a writer change.

In 2019, Chu spoke out after The Hollywood Reporter published an article stating Adele Lim left the sequel over an alleged pay disparity between her and co-writer Peter Chiarelli.

“Because I am close with Adele, when I discovered she was unhappy with the initial offer, the producers, myself, and the studio executives leapt into action to ensure we got to a place of parity between the two writers at a significant number,” he wrote on social media, per a screenshot shared by Deadline. “It was both educational and powerful to hear all facets of the debate. Unfortunately, by the time we came up with several different ways to satisfy everyone’s needs, a lot of time had passed and she declined the offer.”

Chu added he was proud of Lim for being “able to stand up for her own measure of worth and walk away when she felt like she was being undervalued.”

Schedules have also led to the wait. Chu, for instance, went on to direct In the Heights and Wicked, and Michelle Yeoh starred in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

“The amazing great thing is that everyone got so busy,” author Kevin Kwan told GMA in 2024. “It blew up the careers of Jon Chu and all the actors. Michelle won an Oscar. So they have to do a few amazing victory laps. But I think now everyone’s ready to get back and make Crazy Rich Asians 2.”