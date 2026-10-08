Man shot by ICE agent in New York City, mayor says

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent shot a man in New York City on Thursday, according to Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

“Early reports indicate agents surrounded him and a 5-year-old child in his car before firing multiple rounds,” the mayor said in a statement, calling the incident an “unconscionable and incredibly serious situation.”

According to the New York Police Department, which said it was not involved in the shooting, the man is conscious and receiving medical attention. The child is believed to have been physically unharmed, the mayor said.

Authorities respond to a shooting involving federal law enforcement agents in New York City, Oct. 8, 2026. WKRN

Mamdani said he has called President Donald Trump and that “when we speak I will demand that he ends all ICE enforcement actions in our city.

“I will not stand by while ICE agents terrorize our communities,” the mayor said.

ABC News has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for comment on the shooting but has not yet received a response.

The shooting occurred around 4 p.m. ET in the upper Manhattan neighborhood of Marble Hill, the NYPD said.

“The NYPD was not involved in the incident and was not on scene at the time of the shooting,” the NYPD said in a statement on X. “The individual who was shot is at a nearby hospital and is currently conscious and receiving medical attention.”

Authorities respond to a shooting involving federal law enforcement agents in New York City, Oct. 8, 2026. WKRN

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said she has been briefed on the shooting.

“We expect federal authorities to provide a full and transparent accounting of the circumstances surrounding this incident,” she said in a statement on X. “New Yorkers deserve to know exactly what happened and why.”

City officials have been told that ICE has been using a nearby Target parking lot on 225th Street as a staging area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.